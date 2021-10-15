BIT Mining’s Subsidiary BTC.com to Exit Mainland China

Jamie Crawley
·1 min read

BTC.com, the mining pool subsidiary of BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM), will exit mainland China in response to the ongoing crackdown of the crypto industry in the country.

  • Starting today, BTC.com will stop registering new users and also expects to start closing the accounts of existing users, BIT Mining announced Thursday.

  • While warning that the withdrawal is likely to adverse its financial statements, BIT Mining is optimistic that growth in other markets will offset the loss of business from China.

  • Antpool, the largest bitcoin mining pool by hashrate, also said it will block internet access from mainland China.

  • At the time of writing, NYSE-traded BIT Mining’s share price was up 4.3% in pre-market trading.

  • However, the price move could be due to bullish movement in the crypto market, with bitcoin’s pricing nearing $60,000 for the first time since May. The jump has been attributed to news that the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission could at last approve the listing of a bitcoin exchange-traded fund.

Read more: US Claims Bitcoin Mining Crown Following China Crackdown

