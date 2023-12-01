A bit of rain and colder weather headed to Phoenix area this weekend

Phoenix-area temperatures were expected to dip below their seasonal average, as northern Arizona was set to experience more winter weather heading into the weekend.

Kicking off the weekend, a 30% chance of showers was on the forecast for Friday morning in Phoenix, according to the National Weather Service, but clouds were expected to clear up into the afternoon with an expected high in the mid-60s.

“We’ll have clear skies that become partly cloudy in the evening tomorrow, and after then it should be a pretty nice weekend. It’ll be on the cooler side, and we’ll be below normal temperatures,” said Katherine Berislavich, a meteorologist with the weather service in Phoenix.

Lows in the mid-40s and highs in the mid-60s were expected throughout the weekend, according to the weather service.

Winter weather expected in northern Arizona

Another winter storm system moved through northern Arizona and developed in the northeastern corner of the state and Flagstaff on Thursday night into Friday morning.

“Flagstaff will still see some snow. It’ll be most of northern Arizona, but the heaviest totals will be over the eastern half of the state in the White Mountains and Chuska Mountains,” said Cart Humphreys, a meteorologist with the weather service in Flagstaff.

About 1 to 4 inches of snow were expected at elevations of 6,500 to 7,500 feet and 4 to 8 inches of snow at elevations above 7,500 feet.

“If anyone’s traveling, they should definitely be prepared for snow-covered roads and reduced visibility and remember to give yourself some extra time and slow down on the roads,” Humphreys said.

The Arizona Department of Transportation released what it recommended as a "must-have" winter vehicle supply kit, which includes:

Cellphone and charger

Water

Winter clothing/blankets

Prescribed medication

First-aid kit

Flashlight with extra batteries

Ice scraper

A small bag of sand or cat litter for wheel traction

Compact shovel for snow removal

Travel tool kit and battery cables

Safety flares

Nonperishable snacks

Road map

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Rain, colder weather on tap for Phoenix area this weekend