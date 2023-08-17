'A bit of a shock': Rare two-headed snake born in exotic pet shop in UK

Half of it likes sardines.

The other half makes a chewing motion when its counterpart eats.

They don't yet have a name.

A reptilian pet store in the United Kingdom recently got a 'a bit of a shock' when rare two-headed snake hatched in the shop.

"We are happy to report that so far it appears to be doing well," Exeter Exotics wrote on its Facebook page in a post about its new 1-month-old two-headed western hognose.

A spokesperson for the pet store in the city of Exeter in southwest England told USA TODAY Thursday the double-headed snake hatched on July 17 and is male.

This rare two-headed snake hatched on July 17, 2023 at Exeter Exotics, a pet store in the United Kingdom.

What is a western hognose?

According to the Cayuga Nature Center in New York, western hognose are small, non-venomous snakes that can grow up to 3 feet in length.

They range from Canada to Mexico, their pattern (brown, black and gray) is similar to a rattlesnake's and they like to play dead when threatened, according to the nature center.

Exeter wrote on its Facebook post, the snake's arrival "came as a bit of a shock."

Two-headed snakes are rare and, according to The Reptarium, are the result of a mutation during reproduction called bicephaly which "translates to 'bi,' meaning two, and 'cephaly,' meaning head."

"Bicephaly occurs when there is an incomplete splitting of an embryo," according to the southeast Michigan reptile zoo's website.

For every 100,000 snake births, the website reads, only one is born with two heads.

Is the two-headed snake for sale?

The snake appears to be doing well and, according to store employees, has already "shed its skin unaided."

"The right hand side head prefers sardine scented pinky heads & will take it from you himself if held up to him," the post reads. "The left hand head is interested in food but we think the throat may be a little narrower for that head as it seemed to struggle when offered food before."

"It is strange to see that the left-hand head will make the chewing motion of eating whilst the right-hand head is eating," the post continues.

Store employees wrote they are hopeful its eating habits improve as the snake gets older.

This rare two-headed snake hatched on July 17, 2023 at Exeter Exotics, a pet store in the United Kingdom. The store said it's a male and is a Western hognose snake.

The store owner Alicia Johns told the BBC the snake was not for sale.

"Fingers crossed they continue to do well," the shop wrote.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rare two-headed western hognose born in Exeter, United Kindom