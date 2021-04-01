A bit of sunlight on Ukraine corruption

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
the Monitor's Editorial Board
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Just two years ago, the International Monetary Fund decided it would use its financial leverage to nudge corrupt countries toward honest and transparent governance. Because corruption hides in the dark, the IMF said, it would “harness the immense power of sunlight” to put countries on a healthier economic path. The agency’s approach may finally be paying off in a country pivotal to the contest between Russia and the West: Ukraine.

In recent weeks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has taken his boldest steps yet to crack down on corrupt oligarchs and high-level judges who have blocked anti-graft measures. One big reason: Ukraine’s economy needs a $5 billion loan from the IMF as well as the agency’s nod to foreign investors that the country is finally tackling corruption, especially in the courts.

Elected two years ago on an anti-corruption platform, Mr. Zelenskiy has disappointed many in Ukraine. Yet he is also up against a well-entrenched culture of corruption. In February, he froze the assets of one oligarch, Viktor Medvedchuk, who is a friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In early March, Mr. Zelenskiy posed a question to all the country’s oligarchs in a video address: “Are you ready to work legally and transparently, or do you want to continue to create monopolies, control the media, influence deputies and other civil servants?”

His government has lately nabbed officials trying to escape the country with stolen money or fleeing prosecution for corruption. And the president has taken the unusual step of dismissing two judges on the country’s constitutional court over their participation in rolling back anti-corruption reforms.

The IMF is not alone in applying pressure on Ukraine. In early March, President Joe Biden placed sanctions on a key oligarch, Ihor Kolomoisky. And the European Union is insisting on more reforms before Ukraine can join the trade bloc. “President Zelenskiy, we are your friends; we will support you at every stage of your path to the rule of law and reform of the judiciary in Ukraine,” said European Council President Charles Michel.

The United States sees Ukraine as a “linchpin” for reform in former Soviet states. “If Ukraine succeeds, then other countries farther to the east will understand that many of the false narratives and claims by Russia are simply not true,” George Kent, U.S. deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, told Voice of America. One of those Russian “narratives” is that a country does not need civil-society groups as a watchdog on corruption.

The U.S. has another reason for international pressure to clean up Ukraine’s politics. It needs a successful model in helping it curb corruption in Central America, where graft is one of the main drivers of migration to the U.S.

Little noticed at the time, the IMF decision to put more sunlight on the dark side of corruption has begun to have a global impact.

Read this story at csmonitor.com

Become a part of the Monitor community

Recommended Stories

  • 911 dispatcher stabbed to death by 19-year-old son, Texas police say. ‘Tragic loss’

    “She will always be remembered for her bold spirit.”

  • Texas threatens to become next flash point on voting rules

    Texas appeared on Thursday to become the next flash point on politically charged issues in Corporate America after legislation passed by the state Senate to limit voting access prompted a rebuke from American Airlines. "We are strongly opposed to this bill and others like it," Fort Worth, Texas-based American said in a statement. The legislation, which is now set to go before the Texas House of Representatives, would eliminate drive-through voting, limit polling site hours and give partisan poll watchers more autonomy.

  • Huawei defies U.S. sanctions with profit gain

    Despite everything, Huawei eked out a rise in earnings for 2020. Net profit climbed just over 3% to about $9.8 billion. That despite a decline in overseas revenues as a result of the global health crisis, and ongoing U.S. sanctions. Ken Hu is rotating chairman at Huawei: "We have achieved rapid growth in sales of devices apart from smartphones, including wearable devices, laptops, large-size screen devices, which increased 65%. These increases partially offset the impact of the decline in our smartphone sales. Still, in general, over the past year, the impact of unfair sanctions by the United States did affect our mobile phone business adversely."Huawei has been on a U.S. blacklist since 2019, and is barred from accessing critical technology of U.S. origin. In November it sold off its budget handset brand to help stay alive. Huawei's growth in 2020 was driven by its home market. Revenues in China jumped over 15%. Business declined everywhere else. Hu couldn't say how much of the fall was down to the health crisis, and how much to geopolitical factors. But he said he was confident that overseas sales would improve in 2021.

  • US slams Beijing, fires back at Lavrov

    The State Department slammed Beijing for convictions against seven Hong Kong pro-democracy advocates and fired back at Russia's top diplomat after he said relations with the U.S. and its allies have “hit the bottom." (April 1)

  • Russian FM says relations with West have 'hit the bottom'

    Russia's top diplomat said Thursday that the country's relations with the United States and its allies have “hit the bottom” and no date has been set for sending the Russian ambassador back to Washington. Russia recalled its ambassador to the United States after U.S. President Joe Biden was asked in an interview if thought Russian President Vladimir Putin was a “killer” and replied, “I do.”

  • Power play - India wields oil 'weapon' to cut dependence on Saudi

    When India's government last month asked refiners to speed up diversification and reduce dependence on the Middle East - days after OPEC+ said it would maintain production cuts - it sent a message about its clout and foreshadowed changes to the world's energy maps. It was a move that had been in the works for years, fuelled by repeated comments from Indian Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who in 2015 called oil purchases a "weapon" for his country. When the Organisation of Oil Exporting Countries and Major Producers (OPEC+) extended the production cuts into April, India unsheathed that weapon.

  • Libya force frees prisoners in reconciliation gesture

    Forces in Zawiya in western Libya on Wednesday released more than 100 captives taken from Khalifa Haftar's eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) to solidify a months-long ceasefire and moves towards national unity. The men had been held since April 2019 when Haftar launched an assault to seize control of the capital, Tripoli, and other areas in the northwest, ending with his retreat last summer. Libya's warring sides agreed a ceasefire in October in Geneva, and political talks led this month to agreement on a new unity government to replace the two rival administrations that had ruled in east and west.

  • Biden urges religious leaders to tell people to not be 'fearful' of the COVID-19 vaccine: 'It's about protecting people'

    "When they're in your sanctuaries, you can talk to them about what we have to do, what's available, and not to be fearful," Biden said.

  • Kyiv sets strict lockdown amid record COVID-19 death toll

    Ukraine's capital Kyiv will impose a strict lockdown from April 5 amid a gloomy prediction for a further surge in infections and a record daily number of coronavirus-related deaths, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Wednesday. Ukraine's Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said there were 407 coronavirus-related deaths recorded in the country over the past 24 hours, and warned infections were likely to rise further over the next one to two weeks. The country began rolling out vaccinations against the COVID-19 pandemic last month and 231,564 people had received the first shot by Wednesday, yet Stepanov described the situation as "tense enough".

  • Hubert Hurkacz rallies past Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach Miami Open semis

    Hubert Hurkacz put together a stirring comeback on Thursday to record a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas to advance to the semifinals of the Miami Open. The 26th-seeded Hurkacz was dominated in the first set and was down 0-2, 15-40 in the second set before turning things around in his quarterfinal victory. "I was just trying to stay competitive," Hurkacz told Tennis Channel.

  • Early projection for the Vikings defense in 2021

    From signings CB Patrick Peterson to having DE Danielle Hunter return, this Minnesota Vikings defense could be really good.

  • Alex Salmond's new Alba Party will not win a single Holyrood seat, poll suggests

    Alex Salmond's hopes of staging a political comeback in the Holyrood election suffered a major blow last night after a poll suggested his new Alba Party will not win a single seat. Mr Salmond has claimed the party, launched last Friday, could form a pro-independence "super-majority" with the SNP after May's Holyrood election but the survey found only three per cent of Scots plan to vote for it. Prof Sir John Curtice, Britain's most eminent psephologist, said the findings indicated that at best Mr Salmond may "just" get a seat in the North East of Scotland but none of the other Alba candidates would win election. The Survation poll for DC Thomson also said that 71 per cent of Scots view Mr Salmond unfavourably, by far the worst rating for any mainstream UK political leader. In comparison, Boris Johnson was viewed unfavourably by 56 per cent of Scots, while 50 per cent had a favourable view of Nicola Sturgeon. More than half of those polled also held the view that Mr Salmond was “hindering the cause for Scottish independence”, compared with only 17 per cent who said his contribution was helping it. In another major boost for Ms Sturgeon, the poll indicated the SNP is on course to win a narrow majority in the May 6 Holyrood election despite her being embroiled for months in the scandal around her government's unlawful investigation of allegations against Mr Salmond.

  • Shopping for flights? Change fees and other pre-pandemic penalties are back or returning soon on cheapest tickets

    With vacation travel rebounding, several airlines are reinstating ticket restrictions they lifted during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Taiwan train crash kills 41 in deadliest rail tragedy in decades

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -At least 41 people were killed and more than 60 injured after a Taiwanese train carrying almost 500 passengers derailed in a tunnel on Friday when it apparently hit a truck that slid off a road leading to a nearby construction site. The train, an express travelling from Taipei to Taitung, came off the rails north of Hualien in eastern Taiwan. Images of the crash scene showed carriages inside the tunnel ripped apart from the impact, while others crumpled, hindering rescuers reaching passengers, though as of mid-afternoon only two people remained trapped in the wreckage.

  • A US cruise line just announced a vaccine requirement. These are all the cruise lines that will require COVID-19 vaccinations for guests and crew

    Over the last month, several cruise lines have started requiring crew members or guests to receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to sailing.

  • Camera traps capture educational clips of Costa Rican wildlife

    Video shared on social media showed animals including a white-tailed deer, nine-banded armadillo, common black hawk, tamandua and an ocelot.The video is part of an ongoing project between Guanacaste Wildlife Monitoring and the local Matapalo School that began in 2019, Guanacaste Wildlife Monitoring told Reuters in an email.The students helped place camera traps in forests around the community to record wildlife and learn about the animals and how the camera traps work, Guanacaste Wildlife Monitoring added.

  • The research is in: People who've already had COVID-19 need just one shot

    Giving people who've already had COVID-19 a second dose may be a waste, since the first one already acts like a booster.

  • A clip of James Charles saying he's 'not physically attracted to older guys' has resurfaced after he apologized amid a sexting scandal

    A clip from "Impaulsive" was making the rounds on social media after James Charles posted a video addressing allegations that he flirted with minors.

  • The 'daughter of Bengal' taking on India's PM

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is locked in a fierce election battle with Mr Modi's party.

  • The owners of the Ever Given are suing its operators after the massive ship spent 6 days lodged in the Suez Canal

    The owners of the giant container ship filed a lawsuit against the Evergreen Marine Corp. in the High Court in London, according to The Lawyer.