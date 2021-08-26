Bitcoin’s 60% Rally From July Lows May Be Running Out of Steam

Akshay Chinchalkar
·1 min read
In this article:
(Bloomberg) --

Bitcoin’s burst above the $50,000 level didn’t last long and chart patterns signal its rally since July is at risk of fading.

The largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 4.4% Thursday to $46,588, with other tokens including Ether retreating along with the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index. The drop pared Bitcoin’s rally since a July low to some 60%.

John Bollinger, inventor of Bollinger bands, in a tweet suggested taking some profits or hedging. Katie Stockton at Fairlead Strategies cited DeMark market-timing indicators as flagging about two weeks of “sideways-to-lower” prices.

Read More: Crypto Rally May Be Near Exhaustion, DeMark Indicators Suggest

Two charts help sum up the current situation for Bitcoin.

Shrinking Bandwidth

Narrowing Bollinger bands indicate the Bitcoin rally is flagging and that the virtual currency faces a zone of resistance from $50,000 to $51,000. A key threshold to watch is the middle line of the Bollinger study at about $46,700.

Point and Figure

A so-called point and figure analysis -- which spotlights the direction of prices without a time dimension -- signals Bitcoin faces a challenge to scale levels around $50,940 on a closing basis. A failure to breach the 45-degree trend-line of the point and figure chart could strengthen the bearish case.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

