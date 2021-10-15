Bitcoin at $60K Thanks To (Probable) Bitcoin Futures ETF

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
·3 min read
daneady / Getty Images
daneady / Getty Images

Here we go again. Bitcoin broke the $60,000 ceiling this morning, boosted by the probable debut of a Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) next week.

While a far cry from a “pure” Bitcoin only ETF — which the Securities and Exchange Commission has been stalling its decision on for months now — the new ETF is giving traders and investors hope that this could pave the way for an approval.

See: Bitcoin Is $1 Trillion Asset Yet Again — Is Now the Time To Invest?
Find: ‘Rich Dad’ Author Robert Kiyosaki Recommends Bitcoin Investments Before ‘Biggest Crash in History’

“It is clear that the recent spike in BTC’s price is directly related to the rumor that the SEC will move ahead with the U.S. first Bitcoin ETF approval,” Mikkel Morch, executive director and risk management at crypto hedge fund ARK36, told GOBankingRates in a statement. “It is becoming increasingly likely that at least one of the major contenders for a BTC futures ETF, such as Valkyrie or Van Eck, could be approved in the coming days and ahead of SEC’s hard November deadlines. As Valkyrie Investments updated its futures-backed ETF prospectus with the ticker BTF on Wednesday, the company is thought to have the biggest chances of winning this race (in) the near future.”

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF is scheduled to debut Tuesday at the New York Stock Exchange. Unlike Bitcoin ETF applications that SEC has rejected, the proposal by ProShares is based on futures contracts and were filed under mutual fund rules that SEC chairman Gary Gensler has said provide “significant investor protections,” Bloomberg reports. The ETF is based on bitcoin futures that trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and seeks to provide capital appreciation primarily through actively managed exposure to bitcoin futures contracts, according to the SEC filing. It does not invest directly in Bitcoin.

More: 8 Best Cryptocurrencies To Invest In for 2021

There is, however, one catch: The ETF goes active unless the Securities and Exchange Commission objects to the filing, which can happen right up until midnight Monday, according to CNBC.

Bloomberg reports, however, that the Bitcoin futures ETF is “said not to face any opposition at SEC, according to multiple sources, and that it’s “pretty much done deal.””

This was somewhat corroborated by the SEC, who tweeted yesterday: “Before investing in a fund that holds Bitcoin futures contracts, make sure you carefully weigh the potential risks and benefits…”

Investors and investment managers have anxiously been awaiting a decision from the SEC on the approval of Bitcoin ETFs, which would have to be traded on the “exchange” — in other words, on the stock market (and therefore, only during the hours the stock market is open). Right now, cryptos don’t have any such limitations and can be traded anytime.

See: How To Make (or Lose) Money With Bitcoin, Explained in One Chart
Find: Offset Crucial Bitcoin Tax While You Can — This Lucrative Loophole Could End in 2022

While several companies have filed crypto ETFs with the SEC, the commission has either rejected or delayed its decisions on many of them. VanEck, for example, registered its ETF in March, and the SEC usually takes 45 days to approve or disapprove a filing. The commission has issued several notices to extend the review period. Just last month, the SEC said it intends to take an additional 60 days to review the proposed rule change and “accordingly, designates Nov. 14, 2021, as the date by which the commission shall either approve or disapprove the proposed rule change.”

Morch adds, however, that a Bitcoin ETF approval is likely already priced in at this point. And that investors should be aware that the hopes for a sustained rally above the $60,000 barrier and further through the previous all-time high may as well turn into a “buy the rumor, sell the news” scenario.

“In any case, it is worth noting that the price went from $40,000 to $60,000 in an almost straight line and it would be natural for Bitcoin to take a breather after such a long run up,” he adds.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: Oct. 15, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Bitcoin at $60K Thanks To (Probable) Bitcoin Futures ETF

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Retail Sales, Bitcoin ETFs, Goldman Reports - What's Moving Markets

    By Geoffrey Smith

  • Flagship Crypto Spikes High, Bitcoin ETF On Spotlight

    A bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) based on futures looks increasingly likely to be approved by the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission this month, pushing the market more than 30% higher this month

  • Bitcoin Climbs Above $60K After Report That SEC Won’t Block Futures ETF

    Bitcoin jumped above $60,000 for the first time in almost six months following a report that a bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) will clear the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC is reviewing around 40 bitcoin ETF filings with multiple decision deadlines on futures-linked products hitting next week. According to Bloomberg, the regulator is expected to approve at least some of them, clearing the way for trading to begin.

  • $2T and Counting: Some Friday Perspective

    Nic Carter, prominent industry venture capitalist and shyguy, had an insightful comment yesterday about how it’s easy to lose sight of reality when you’re logged on, heads down focused on building the digital tomorrow. It was in an article about tungsten – the latest obsession among many on Crypto Twitter.

  • Stimulus Update: Americans Will See More Stimulus Money in Their Bank Accounts Tomorrow

    This week, some Americans eager for more stimulus money will get their wish. Payments will be deposited into bank accounts on Oct. 15, 2021 for one of the key types of financial assistance made available by the American Rescue Plan Act. The payments that are being delivered on Oct. 15 are going to eligible parents and will come as a result of the expansion of the Child Tax Credit authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act.

  • Crypto Miners Are ‘Literally Printing Money,’ Says Wall Street Firm DA Davidson

    The broker started research coverage of “top four” Bitcoin mining stocks with a positive view on the sector for the near term.

  • 10 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best Jim Cramer stocks to buy. You can skip our detailed analysis of Jim Cramer’s investment philosophy, and go directly to read the 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today. Jim Cramer is an American investor and media personality. He is a former hedge fund manager and […]

  • Mark Cuban just tripled his stake in Dogecoin — but his bet on these 2 stocks is 667x larger

    The billionaire likes the "meme token." Kind of.

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Next 10 Years

    Being a great investor sometimes involves making assumptions about the future of technology, so watch these two companies closely.

  • 4 Reasons I'm Counting on ETFs to Make Me a Millionaire

    In a crowded field of different assets, ETFs make up the bulk of my portfolio for four simple reasons. Many ETFs are passively managed, and investments are chosen with the goal of mirroring the performance of a financial index such as the S&P 500. Since my goal is to choose the lowest-cost investments available, ETFs fit the bill.

  • Up 1,600,000%, Is Shiba Inu Still a Buy?

    In August last year, an anonymous person or entity known as Ryoshi created SHIB as a token on Ethereum's ERC-20 blockchain. Nowadays, anyone can create a token and launch it on an existing blockchain. In fact, there's even a website -- cointool.app -- that allows users to set a token name, symbol, initial supply, add-ons (token burning, minting, etc.), and blockchain (such as ERC-20) for launch.

  • 3 Cryptos To Watch Closely During the Tail End of 2021

    Bitcoin has been on an uptick lately, but other cryptos are also worth keeping an eye on in the fourth quarter, many experts are saying. Explore: US Leads World Bitcoin Mining, Following China Mining...

  • Vietnam carmaker Vinfast eyes start of U.S. deliveries in late 2022, CEO says

    Vietnamese automaker Vinfast will begin taking pre-orders in the U.S. market for its VF e35 and e36 electric SUVs in the first half of 2022 and expects to begin delivering them by the end of the year, global Chief Executive Michael Lohscheller said. "It's still early to make any sales predictions, but VinFast will unveil two of our latest EV models, which are VF e35 and VF e36, at the 2021 Los Angeles auto show this November, thus marking our official introduction to the American market," he said in an email to Reuters. The company expects to begin delivering its first EVs in Vietnam starting in December, said Lohscheller, a former Volkswagen and Opel executive who was named to his position at Vinfast in July.

  • After a 71% profit, this investor just got out of oil and is putting everything into this commodity instead

    TankerTracker's Sam Madani talks to MarketWatch about why he cashed out of oil and has gone 100% on this increasingly scarce commodity.

  • 5 quality energy stocks with high dividend yields propelled by soaring oil prices

    These stocks have dividend yields as high as 5.91%, and the companies never cut dividends after oil prices began their long decline in 2014.

  • J.P. Morgan Says There’s Room for Over 40% Upside in These 2 Stocks

    Stuck for fresh investing inspiration? You’re not alone. Plenty of uncertainty lingers on Wall Street as we head into 2022. Inflation is up, the job market remains stuck in an ugly combination of stubborn unemployment and record-high levels of job openings, all while Congress and the Biden Administration are looking less and less capable of passing a set of aggressive spending plans. Writing from JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic acknowledges the headwinds but thinks there are p

  • Will Nvidia Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    Over the last five years, Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) share price has climbed more than 1,000% and had a market cap of $522 billion at the time this was written. The stellar growth in the gaming and data center segments, along with the prospects for more growth from these two businesses, explains why investors have bid the stock to a high price-to-earnings ratio of 74. For the stock to justify that valuation and reach a $1 trillion market cap, Nvidia must deliver strong growth from its two largest segments.

  • The Reddit crowd has found a new tactic in the war against Wall Street: cutting brokers out altogether

    Meme stocks closed mixed on Thursday, but retail investors appear to be finally jumping in with the gusto on so-called direct registration.

  • Nearing Retirement? These Stocks Are as Safe as They Come

    Boring is beautiful when you are looking to generate income in retirement. That's why these ultra-safe stocks should be in your portfolio.

  • 11 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and go directly to read the 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett does not need any introduction in the investment world. He is […]