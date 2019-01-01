Bitcoin was a 'gateway drug' to hook millennials into market trading, says Freetrade founder

The Bitcoin boom and bust of 2018 was a “gateway drug” that hooked millennials into stock market trading, the founder of rising fintech company Freetrade has claimed.

Adam Dodds, chief executive of the London-based start-up, believes the drama that surrounded the collapse of the controversial cryptocurrency converted young people into investors.

“It was a kind of gateway drug... but instead of pot to heroin, it was a drug to something better,” said the Canadian entrepreneur, who launched his stock trading app last month.

Bitcoin went from a peak value of just under $20,000 in December 2017 to around $3,500 in September 2017.

Mr Dodds said the surge in Bitcoin prices switched a lot of young people on to traditional investing, after they saw an opportunity with the digital currency.

He said: “Young people realised they could invest their money in a smart way, after the crypto fad.”

The fintech startup has developed an app that allows its young customer base, currently consisting of 10,000 users, to buy and sell UK stocks for free, and with no minimum portfolio size.

UK stocks have been periodically hit by the uncertainty of the Government’s Brexit negotiations. However, Mr Dodds does not think this will turn traders away from his app.

New traders should realise the opportunity of getting stocks cheap now in the hope they will rise in the near future after the Brexit chaos is over, he said.

“The stock market is not the hottest thing right now. There are market ups and there are market downs, but it is actually the best time to start buying, because you know it is going to go up again,” said Mr Dodds.

He added that people should still “play around with crypto” investing in it is “a bit of fun”.