Bitcoin Approaches $3,600 Again as Top Cryptocurrencies See Gains

Wednesday, Jan. 23 — most of the top 20 cryptocurrencies are seeing slight to substantial growth on the day to press time. Bitcoin (BTC) is hovering near $3,600 again, according to Coin360 data.

At press time, Bitcoin is up just over 1 percent on the day, trading at around $3,603. Looking at its weekly chart, the current price is just slightly lower than $3,658, the price at which Bitcoin started the week. On the month, the leading cryptocurrency is down about 10 percent from just over $4,000.

Ripple (XRP) is up under half of a percent on the day, trading at around $0.317 at press time. On the weekly chart, the current price is lower than $0.33, the price at which XRP started the week — and down from $0.333, the midweek high reported on Jan. 19.

Second largest altcoin Ethereum (ETH) has seen its value increase by a little over 1.5 percent over the last 24 hours. At press time, ETH is trading at $118, having started the day about one dollar lower. On the weekly chart, Ethereum’s current value is lower than $124, the price at which the coin started the week.