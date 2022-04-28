Bitcoin Back Over $40K as More Countries Embrace Crypto

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Bitcoin (BTC) popped back above $40,000 on Thursday, climbing alongside U.S. stocks as fresh signs emerged of accumulation by investors and greater adoption by nations from Africa to Central and South America.

As of press time the largest cryptocurrency by market value was up 3.2% in the past 24 hours, changing hands at $40,206.