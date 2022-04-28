Bitcoin Back Over $40K as More Countries Embrace Crypto

Angelique Chen
·2 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Bitcoin (BTC) popped back above $40,000 on Thursday, climbing alongside U.S. stocks as fresh signs emerged of accumulation by investors and greater adoption by nations from Africa to Central and South America.

As of press time the largest cryptocurrency by market value was up 3.2% in the past 24 hours, changing hands at $40,206.

  • “Bitcoin remains in a fairly tight range despite a slew of positive news on the asset such as potential sovereign adoption in Africa, Cuba's allowing licensed exchanges and Mexico's gradual move towards greater adoption generally,” said Jason Deane, market analyst at Quantum Economics.

  • The Central African Republic has recently become the second nation in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender.

  • The Central Bank of Cuba (BCC) announced that it will issue licenses for virtual asset service providers. The license will be available to individuals or organizations both Cuban and foreign.

  • The Panamanian Legislative Assembly passed a bill regulating crypto. “This will help Panama become a hub of innovation and technology in Latin America," Congressman Gabriel Silva said.

  • Brazil also passed a law on Wednesday to regulate cryptocurrencies. “The bill aims at creating a regulatory framework for the country’s crypto industry,” wrote Business Today.

  • “Bitcoin continues to look bullish from an on-chain perspective as whale holdings have risen to its highest since September last year,” wrote Marcus Sotiriou. analyst at the U.K.-based digital-asset broker GlobalBlock. “When whale [large] holdings increased dramatically last September, it led to a significant increase in price in November.”

  • “Retail is buying bitcoins,” wrote the blockchain analysis firm IntoTheBlock. “The balance held by addresses with less than 10 BTC has soared to 2.08 million BTC.”

  • “It's important to note the growth in the balance of addresses with 0.001-0.01 BTC and 0.01-0.1 BTC, increasing by at least 2% in 30 days,” wrote IntoTheBlock.

  • “Technically bitcoin looks bullish in the short term as it has once again confirmed bullish divergence on the RSI indicator on the daily time frame,” wrote Sotitiou. He also says retail bitcoin traders are in an accumulation phase.

  • Ether (ETH) was up 4% in the past 24 hours, trading at $2,968.

  • U.S. stocks are up Thursday. The S&P 500 was up 2.6% and the Nasdaq was up 3.2%.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Central African Republic adopts bitcoin as an official currency

    Central African Republic has adopted bitcoin as an official currency, the presidency said on Wednesday, becoming the first country in Africa and only the second in the world to do so. Despite rich reserves of gold and diamonds, Central African Republic is one of the world's poorest and least-developed countries and has been gripped by rebel violence for years. A bill governing the use of cryptocurrency was adopted unanimously by parliament last week, said a statement signed by Obed Namsio, chief of staff of President Faustin-Archange Touadera.

  • Chinese tech firm's 890 per cent debut on Nasdaq underlines appetite for IPOs amid China's efforts to defuse audit, delisting tensions

    Ostin Technology, a low-key technology company, made an electrifying debut as the first Chinese stock offering in the US since February, underlining strong appetite even as regulatory officials remained at odds over audit and delisting issues. The supplier of display modules and polarisers soared 892 per cent on Nasdaq to US$39.66 on Wednesday, giving it market value of US$535.4 million. The company raised US$13.5 million in gross proceeds by selling 3.38 million shares at US$4 each. Ostin's fac

  • Crypto: 80% of institutional investors expect digital assets to replace traditional investments

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Semenova joins the Live show to discuss crypto investment trends and how investors increasingly see digital assets replacing traditional assets.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    These three stocks have all lost 25% or so of their value over the past year, but the long-term future isn't nearly that dark.

  • Teladoc implodes 48% after massive first-quarter loss, costing Cathie Wood's ARK more than $400 million

    Ark Invest bought about 100,000 shares of Teladoc across its various ETFs as recently as Tuesday, and more than 40,000 shares on Monday.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Growth Stocks She Just Bought

    Here's why ARK Invest's lead stock picker thinks these beaten-down growth shares can bounce back.

  • Boomers are leaving the stock market. Here’s what comes next, says this strategist.

    Our call of the day from TS Lombard chief economist Steven Blitz warns that the "golden era of Fed-controlled equity markets" is nearing an end.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • Warren Buffett’s investing prowess will go on forever after researchers cracked his investing code

    AQR Capital Management has devised an algorithm that breaks down the legendary investor's stock-picking decisions

  • If You Invested $1,000 in ExxonMobil in March 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Right when the world was most worried about pandemic-related economic shutdowns was a great time to buy ExxonMobil.

  • More NYC Apartment Renters Are Moving Out Instead of Paying Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- More New York apartment renters are declining to renew leases as they’re being presented with post-pandemic rate increases, landlord Equity Residential said.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesDeal

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock in 2022, This Would Be It

    This year has been volatile for the stock market so far. Many investors are pulling their money out of growth stocks and placing it in safe stocks and dividend stocks. Consider that even many of the growth stocks that are losing high percentages of their value are still way above where they started before the crash in March 2020.

  • 10 Stocks You Should Sell According to Motley Fool

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks you should sell according to Motley Fool. If you want to see some more stocks that were sold by the hedge fund, check out 5 Stocks You Should Sell According to Motley Fool. Motley Fool Asset Management is a private investment adviser that manages a $1.5 billion portfolio […]

  • Warren Buffett's simple investing advice that's beaten most pros for 12 straight years: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

  • Mom and Pop Investors Took a Billion-Dollar Bath Trading Options During the Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Of all the risky things amateur investors did while locked at home in the pandemic, dabbling in stock options was one that veteran investors were convinced would end badly.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With

  • 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees

    Inflation is taking a chunk out of retirees' income this year. Although investing in the stock market can be a solution, it hasn't exactly been a safe option of late, with many stocks falling hard over the past several months. Three stocks that are safe investments and can provide some valuable, recurring dividend income include Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO), Village Super Market (NASDAQ: VLGEA), and Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB).

  • Here’s how far the S&P 500 has to fall to enter another stock-market correction

    Stocks are enjoying a bounce Wednesday afternoon, providing some breathing room for the S&P 500 after it came close to entering its second market correction of 2022.

  • Can Kinder Morgan Support Its Dividend?

    The natural gas pipeline giant's current yield is around 6%, which is multiples above the 1.5% average dividend yield of stocks in the S&P 500. Here's a look at whether Kinder Morgan can support its big-time dividend. Kinder Morgan generates a lot of relatively predictable and stable cash flow.

  • 5 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

    Real estate stocks generally benefit from inflation, given that they can raise rents as real estate becomes more expensive to counteract the expense. Here are five real estate stocks that will benefit from this effect and offer a place for investors to confidently shelter $500 (or more) right now. Realty Income (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on developing single-tenant properties and then leasing them out under long-term leases, which require the tenant to bear most of the operating costs (including taxes, insurance, and maintenance).

  • Mark Zuckerberg to Investors: Expect Nothing From the Metaverse

    In downplaying the near-term promise of Horizon Worlds and Oculus, the former Facebook seemed to confirm that its Meta rebrand was a strategic distraction.