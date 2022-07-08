Bitcoin 'Bear Cross' Raises Outlook for Bull Revival

Omkar Godbole
·1 min read

Yes, you read the title right. An impending bearish crossover, a technical pattern theoretically suggesting continued weakness in the bitcoin (BTC) price, could be a trap for sellers and portend a bullish revival.

  • A three-day-candlestick chart shows the simple moving average (SMA) of the past 100 candlesticks is on the verge of crossing below the 200-candle SMA, confirming the first bearish crossover of the two averages since December 2018.

  • Historically, the crossover has marked an end of bear markets and paved the way for notable bull runs.

  • The averages crossed bearishly in December 2018, trapping sellers on the wrong side of the market. Bitcoin bottomed near $3,200 and spent the following three months building a base for a rally. The cryptocurrency hit a high of $13,800 by the end of June 2019.

  • The bear cross of February 2015 coincided with peak selling, and bitcoin began a multiyear bull run seven months later. The first bear cross, dated June 2012, also trapped sellers on the wrong side of the market.

  • Crossovers between longer duration moving averages are known to be contrary indicators because they are based on past data and tend to lag prices. The market is often battered, oversold and overdue for a reversal higher by the time the crossover is confirmed.

  • Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. That said, history could repeat itself because the Fed's hawkishness, or anti-stimulus stance, appears to have peaked and traders are now pricing interest rate cuts for 2023.

  • Bitcoin was last trading near $21,730, representing a 6% gain on a 24-hour basis.

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Rallies. A Key ‘Correlation’ Is Now in Crypto’s Favor.

    Bitcoin prices have consolidated above the key $20,000 mark as most cryptocurrencies rose, helped along by slow but steady stock market gains.

  • Marathon Digital Continues to Hodl All Bitcoin, but Hints at Strategy Change

    Marathon bought $150 million of bitcoin with a NYDIG fund in January of 2021.

  • Crypto Market Daily Highlights – Bitcoin (BTC) Eyed a Return to $22,000

    It was a bullish crypto session on Thursday, with the NASDAQ 100 delivering support off the back of the Fed meeting minutes from Wednesday.

  • Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction: Can ADA Break Above $0.4750 on US NFP?

    Cryptocurrencies are trading with a positive bias in quiet pre-NFP markets, as Cardano eyes a break out of recent ranges.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Climbs Above $21K for First Time in a Week

    BTC recovered from an early dip below $20,000 to regain its perch above the psychologically important threshold.

  • China's Tencent, miHoYo remain on top of their industry with world's most lucrative mobile games, despite sluggish market

    Tencent Holdings and miHoYo maintain their ranking atop the video gaming industry with the world's most lucrative mobile games in the first half of this year, despite a sluggish global market, according to the latest data from app analytics firm Sensor Tower. Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning t

  • Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Enter Consolidation As Market’s Fear Recedes

    The meme coins remained constricted today as the volatility noted some reduction thanks to the improvement of the global market.

  • Texas man found with 50 pounds of pot, cash on I-76 'not a good criminal' his lawyer says

    A man found with about 50 pounds of marijuana and cash

  • Mexico's annual inflation hits 21-yr high in June, more rate hikes seen

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's annual inflation accelerated in June to a level not seen since early 2001, official data showed on Thursday, leaving the central bank little choice but to continue its monetary tightening to tame spiraling consumer prices. Mexican consumer prices rose 7.99% in the year through June, the national statistics agency said, slightly above a 7.95% consensus forecast of economists polled by Reuters. That was also far above the central bank's target of 3%, plus or minus a percentage point, and marked the highest level since January 2001, when Mexico's 12-month inflation stood at 8.11%.

  • Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio Set to Reprise ‘Daredevil’ Roles for Marvel Series ‘Echo’

    Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onoforio, and a rumored Krysten Ritter are set to reprise their respective MCU roles in upcoming Disney+ series "Echo."

  • Japan election may be tailwind for nuclear restarts as public mood shifts

    Japan's push to restart nuclear reactors, shut down after the Fukushima disaster a decade ago, could get a tailwind as the governing coalition looks set for gains in a national election on Sunday. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's coalition is on track to expand its majority in the upper house of parliament, polls show, in an election where nuclear restarts have been an issue, along with inflation and defence. A boost for Kishida's pro-nuclear party would not directly affect decisions on restarting reactors, as they require the approval of local communities.

  • Crypto exchange Binance.US hires former PayPal executive as CFO

    Before that, she spent eight years at PayPal in top executive roles. Her appointment comes at a time when investors have been dumping digital assets on fears that aggressive interest rate hikes from global central banks would spark an economic slowdown. "Her experience at Paypal ... will be invaluable as we chart our path to an IPO in the coming years," said Chief Executive Brian Shroder in a statement.

  • Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Imitate Each Other With a 4.6% and 5.4% Rally

    Meme coins had a positive day thanks to the broader market bullish cues and the crypto market cap closing above $900 billion.

  • Rivian’s EV Pickup Truck Has Outsold the Ford F-150 Lightning. The Stock Is Soaring.

    Rivian produced 4,401 vehicles in the second quarter and delivered 4,467 vehicles during the same period

  • Berkshire Hathaway owns 18.7% of Occidental after new 12 million share purchase

    (Reuters) -Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Thursday it bought another 12 million shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp this week, giving it an 18.7% stake in the oil company. The purchases were made on Tuesday and Wednesday and cost about $698 million, Berkshire said in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Buffett's company had also purchased 9.9 million Occidental shares last week.

  • Stock Futures Fall Ahead of June Jobs Report

    Despite a fourth consecutive day of gains for the S&P 500, U.S. stock futures were slightly down Thursday evening before the release of June employment data.

  • 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' manga creator Kazuki Takahashi found dead at sea

    Kazuki Takahashi, the creator of the “Yu-Gi-Oh!” manga comic and trading card game, has died, apparently while snorkeling in southwestern Japan, the coast guard said Friday. The body of Takahashi, 60, was found Wednesday floating about 300 meters (330 yards) off the coast of Okinawa, by a person running a marine leisure business, according to an official at the Naha Coast Guard Nago station. The coast guard and the fire department went by boat and watercraft and found the body, face down and wearing a snorkeling mask.

  • Buffett Bought More of Occidental. Here’s What Happened With HP, Citi, and Coke When He Bet Big.

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett disclosed that he has increased his stake in Occidental Petroleum to 18.7%. Buffett’s legendary status as a stock picker is well-deserved, but his record shows some big losses as well as wins. Buffett increased his stake in HP ( HP Q) to 11% earlier this year.

  • Ukraine raises a flag on a symbolic island

    STORY: In a sign of defiance against Moscow, a Ukrainian flag is raised on a recaptured Black Sea island.This video of soldiers installing the flag was released Thursday by Ukraine's Armed Forces. Reuters was able to verify the location through satellite images.The strategic Snake Island has been a point of contention in the war, captured by Moscow in February.It had become a symbol of Ukraine's refusal to bend to Russia.Russian forces withdrew from there at the end of June in what it called a gesture of goodwill.But it was quick to respond to the flag-raising ceremony. With Russia's defense ministry claiming warplanes struck the island shortly after, killing an unspecified number of Ukrainian troops.Meanwhile, Kyiv has lost a major ally in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who announced he will be stepping down.Moscow has long criticized Johnson for arming Kyiv and openly celebrated his downfall on Thursday.It comes as Russian forces keep up pressure in Eastern Ukraine.After cementing control of the Luhansk region, Moscow has made clear it's planning to capture parts of neighboring Donetsk, which it has not yet seized.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Recover

    Crude oil markets have bounced significantly during the trading session on Thursday as it looks like we are trying to recover.