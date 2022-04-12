Bitcoin Bearish Flag Has Analysts Looking for Crash Lows

Reuters

A crypto platform's pledge to amass $10 billion worth of bitcoin to back its own "stablecoin" is firing up the market. Seoul-based Terraform Labs has so far built up nearly 40,000 bitcoin worth $1.7 billion in a series of purchases via a non-profit affiliate, Luna Foundation Guard, according to publicly available blockchain data. The spree follows Terraform co-founder Do Kwon's announcement on Twitter last month https://twitter.com/stablekwon/status/1506278298883706882 that the project would buy the $10 billion worth of bitcoin reserves to underpin TerraUSD, breaking ranks with other large stablecoins - a ballooning class of cryptocurrencies that aim to minimise wild price swings and are typically backed by U.S. dollar reserves.