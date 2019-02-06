Bitcoin Bears Maul Another Victim: Crypto Exchange Coinsquare Lays off a Third of Employees

It has already been a tough few months for the crypto industry and nobody is feeling that more than crypto-related employees who have been dropping like flies in recent weeks. Canadian based cryptocurrency exchange Coinsquare is the next crypto firm to lay off workers as the market goes through difficult times.

Coinsquare has reportedly laid off 40 employees, which equates to approximately a third of their staff. Cryptocurrency exchanges are currently feeling the brunt of increased regulatory requirements and the massive decrease in Bitcoin prices that are currently teetering around $3,500.

Something has to give, and that is what we are currently seeing with employee culls across numerous crypto exchanges and industry-related companies.

Coinsquare Announces 40 Job Losses

The Head of Talent at Coinsquare, Martin Hauck, took to Linkedin to announce the job losses. Hauck detailed that the unpredictable and volatile nature of the cryptocurrency markets in recent months is the main reasons for the lay-offs. Hauck told the crypto-sphere on Linkedin that:

Read the full story on CCN.com.