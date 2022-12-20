Bitcoin’s Biggest Trade Goes From Hero Creator to Widow Maker

1
Katie Greifeld and Vildana Hajric
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Grayscale Investments’ proposal to buy out certain holders of its flagship Bitcoin trust is the money manager’s latest bid to stanch losses in a fund that’s been a linchpin in the dramatic rise and fall of the cryptocurrency universe.

Most Read from Bloomberg

For years, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (ticker GBTC) served as the conduit through which billions of dollars flooded into crypto to exploit a seemingly automatic arbitrage trade. Now, some of those same industry titans are crumbling into bankruptcy while others contend with a wave of distress sparked in part by this very trade. Most famously, the trust attracted Three Arrows Capital, which held more than 5% of GBTC before the hedge fund’s demise over the summer.

Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, the parent of Grayscale, is one of the most important players now left standing — and dealing with a dilemma of its own design.

The setup was relatively straightforward: an investor would borrow Bitcoin (which, in many cases, involved using loans from Grayscale sister-company Genesis) and deposit those tokens with Grayscale in exchange for GBTC shares. The investor would then offload those shares at a markup to retail investors after a six-month lockup.

The trade’s popularity was in part powered by Grayscale’s own messages to and discussions with investors, including at industry events in Miami, communications reviewed by Bloomberg News show. Grayscale representatives encouraged attendees at Context Summits Miami in January 2020 to lock up their money in order to take advantage of the dislocation, according to a person who interacted with company officials at the time.

“Grayscale prioritizes educating our clients about the opportunities and risks of investing in crypto, as well as the unique characteristics of our product structures. For years, we have worked constructively with regulators to create and strengthen full and fair risk disclosures for our suite of digital asset offerings,” said a Grayscale spokeswoman in an emailed statement. “Grayscale has and will continue to provide the information necessary for investors and other market participants to make informed investment decisions. Any characterization otherwise is false.”

The past couple of months have been a painful reminder that the popular arb trade never really had an exit. GBTC shares can be created, but they can’t be destroyed or redeemed for Bitcoin.

That inability to destroy shares represents a key difference from exchange-traded funds. With ETFs, specialized traders known as authorized participants can work with an issuer to create shares when demand is building. When buyers’ appetites cool, participants redeem those shares with the fund’s sponsor to reduce the supply, keeping the ETF’s price in line with its net-asset value. In the case of GBTC, accredited investors brought Bitcoin — either their own, or borrowed from now-bankrupt firms like BlockFi — to Grayscale in exchange for GBTC.

For years, GBTC represented one of the easiest ways for crypto and traditional-finance investors alike to get exposure to the largest virtual currency. US regulators had repeatedly prohibited the launch of spot-backed Bitcoin ETFs, citing the token’s volatility and vulnerability to scams. That limited the investable options for anyone who was either unwilling to or prohibited from setting up their own digital wallet or interacting directly with crypto trading platforms, making GBTC an attractive alternative.

The trade’s ubiquity became apparent during the slow-motion chain of events, dating back to February 2021, that would ultimately result in the implosion of Three Arrows and spark a reckoning among crypto lenders that accepted GBTC shares as collateral.

That month, the massive premium — which at one point reached more than 80% — evaporated and flipped into a discount, meaning GBTC shares were worth less than the Bitcoin it held. Things started going awry with the launch of the first physically backed Bitcoin ETFs in Canada, and the increasing ease of direct access to Bitcoin on exchanges.

Suddenly investors had multiple options to get exposure to Bitcoin. That seemingly endless demand for GBTC evaporated, removing the critical final leg of what was once called the “slam dunk” arbitrage. Exacerbating the pain was the explosion in GBTC shares, which reached a record 692 million in February 2021, just as the premium evaporated.

“In 2021, it turned negative — you can call it a widow-maker trade,” said Wilfred Daye, the former chief executive officer of Securitize Capital, a digital-asset management firm. “It’s been losing money for two years.”

“The liquidity is actually pretty poor, i.e., you have a liquidity disconnect between the trade itself and when you want to get out,” said Daye. “On paper it looked great, but it’s very hard to get out.”

Daye says Grayscale, when the trust was trading at a premium, could require something like 25% cash collateral for an investor to borrow Bitcoin, but once it issued the shares, the investor would then be able to re-pledge them as extra collateral. On paper, it made the investor look like their position was collateralized at 125%. But, the liquidity issue came about because the investor was swapping a liquid holding — Bitcoin — for a much less liquid one — GBTC.

“The layering of leverage around assets such as GBTC played a role in making the entire system more fragile,” said Noelle Acheson, author of the “Crypto Is Macro Now” newsletter and former head of market insights at Genesis.

There were other complications: lenders lent out the Bitcoin originally used for creating GBTC shares, which were then used as collateral to create even more GBTC shares. And once it started to trade at a discount, many holders didn’t want to have to write down their investment, so they kept it going with the hope that the discount would eventually close, said Adil Abdulali, founder at Incrypture in New York, which develops crypto investment strategies.

“As long as there was a premium, there was enough value there that if anyone defaulted on their loan, the GBTC could be sold and the Bitcoin paid back,” said Abdulali. “But if it’s at a discount, there’s no way to do that.”

Grayscale has tried in vain to repair that discount, which is currently languishing around 50%. Chief among those attempts was a plan to turn GBTC into an ETF of its own, which would allow for share redemptions. The firm is suing the Securities and Exchange Commission for denying its repeated petitions on this front. The regulator said Grayscale’s plan to list the ETF didn’t do enough to prevent fraud and manipulation.

Grayscale is now considering a tender offer for as much as 20% of outstanding GBTC shares, an action that requires approval from regulators. Grayscale Chief Executive Officer Michael Sonnenshein wrote in a letter to investors Monday that the tender-offer plan would need the SEC’s blessing, which he said the agency “may not provide.”

Grayscale is also facing challenges from other players in the industry, including over the relatively hefty 2% annual fee, which compares with an average of 0.54% charged across the entire US ETF universe, according to Bloomberg Intelligence data. Hedge fund Fir Tree Capital Management sued Grayscale this month, seeking information to investigate potential mismanagement and conflicts of interest. Fir Tree claimed the trust has roughly 850,000 retail investors who have been “harmed by Grayscale’s shareholder-unfriendly actions.”

--With assistance from William Selway.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Portion of Bitcoin Supply Held by Retail Investors Reaches All-Time High: Glassnode

    Retail investors are accumulating more and more Bitcoin, according to blockchain data from Glassnode, setting a new peak.

  • Kathleen Moriarty, ETF Industry’s ‘SPDR Woman,’ Dies at 69

    (Bloomberg) -- Kathleen Moriarty, a lawyer who played an instrumental role in the creation of the first exchange-traded fund, has died. She was 69.Most Read from BloombergMusk Is Looking for a New Twitter CEO After Losing PollAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersRussian Gas Flows to Europe Unaffected After Pipeline BlastJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MHer death was a

  • Australian stock exchange's blockchain failure burns market trust

    In a Sydney hotel conference room in May, Tim Hogben, the head of securities and payments for ASX Ltd, which runs the Australian stock exchange, told traders, share registry operators and clearing house representatives what they were hoping to hear. A rebuild of the exchange's aging software using blockchain-based technology was largely ready after seven years of development, putting ASX on the verge of a world-first transformation that would enable it to boost trading volumes and compete more aggressively with global rivals.

  • Largest cryptocurrencies climb on Uniswap, Ethereum increases

    CRYPTO UPDATE All of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Tuesday, with Uniswap (UNIUSD) seeing the biggest move, rallying 4.10% to $5.35. Ethereum (ETHUSD) increased 3.65% to $1,218.

  • First Mover Americas: Grayscale Explores Options to Return Portion of GBTC

    The latest price moves in bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets in context for Dec. 19, 2022. First Mover is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter that contextualizes the latest actions in the crypto markets.

  • ABEV vs. DEO: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

    ABEV vs. DEO: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • Shop the Scenes experience allows fans to ‘live and look like a Dutton’ from ‘Yellowstone’: CEO

    Shop the Scenes Founder and Co-CEO Jill Martin sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to explain how fans of popular shows, like "Yellowstone" and "Emily In Paris", can buy the apparel, accessories, and merchandise featured in some of their favorite TV shows.

  • Review: Sarah Polley’s ‘Women Talking’ is a revelation

    For a crime as old as sexual assault, we still struggle to find the language to talk about it. Sarah Polley knows the terrible truth about sexual assault and the criminal and civil justice system: That there are no perfect victims.

  • Q4 Earnings Season Update and Analyst Reports for Broadcom, UPS & Amgen

    Today's Research Daily features update on the Q4 earnings season and new research reports on Broadcom (AVGO), UPS (UPS), Amgen (AMGN) and 16 other stocks.

  • US Recession Is Key to Whether BOJ-Fueled Treasury Selloff Lasts

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries slumped for a third straight day Tuesday in the wake of a surprise tweak by the Bank of Japan to its policy of yield curve control that fueled debate about whether a nascent rally in bond markets is now over or just on pause.Most Read from BloombergMusk Is Looking for a New Twitter CEO After Losing PollAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersRussian Gas Flows to Europe Unaffected A

  • Democrats run out the clock on a congressional stock-ban bill

    In December 2021, Nancy Pelosi declared that lawmakers "should be able to participate" in the "free-market" economy. She's getting her wish.

  • Nutrabolt, fresh off nine-figure investment deal, plans new HQ

    Doss Cunningham has a huge pile of cash behind him — more than three quarters of a billion dollars from Keurig Dr Pepper. The CEO of Nutrabolt explains how the money will be used and why he believes his company can become the Procter & Gamble of health and wellness.

  • Did the BoJ Just Ruin Powell's Plans?

    The Bank of Japan spooked markets this morning with a surprise adjustment to its yield curve control policy. The move, which allows the 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) to move 50 basis points on either side of its 0.0% target rate, doubled the BoJ’s previous line in the sand and was seen by many investors as a hawkish turn as the bank fights domestic inflation. Weston Nakamura joins Andreas Steno Larsen from Tokyo to break down the BoJ decision and its implications for various global risk assets. Plus, Dale Pinkert, the head of trader development at TradeGateHub, is here to discuss the action in currencies, specifically the dollar’s response to a suddenly strengthened yen. We want to hear from you, so make sure to get your questions in.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Plans In-Person Speech to US Congress

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to travel to Washington on Wednesday to address Congress, according to people familiar with the matter. It would be his first trip outside his country since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.Most Read from BloombergMusk Is Looking for a New Twitter CEO After Losing PollAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersRussian Gas Flows to Europe Unaffected Af

  • The best and worst crypto stocks of 2022

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre joins the Live show to discuss the best and worst crypto stocks of 2022.

  • 3 big Social Security changes that will significantly impact you in 2023 — some are overwhelmingly positive but others are a mixed bag

    New year, new Social Security rules.

  • Marketmind: Asia reels from BOJ shock

    In many ways, the Bank of Japan's bolt from the blue on Tuesday was the perfect bookend to what has been one of the most tumultuous years ever for financial markets. The BOJ's effective policy tightening impact on Japanese assets was instant and sizeable - the Nikkei slumped 2.5%, the yen had its best day in years and the 10-year JGB yield posted its biggest rise in almost two decades. The effect on global markets, however, may be more of a slow burner.

  • FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to be extradited

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan joins the Live show to discuss the latest surrounding Sam Bankman-Fried’s extradition to the U.S.

  • Twitter: Elon Musk reportedly searching for next CEO

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley details Elon Musk's latest plans to install a replacement CEO of Twitter, in addition to Twitter's recent interface and platform changes under Musk.

  • TVLine Items: Days Exit Confirmed, World Cup Final Sets Record and More

    Adios, Ava! Tamara Braun’s nearly two-year run as Days of Our Lives‘ Ava will end… well, today, Dec. 20, she confirmed on Instagram. “Hey all you Days fans!! If you want to see Ava off, tune into DOOL today for her last day in Salem,” the two-time Daytime Emmy winner wrote on Tuesday, alongside a […]