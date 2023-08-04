'Bitcoin Bonnie and Crypto Clyde' plead guilty to laundering billions in stolen cryptocurrency

Heather Morgan faces a 10 year jail sentence after pleading guilty to laundering stolen cryptocurrency

A married couple nicknamed “Bitcoin Bonnie and Crypto Clyde” have pleaded guilty to laundering $4.5 billion (£3.5bn) in stolen cryptocurrency.

Heather Morgan and Ilya Lichtenstein were arrested in New York last year after police linked their lavish lifestyle to a crypto heist, in what the US Justice Department called its “largest financial seizure ever”.

The Justice Department managed to recover £2.8bn out of the stash of some 120,000 bitcoin, which is today worth £3.5bn.

Prosecutors said the pair stole the bitcoin in 2016 using “advanced hacking tools”.

As part of a deal, the pair pleaded guilty to money laundering, while Lichtenstein admitted to being behind the hack and Morgan pleaded guilty to an additional count of conspiracy to defraud the US.

Despite her moves to hide her crimes, Morgan masqueraded as a rapper and tech entrepreneur who called herself a “bad-ass money maker” and “the crocodile of Wall Street” in her lyrics.

Morgan also claimed to be a successful tech businesswoman in articles published in Forbes.

Ilya Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan pleaded guilty to laundering $4.5 billion (£3.5bn) in stolen cryptocurrency - INSTAGRAM

But behind the scenes, she and her husband, a computer programmer, were working to cash out a fortune stolen from the crypto firm Bitfinex.

Court documents revealed that the couple converted the bitcoin into regular currency while hiding in plain sight.

They split the bitcoin into small amounts, transferring it into thousands of different crypto wallets with fake identities, and mixed the stolen cash with other criminal cryptocurrencies on the darknet marketplace AlphaBay.

The pair also purchased gold coins and set up shell companies to make the bitcoin funds look legitimate.

But they accidentally exposed themselves by using a gift card paid for with the funds in a Walmart supermarket.

“Police were able to link the Walmart gift cards back to some of the proceeds of the Bitfinex hack, which then opened up the further investigation,” said Jonathan Levin, founder of cryptocurrency investigators Chainalysis, who participated in the investigation.

Story continues

Heather Morgan, who performs as a rapper and calls herself 'the crocodile of Wall Street' in her lyrics, has pleaded guilty to laundering stolen cryptocurrency

“Buying gift cards and moving between different exchanges and different cryptocurrency never actually created this sort of break in provenance that the couple intended.”

Police discovered hollowed-out books, used to hide burner phones, inside the couple’s apartment. About $40,000 in cash was also uncovered.

Prosecutors say there was evidence the pair planned to flee to Russia – Lichtenstein’s country of birth – where they could live out their lives as billionaires without risking US arrest.

Lichtenstein could be behind bars for 20 years and Morgan faces a sentence of 10 years.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.