Bitcoin Booming, Big Eyes Launch Looming, Fiat Currency Fuming

Against all odds, Bitcoin (BTC) is back: the original cryptocurrency passed the $20,000 price point this week amidst a major surge in value. The rest of the crypto market has enjoyed the renewed investor confidence this motion has brought.

While the old and distinguished coins of the market such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are all booming, it’s also an exciting time for currencies taking their first steps into the market. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is making serious headway towards its launch, enjoying an explosive presale.

These facts fly in the face of the scorn and cynicism that has been poured onto blockchain currencies by the mainstream media. No doubt the paymasters of these publishers are the same people who profit off the centralised financial system of the world.

These old-money financiers and their servants are probably biting their fingernails right now: Decentralised Finance is back with a vengeance, ready to once again prove that crypto can redistribute wealth without their oversight.

Read on to find out why mainstream finance should be worried.

Foundations of Stone: Bitcoin’s Resurgence

The leviathan of blockchain currencies, Bitcoin (BTC) is never far from the news. Since its launch in 2008, it has been met with curiosity, challenge, and criticism from the many arms of the international financial press.

After the great crypto crash of 2021, many journalists, financial analysts, and social media influencers were crowing with joy. They claimed that DeFi was finished and that crypto had no future. They mocked and belittled the cryptocurrency community, many of whom were badly burned by the collapse.

Their celebrations have been silenced this past week. Bitcoin (BTC) is up 6.65% today, and likewise, up 8.33% this week. This trend is also increasing upward, showing no signs of stalling as we head toward the end of the week.

The price of Bitcoin is (at the time of writing) resting at $20,949. Breaking past the $20,000 mark is a major feat, and it is possible that Bitcoin will also rise past $21,000 or more.

Story continues

The rising tide lifts all boats, as the ancient saying goes. This maxim is highly applicable to the crypto market, much to the consternation of its critics. As Bitcoin (BTC) booms, other tokens rise with it.

New Beginnings: Big Eyes Coin Prepares for Launch

While there’s a lot of hype about Bitcoin (BTC) and the impact its surge is having on other tokens, that’s not the end of the positive news. The brand new meme coin, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is surfing on this recent wave of success and confidence, soaring up to more than $9M in funding from its presale.

Not only does this explosive presale show very promising signs for the launch of a new and fun meme coin – but it also demonstrates that confidence is coming back to crypto. Investors are seeing potential in new products and projects, and committing their assets toward their future success.

This is fantastic news for the whole cryptocurrency community. Growth from the grassroots of Decentralised Finance brings new wealth and new speculators with it, enriching the entire marketplace.

Final Thoughts

It’s been a good week for the crypto community. After a long depression, it seems that the market cap and price of many major tokens are finally heading upward, hopefully for good.

While established giants like the formidable Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are once again proving why they top the table of cryptocurrency rankings, it’s great to see breakout projects like the innovative Big Eyes Coin (BIG) managing to make a case for themselves.

Let’s enjoy this bullish market while it lasts, and never forget that many writers and analysts have been proven wrong about crypto this week: rather than being down and out, it’s more lively than ever.

If you’ve been inspired by this piece to join the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) presale, make sure you use the promo code: BEYES040 at checkout. This will get you 5% bonus tokens on top of what you buy.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin