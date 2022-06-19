Bitcoin-boosting Salvadoran leader asks for patience

FILE - A bitcoin symbol is presented on an LED screen during the closing ceremony of a congress for cryptocurrency investors in Santa Maria Mizata, El Salvador, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The Central American country´s Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya said Wednesday, June 15, 2022, that El Salvador has not suffered financial losses from its controversial investment in bitcoin. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nayib Bukele
    President of El Salvador

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador’s Bitcoin-boosting president has asked people to be patient after the price of the cryptocurrency fell below $20,000 — less than half the price the government paid.

According to the tracking site nayibtracker.com, El Salvador under President Nayib Bukele’s administration has spent about $105 million on Bitcoin, starting last September and paying an average of almost $46,000 per coin.

The value of that investment in the currency, also known as “BTC," is now calculated to have fallen by over 57%, or around $61 million.

“I see that some people are worried or anxious about the #Bitcoin market price,” Bukele wrote in his Twitter account late Saturday. “My advice: stop looking at the graph and enjoy life. If you invested in #BTC your investment is safe and its value will immensely grow after the bear market.”

“Patience is the key,” the president wrote.

On Tuesday, when a Bitcoin publication crowed that El Salvador has lost “only” $40 million on its investment, Bukele tweeted with apparent incredulity: “You’re telling me we should buy more #BTC?”

Bukele became the first leader in the world to make the cryptocurrency legal tender last year and was a devoted booster at least up to May, when he boasted of “buying the dip” in the currency’s price. But the coin has slid further since then.

Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya sought to put a good face on the situation Wednesday in an interview with a local television station, saying that because El Salvador hasn’t sold any of its Bitcoins, it hasn’t really suffered any loss.

“When they tell me that El Salvador’s budgetary risk has increased because of the supposed loss, that loss doesn’t exist,” Zelaya said. “That must be made clear, because we have not sold.”

However, most companies and governments do write down the value of what accountants call an “unrealized loss,” even if they don’t sell the distressed asset.

Zelaya also insisted the Bitcoin slide doesn’t matter very much for El Salvador, saying that “this doesn’t even represent 0.5% of our budget.”

That might prove a hard sell in a country where about one-fifth of the people live on less than $5.50 per day.

In January, El Salvador rejected a recommendation by the International Monetary Fund to drop Bitcoin as legal tender.

Zelaya said at the time that “no international organization is going to make us do anything, anything at all,” calling it an issue of “sovereignty.”

The IMF recommended that El Salvador dissolve the $150 million trust fund it created when it made the cryptocurrency legal tender and return any of those unused funds to its treasury.

The IMF cited concerns about the volatility of Bitcoin prices, and the possibility of criminals using the cryptocurrency.

Bukele has touted Bitcoin as a way to significantly increase financial inclusion, drawing millions of people who previously lacked bank accounts into the financial system. He has also spoken of the parallel tourism promotion targeting Bitcoin enthusiasts.

Bukele led the push to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender alongside the U.S. dollar. El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly made the country the first to do so in June 2021.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Insiders who purchased Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) earlier this year lose an additional US$3.7k as the stock sinks to US$49.27

    Insiders who bought US$250k worth of Icahn Enterprises L.P.'s ( NASDAQ:IEP ) stock at an average buy price of US$50.00...

  • Dogecoin spikes after Elon Musk says he'll keep buying the cryptocurrency

    The coin, heavily championed by the Tesla founder, has lost two-thirds of its value since the start of the year amid a wider crypto selloff.

  • Biden team pushes back on recession fears

    Senior Biden administration officials on Sunday pushed back on some economists’ projections of an impending recession, arguing that it is possible to curb inflation without causing a major economic slowdown. “It’s President Biden’s top priority to bring it down, and [Federal Reserve] Chair [Jerome] Powell has said that his goal is to bring inflation down…

  • `We grew too quickly': Crypto faces reckoning as market rocked

    The recent collapse of the upstart crypto market has not only cost investors billions in wealth, it’s also threatening to diminish the industry’s once surging clout in Washington.

  • Thinking About Bargain-Hunting Stocks? Here’s Why You May Want to Hold Off.

    Investors should prune assets that are sensitive to the economy. Better positioned for gains: staples, utilities, and healthcare, strategists say.

  • Pakistan 'one step away' from exiting dirty money 'grey list' - minister

    Pakistan is "one step away" from exiting a dirty money "grey list" after the global watchdog said an on-site visit could lead to the South Asian nation's removal, the state minister for foreign affairs said on Saturday. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) kept Pakistan on the list on Friday but said a visit to verify progress on countering financing of terrorism and money laundering could lead to its removal from countries under increased monitoring.

  • Trey Lance, Charvarius Ward among top 10 most important 49ers players in 2022

    Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan list the top 10 most important players for the 49ers in 2022.

  • Here’s the Reality: It’s the Federal Reserve’s World

    Retail sales and housing starts fell on top of falling stocks and crypto woes. All the evidence suggests there’s a recession coming, driving the Fed to a 0.75% hike.

  • My 3 Biggest Stock Market Predictions for the Rest of 2022

    In my latest year-end bold predictions article, I said that inflation would be more difficult to control than the Fed thought at the time, and unfortunately, this has proven correct. At that time, the median inflation rate in 2022 projected by the Fed was just 2.2%.

  • ‘Crypto Winter’ Could Become ‘Crypto Hell’

    Decentralized-finance protocols are looking like weapons of mass contagion as effects from a liquidity crisis at a crypto bank are spreading more pain through the market, adding to the pressure on Bitcoin. Investors can watch the train wreck in real time.

  • Duterte's daughter sworn in as Philippines vice president

    Sara Duterte-Carpio, daughter of outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, was sworn in as the country's 15th vice president on Sunday, calling for national unity following a divisive election campaign. "The days ahead may be full of challenges that call for us to be more united as a nation," she said in an inauguration address in her hometown Davao, where she took the oath of office with her parents standing next to her. Duterte-Carpio, 44, was the running mate of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who also won in the May 9 elections and will be sworn in as the country's president on June 30, when their six-year term begins.

  • Syrian leader receives credentials from Bahrain ambassador

    A new ambassador from Bahrain formally took up his post in Syria on Sunday, the country's first full diplomatic mission there in more than a decade as Damascus continues to improve its relations with Gulf Arab states. President Bashar Assad received the credentials of Ambassador Waheed Mubarak Sayyar in an official ceremony also attended by Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.

  • Can religion keep the United States from sliding into tyranny?

    Eboo Patel, president of Interfaith America, tells Yahoo News that one way to heal the recent political and cultural divisions in the United States is to make religious faith more welcome in public life, not less so.

  • Russian superyacht arrives in Hawaii after U.S. seizure order

    STORY: The vessel moored in Honolulu since Thursday (June 16) afternoon. Here it is seen on Friday.The U.S. Justice Department's KleptoCapture task force has focused on seizing yachts and other luxury assets of Russian oligarchs in a bid to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine.The 106-meter (350-foot) yacht left Fiji's Lautoka port last week after the Pacific island nation's Supreme Court ruled the yacht should leave the country because it was costly for the government to maintain it.It had arrived in Fiji, where it was seized, on April 13 after an 18-day voyage from Mexico. The FBI said in an affidavit that the vessel turned off its automated information systems on Feb. 24, almost immediately after Russia invaded Ukraine, as part of an effort to avoid seizure.Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation."Lawyers for the Amadea's owner, Cayman Islands-registered Millemarin Investment Ltd, told a Fiji court that the Amadea was not owned by Kerimov but by another Russian oligarch who has not been sanctioned, the former Rosneft ROSN.MM chief Eduard Khudainatov.The United States alleges Kerimov is the Amadea's true beneficial owner, but much of the evidence in the April 13 seizure warrant is redacted in the version released to the public.Kerimov was sanctioned by the United States in 2014 and 2018 in response to Russia's actions in Syria and Ukraine. He has also been sanctioned by the European Union.The Amadea previously sailed under the Cayman Islands flag, according to public shipping database Equasis. Eikon data showed it arrived in Hawaii flying the U.S. flag.

  • College students taking seasonal work drive up Oklahoma employment, but jobs still remain

    Whether it's a temporary summer job or a college grad's first job, data shows Oklahoma's employment is the highest since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Iowa doors swing open for Republicans eyeing White House run

    The polls were closed in Iowa for less than 48 hours when South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott was shaking hands and posing for pictures with eastern Iowa Republicans at a Cedar Rapids country club last week. Scott, one of the many Republicans testing their presidential ambitions, hardly has the state to himself. At least a half-dozen GOP presidential prospects are planning Iowa visits this summer, forays that are advertised as promoting candidates and the state Republican organization ahead of the fall midterm elections.

  • Agnipath: Indian state suspends internet, stops train services as protests against army reforms intensify

    Hundreds have been arrested and dozens of policemen injured in states of Bihar, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal this week

  • Don't worry about AI becoming sentient. Do worry about it finding new ways to discriminate against people.

    A Google engineer voiced his theory that a chatbot was sentient. Experts say it's not that clever and the hype overshadows the real threat of AI bias.

  • Ivanka Trump’s life before the White House

    Prior to joining her father’s administration, Ivanka Trump followed in her mother’s footsteps, beginning working as a fashion model at the age of 16. Yahoo’s international news team explains how controversial former President Donald Trump’s daughter went from the runway to the boardroom, and eventually to the White House.

  • Protests intensify over India military recruitment plan, govt tweaks scheme

    BHUBANESHWAR/LUCKNOW, India (Reuters) -Protesters in India's eastern state of Bihar damaged public property and ransacked offices in a railway station on Saturday, expressing outrage at a new military recruitment plan and demanding the government reverse course. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has introduced a scheme called Agnipath or "path of fire" designed to bring more people into the military on four-year contracts to lower the average age of India's 1.38 million-strong armed forces. Analysts said the new scheme would also help cut burgeoning pension costs, but opponents believe it would limit opportunities for permanent jobs in the defence forces, with implications for salaries, pensions and other benefits.