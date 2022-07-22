Bitcoin Breakout From Sideways Churn Targets Key Hurdle

TechCrunch

Run.ai, the well-funded service for orchestrating AI workloads, made a name for itself in the last couple of years by helping its users get the most out of their GPU resources on-premises and in the cloud to train their models. It's maybe no surprise then that the company, which sees itself as an end-to-end platform, is now moving beyond training to also support its customers in running their inferencing workloads as efficiently as possible, whether that's in a private or public cloud, or on the edge. With this, the company's platform now also offers an integration with Nvidia's Triton Inference Server software, thanks to a close partnership between the two companies.