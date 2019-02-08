Bitcoin Breaks the $3,450 Mark Amid Minor Stock Market Sees Downturn

Friday, Feb. 8 — most of the top 20 cryptocurrencies are reporting slight to noteworthy gains on the day by press time, with Bitcoin (BTC) breaking the $3,450 mark again, according to Coin360 data.

Market visualization More

Market visualization from Coin360

At press time, Bitcoin is up three-quarters of a percent on the day, trading at around $3,462, according to CoinMarketCap. Looking at its weekly chart, the current price is just over half of a percent lower than $3,484, the price at which Bitcoin started the week.

Bitcoin 7-day price chart More

Bitcoin 7-day price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Top altcoin Ripple (XRP) gained over 2 percent in value in the 24 hours to press time and is currently trading at around $0.299. On its weekly chart, the current price is over 3 percent lower than $0.308, the price at which XRP started the week.

Ripple 7-day price chart More

Ripple 7-day price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest altcoin by market cap, has seen its value increase by nearly four percent over the last 24 hours. At press time, ETH is trading around $109, after having started the day at $105. On the weekly chart, Ethereum’s current value is higher than $107, the coin’s price one week ago. Moreover, the current price is also nearly a percent lower than $110, the mid-week high reported on Feb. 3.