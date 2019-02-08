Bitcoin Breaks $3,600 Price Point, Some Top Cryptos See Double-Digit Gains

Friday, Feb. 8 — Bitcoin (BTC) has broken the $3,600 price point, with all of the top 20 digital currencies making significant gains on the day, according to data from Coin360.

Market visualization from Coin360

In the middle of the day, BTC spiked above the $3,450 mark and at press time the leading cryptocurrency is trading at around $3,640, making a 7.03 percent percent upturn over the day. On its weekly chart, BTC started the week at around $3,493 on Feb. 1, dipping as low as $3,398 on Feb. 7.

Bitcoin 7-day price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

The daily Bitcoin (BTC) transaction volume has been recently increasing to levels not seen since January 2018, after BTC hit the $20,000 price mark, which could purportedly be a sign of the evolution of the cryptocurrency’s ecosystem and fundamentals. Jameson Lopp, chief technology officer at Bitcoin personal key security system firm Casa, published a Medium post with an analysis of the fundamental performance of Bitcoin, concluding that “the system is improving and growing.”

Ripple (XRP) is up by 5.68 percent during the last 24 hours, and is trading at around $0.308 at press time. The largest altcoin in terms of market capitalization - which is currently around $12.7 billion — is up 0.11 percent on the week, while its monthly loss is around 16 percent.