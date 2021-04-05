Bitcoin (BTC) Struggles to Find Support Amid Retracement

Valdrin Tahiri
·2 min read

Bitcoin (BTC) has been decreasing since reaching a high of $60,200 on April 2.

Bitcoin is expected to find a short-term bottom soon and resume its upward movement.

Weekly BTC Close

After creating a hanging man candlestick the week prior, BTC created a small bullish candlestick this week.

Technical indicators are showing weakness. The MACD has created a lower momentum bar and the RSI is decreasing, nearly crossing below 70. The Stochastic oscillator is decreasing, but has yet to make a bearish cross.

Therefore, while these signals do not confirm a top, they are strong signs that the bullish trend might soon come to an end.

BTC Weekly Close
BTC Chart By TradingView

Will BTC Find Support?

Technical indicators in the daily time-frame are more bullish.

The RSI has crossed above 50. The Stochastic oscillator is very close to making a bullish cross and could potentially do so today. While the MACD has yet to give a bullish reversal sign, the value remains positive.

BTC has been decreasing since April 2 when it reached a high of $60,200. At the moment, it’s currently trying to find support.

Daily Movement
Chart By TradingView

The six-hour chart shows that the bounce from the 0.382 Fib retracement level was weak.

Both the RSI and MACD are decreasing.

Therefore, it’s possible that a drop to the 0.5 Fib retracement support level at $55,300 occurs before resuming any upward movement.

BTC Six-Hour Movement
Chart By TradingView

Wave Count

The wave count shows that BTC is likely still correcting (highlighted in red) after completing minor sub-wave one.

However, the movement since the aforementioned bounce (green arrow) does not look like the beginning of an impulse.

Therefore, another eventual low would be likely before the price begins to move upwards.

For the longer-term count, click here.

BTC Corrective Range
Chart By TradingView

Conclusion

Bitcoin is still expected to soon reach a new all-time high.

However, since it has not yet found support, another short-term low could be reached prior to resuming its upward movement.

For BeInCrypto’s previous bitcoin (BTC) analysis, click here.

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto Long & Short: Bitcoin Outflows Aren’t the Bullish Signal You Think They Are

    Exchange flows shift as tether continues to replace bitcoin, building quote currency dominance in altcoin trading.

  • Akshay Kumar: Bollywood star in hospital with Covid

    He is one of several Bollywood stars who have recently tested positive for coronavirus.

  • 'The Walking Dead' showrunner teases they will do a twist on a Michonne story from the comics on the final season

    Angela Kang tells Insider the show is working on a version of the Michonne/Elodie story line from "The Walking Dead" comic.

  • Young Pakistanis rush to purchase Russian vaccine as private sales open

    Thousands of Pakistanis rushed to get inoculated in the first round of commercial sales of COVID-19 vaccines that began over the weekend, with vaccination sites in the southern city of Karachi saying on Sunday they had already sold out. Pakistan is currently offering free vaccines to frontline healthcare workers and people over the age of 50, but the drive has thus far been slow, and last month the country allowed commercial imports by the private sector for the general public. The first round saw the commercial sale of the two-shot Russian Sputnik V to the general public for about 12,000 Pakistani rupees ($80) for a pack of two doses.

  • Johnson & Johnson takes over COVID-19 vaccine production at Baltimore plant after 15 million doses were ruined

    Johnson & Johnson said it was "assuming full responsibility regarding the manufacturing of drug substance" at Emergent BioSolutions.

  • Covid in Kenya: The woman who refuses to be defeated by the virus

    Kenyan Josephine Muchilwa lost her chef's job and then her business but is now trying something else.

  • Philippines' defence chief says China intends to occupy more South China Sea areas

    The Philippines' defence chief said on Sunday China was looking to occupy more areas in the South China Sea, citing the continued presence of Chinese vessels that Manila believes are manned by militias in disputed parts of the strategic waterway. "The continued presence of Chinese maritime militias in the area reveals their intent to further occupy (areas) in the West Philippine Sea," Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement, using the local name for the South China Sea. It was the second hostile statement by Lorenzana in two days as he repeated calls by the Philippines for the Chinese boats to leave Whitsun Reef, which Manila calls the Julian Felipe Reef, located within its 200-mile exclusive economic zone.

  • How to find out if your data was exposed in an online breach - and how to protect yourself

    Take these steps to find out if you were affected by a breach and protect your accounts if you were.

  • US Capitol attacker's family says he suffered 'repeated head trauma' from years of playing football

    Noah Green's family said he was "not a terrorist" and that he had suffered "repeated head trauma" from playing football.

  • In Easter speech, pope calls wars in pandemic 'scandalous'

    Pope Francis in his traditional Easter Sunday address denounced as “scandalous” how armed conflicts continue to rage even as the coronavirus pandemic has triggered severe social and economic suffering and swollen the ranks of the poor. Describing vaccines as an ”essential tool” in the pandemic battle, Francis called for a “spirit of global responsibility” as he encouraged nations to overcome “delays in the distribution of vaccines” and ensure that the shots reach the poorest nations.

  • Flash floods and landslides in Indonesia and East Timor kill 70

    Torrential rain sparked widespread destruction in eastern Indonesia and neighbouring East Timor.

  • Chinese celebrities forced to pick between Beijing and the West over Uyghur abuses

    All it took was a short social media post in China to spark massive public backlash against H&M and other foreign brands for expressing concern over forced labour allegations in Xinjiang region. “Spreading rumours to boycott Xinjiang cotton, while also wanting to make money in China? Wishful thinking!” read the post by the Communist Party Youth League, along with the Swedish retailer’s announcement last year that it would stop sourcing from Xinjiang. Shares, likes and comments began rolling in before erupting into nationalist fury, egged on by Chinese state media. Within four hours of the initial post, Chinese actor Huang Xuan cut ties with H&M, saying he “firmly opposed any attempt to discredit the country and human rights in any way!” Plenty of celebrities followed suit, axing partnerships with Nike, Adidas, Calvin Klein, Puma and others, including entertainer Song Qian, pop icon Wang Yibo, Uyghur actress Dilraba Dilmurat, Hong Kong Cantopop singer Eason Chan and Taiwanese cellist Ouyang Nana. Chinese celebrities have long remained apolitical lest they fall foul of the government. But as the ruling Party has encouraged nationalist fervour – to push back against pressure from the West, including coordinated sanctions over human rights concerns in Xinjiang – celebrities are being forced to pick sides. If they want to stay in the limelight and continue their careers as models, actors and influencers, the only viable option is to support Beijing.

  • Trump advised to turn his back on his right-wing protégé Matt Gaetz who faces a sex trafficking investigation

    Former President Trump agreed to stay quiet on the sexual assault allegations against Matt Gaetz, a source told The Daily Beast.

  • Gaetz sex probe suddenly threatens a speedy Washington rise

    Compared with most congressional newbies, it didn't take Rep. Matt Gaetz long. The overwhelming reaction of Gaetz's GOP colleagues — a deafening silence. That reflects the resentments he's sparked during his breakneck rise as one of the party's celebrities and the challenge he faces to retain his seat. Government agents are investigating if Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old and other underage girls and violated federal sex trafficking laws, people familiar with the probe have told the AP.

  • European leader urges foreign fighters to leave Libya

    The European Union on Sunday called for the departure of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya, describing it as a “precondition” for a return to stability in the war-torn country. At a news conference in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, EU Council President Charles Michel described the appointment of a transitional government earlier this year as a “historic moment.” “You have created an opportunity to rebuild your country, but there is one precondition — all foreign fighters and troops must leave the country,” he said, urging Libya’s political — and mostly armed — factions to seize a “unique opportunity to build a united sovereign stable and prosperous country.”

  • Relatives mourn Taiwan train crash victims

    Rescue and recovery efforts continued Sunday after Taiwan's worst rail accident in over seven decades. More than fifty people were killed after a train carying more than 500 passengers collided with a truck that slid down an embankment from a nearby construction site. More than 188 people were reported injured, and dozens were admitted to a hospital.Taiwan's transport minister inspected the site Sunday and said he would take responsibility for the accident. On Saturday, loved ones of the victims gathered near the site to mourn. Priest Sung Chih-chiang was there as a show of support… to the survivors. He told Reuters how one woman woke up after the accident to find that both her husband and son was not breathing, and had no heartbeat. She later found her daughter pinned underneath sheets of iron. As she tried to free her, her daughter's voice became quieter and quieter - until there was no more response. The accident happened on Friday, at the start of a long holiday weekend. It was packed with tourists and residents going home for the traditional Tomb Sweeping Day in which families clean the graves of their ancestors. The train was travelling from the capital Taipei, to the east coast city of Taitung.According to a government-issued casualty list, the youngest person confirmed to have died was a six-year-old girl; the oldest, a 79-year-old man.

  • Where is Kamala Harris?

    FOX News contributor Lara Trump reacts to the Biden Administration's lack of transparency at the southern border

  • South Korean period drama axed after backlash against Chinese 'cultural imperialism'

    A big-budget South Korean historical drama has been taken off air after viewers accused the scriptwriter of capitulating to “cultural imperialism” from China to rewrite history. The 16-part series, “Joseon Exorcist”, was withdrawn by Seoul Broadcasting System after it received a hostile public reception after just two episodes, with the scriptwriter and cast issuing apologies. Condemnation of the series has broadened into criticism of China for attempting - once again - to expropriate swathes of Korean culture. Viewers were outraged about historical inaccuracies as well as by the leading characters wearing Chinese clothing and eating dishes more readily served in China, including mooncakes, dumplings and “century eggs”. The South Korean television watchdog had received more than 3,900 complaints by March 24, two days after the second episode aired, a number of public petitions were started on the Korean president’s official web site and at least a dozen companies withdrew advertising and sponsorship, the JoongAng Daily reported. “I sincerely apologise for the trouble my inconsiderate script has caused to viewers over the past few days”, Park Kye-ok, the scriptwriter, said in a statement. “I should have learned from my past mistakes and presented a better story as a writer. I made viewers angry with my lack of judgement”. Mr Park was the target of similar criticism last year for a television project titled “Mr Queen”. And while broadcaster SBS has claimed that “Joseon Exorcist” did not receive foreign capital, it has been reported that Mr Park is under contract to a production firm in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, while a Chinese employee of the company is based at his offices in Seoul and also works for the state-controlled China Daily newspaper. Beijing has used a heavy hand in other screen projects, with the live-action version of Disney's “Mulan” igniting controversy last year after the company allegedly turned a blind eye to China’s human rights record in return for Chinese investment.

  • Police: Man with pole trashes Asian-owned convenience store

    An Asian-owned convenience store in Charlotte, North Carolina, was trashed by a man who wielded a metal post and yelled racial slurs, according to police and a son of the store's owners. Surveillance footage shows a man pulling a merchandise rack to the floor and swinging a street sign post into the glass of the refrigerators. Six of those victims were women of Asian descent.

  • Ancient royal mummies moved to new home in Cairo during opulent parade

    During the lavish Golden Pharaoh Parade, 22 ancient Egyptian royal mummies made their way across Cairo on Saturday night, traveling from the Egyptian Museum to their new home at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization. The 18 kings and four queens — including Seqenenre Tao, Ramses II, Seti I, and Ahmose-Nefertari — were carefully packed inside special vehicles and capsules filled with nitrogen to keep them protected. Musicians and performers dressed in ancient Egyptian clothing also participated in the parade, which was televised to audiences across the country. After much fanfare, the mummies arrived at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, where cannons fired a 21-gun salute. "By doing it like this, with great pomp and circumstance, the mummies are getting their due," Salima Ikram, an Egyptologist at the American University in Cairo, told Reuters. "These are the kings of Egypt, these are the pharaohs. And so, it is a way of showing respect." The mummies were found in 1871 in Luxor and the Valley of the Kings, with the oldest being King Seqenenre, who ruled during the 17th Dynasty. Learn more about the history of the mummies at BBC News. More stories from theweek.comThe female price of male pleasureBiden's lose-lose immigration strategyThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers