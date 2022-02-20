Bitcoin (BTC) Treads Water as Markets Eye News on Russia

Bob Mason
·2 min read

Bitcoin (BTC) ended a 3-day losing streak on Saturday. The upside was modest, however, as geopolitics continued to peg back Bitcoin and the broader market. News updates on Russia and a possible invasion of the Ukraine left Bitcoin range-bound on the day. Following a 1.36% fall on Friday, Bitcoin rose by 0.28% to end the day at $40,107.

It was a mixed session for the rest of the crypto top 10, however.

Avalanche (AVAX) joined Bitcoin in the green, rising by 1.51%, with Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) rising by 1.58% and by 0.10% respectively. Terra (LUNA) also avoided the red, rising by 0.49%, with Ripple (XRP) rallying by 4.85%. Ethereum (ETH) ended the day down by 0.56%.

Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index Continues Upswing

Following Saturday’s slide back to 25/100 and fall into the Extreme Fear zone, the Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index rose to 27/100 and back into the Fear zone this morning. The modest increase came in spite of ongoing concerns over a Russian invasion of the Ukraine.

For the Bitcoin bulls, the Index will need to move back through last week’s 54/100 high to bring $50,000 levels back into play for Bitcoin. A fall back through to sub-20/100 would bring sub-$30,000 levels back into play.

Bitcoin Price Action

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was down by 0.39% to $39,950. A move through the day’s $40,079 pivot would support a run the first major resistance level at $40,493. In the event of an extended rally, Bitcoin could test the third major resistance level at $41,679 and resistance at $42,000 before any pullback. The second major resistance level sits at $40,879.

Failure to move through the pivot would bring the first major support level at $39,693 into play. In the event of an extended sell-off, Bitcoin could test the third major support level at $38,479. The second major support level sits at $39,279.

Looking at the EMAs and 4-hourly candlesticks (below), the signal has become yet more bearish. Bitcoin continues to sit well below 50-day EMA, which has converged on the 100-day and 200-day EMAs overnight. On Saturday, we saw a bearish cross, with the 100-day EMA crossing through the 200-day EMA. A bearish cross of the 50-day EMA through the 100-day the 200-day EMAs would bring sub-$39,000 into play.

For the bulls, a Bitcoin move back through the 100-day EMA, currently at $41,600, would provide some support.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Late Actor Robin Williams’s Son Goes NFT for Mental Health

    Philanthropists have turned to cryptos and NFTs as an avenue to support charities and raise awareness.

  • Bitcoin Wilts as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Push Gold to 8-Month High

    Bitcoin is acting more like high growth tech assets, one observer said.

  • ‘I cannot imagine he would ever wish to leave the U.S.’: Friends and relatives of crypto couple paint picture of their deep love and strong family ties in plea for bail

    People who know the couple charged in connection with one of history's biggest bitcoin heists insist they aren’t flight risks.

  • Bitcoin struggles at $40K as crypto rout quickens, Russia-Ukraine saps risk appetite

    A choppy week in crypto has yanked Bitcoin from levels above $44,000 to under $40,000 in the space of 2 days.

  • One Year After Canada Launched Its First Bitcoin ETF, U.S. Investors Are Still Waiting

    Friday was the one-year anniversary of the world's first exchange-traded fund backed by physically settled Bitcoin.

  • Young crypto investors, tech entrepreneurs fuel yacht industry boom

    It’s not your grandfather’s yacht anymore. Uber-rich young people are flocking to buy luxury boats for space on the high seas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Salesforce employees protest against its NFT ambitions

    Over 400 Salesforce employee signed an open letter raising concerns about the company NFT plans.

  • Russia trying to provoke Ukraine's military to attack, Kyiv says

    Ukraine's top security official Oleksiy Danilov on Friday accused Russia of staging provocations in eastern Ukraine to try to goad Ukraine's military to respond, but added that Kyiv would stick to peaceful ways to defuse the crisis. Speaking alongside him in a joint briefing, Minister for Integration of the Temporary Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk said Russia was trying to force Ukraine into making concessions and that Moscow refused to engage in peace talks. Citing Ukrainian intelligence, Oleksandr Pavlyuk, the head of the Ukrainian army command in eastern Ukraine, said there was a high chance that future provocations could lead to civilian casualties.

  • Bitcoin and Ether Turn Red, Why ADA Remains At Risk

    Bitcoin price extended decline below $42,000, ether price settled below $2,960, and ADA could nosedive if it breaks the $0.940 support.

  • Saudi Arabia’s Largest Retail Pharmacy Chain to Proceed With IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s largest pharmacy retail chain hired the local unit of HSBC Holdings Plc and the investment banking arm of Saudi National Bank in what could be the largest IPO in the kingdom since Aramco went public in 2019.Most Read from BloombergBigger Than Wuhan, H.K. Outbreak Defies Covid Zero PlaybookEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterBiden to Meet With Top Security Aides on Sunday: Ukraine UpdateRussian Media Reports Fire at Gas Pipeline: Ukraine Upd

  • More than half of social media influencers are looking to cash in on the metaverse - and want bitcoin as payment for their work

    How would influencers prefer to be paid for their metaverse time? Bitcoin, said 49% of respondents to a survey by influencer-marketing platform Izea.

  • Tesla: SEC is violating its own rules by holding up $40M shareholder payout

    Tesla’s (TSLA) accusations this week that the Securities and Exchange Commission reneged on a 2018 settlement requiring it to return $40 million to shareholders could be backed up by its own rules.

  • Why you shouldn't get your mortgage in bitcoin

    Homebuyers can now use their bitcoin wallets as collateral for a mortgage — but an expert explains why it's not for everyone.

  • Orlando buyers line up for new construction homes despite long wait times

    In fact, Jordan, team leader of the Jordan + Lanza Team at Mainframe Real Estate LLC, told Orlando Business Journal she’s shifting her business to focus more on new construction because of all the local demand. Despite labor shortages and supply chain constraints extending construction timelines, and a historic seller’s market driving up prices, buyers are lining up for newly built homes. Meanwhile, new construction homes are taking up an increasing portion of the U.S. and Orlando housing markets.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Dropped Today

    The stock is down 4.9% at 10:45 a.m. ET, in response to a Wall Street Journal report that the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) has added Alibaba's AliExpress website to its list of "notorious markets" known for selling counterfeit goods. Actually, some 42 online marketplaces (and 35 physical ones) are now on this USTR list, which warns against sellers profiting from "counterfeit goods or copyright piracy" -- but on this list, Alibaba is arguably the biggest name. Alibaba's also on the list twice, with its Taobao.com site having been added years ago.

  • The Avocado Import Ban Has Ended. The Problems for Avocado Lovers Continue.

    The ban on Mexican avocado exports to the U.S. ended Friday. But even the temporary suspension of avocado shipments will likely raise prices of the fruit in the near term.

  • Inflation Alert: McDonald’s Big Mac Is Outpacing Cost of Living, Price up 40%

    The price of a McDonald's Big Mac burger has risen 40% over the last 10 years, CNBC reported, and because its price incorporates many economic factors, many believe this popular fast food item is one...

  • French Fry Shortages Go Global on Supply Chain Disruption

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks Covid-19’s impact on trade. Sign up here.Most Read from BloombergMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersThousands of Cars Including Audis, Porsches Adrift on Burning Cargo ShipElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeSoutheast Asian fast-food chains are being hit by a shortage

  • Exclusive-India makes record U.S. soyoil purchases as drought parches South America

    Indian traders have contracted to import a record 100,000 tonnes of soyoil from the United States because of limited supplies from drought-hit South America, at a time when prices of rival palm oil are scaling record highs, three dealers told Reuters. The higher purchases from the United States are expected to support U.S. soy oil prices, which have climbed nearly 20% this year to close to their highest in a decade, fuelling worries about food inflation. The world's biggest edible oil importer traditionally buys soyoil from Argentina and Brazil, but lower bean output in these two leading exporters of the commodity forced New Delhi to turn to the United States, they said.

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies to Grow Your Portfolio

    When even the creator of Dogecoin says most cryptos have no value and hurt the people who buy them, it's hard for many outside observers to get enthused about the "future of money." There are over 17,500 cryptos on the market and some of them can be a serious bet to help your portfolio grow. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) blazed the trail that others follow today and as of this writing remains within striking distance of a trillion-dollar valuation, a level it exceeded more than once last year.