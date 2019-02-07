Bitcoin Bull Tom Lee Predicted a $25,000 Milestone in December. His Firm Just Set a Target of $2,270 in Q1 2019

Fundstrat’s Tom Lee had predicted Bitcoin price to touch the $25,000-mark by the end of 2018. The November crash prompted the crypto bull to lower his prediction to $15,000. However, against the projections, the digital currency closed the year just shy of $3,800, according to CoinMarketcap.com.

The new year also did not bring much relief to the bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrency market. The industry entered its most extended bear cycles in February 2019 and, according to Fundstrat, it is heading lower shortly. The bullish-turned-bearish market research firm said in an email to Bloomberg that bitcoin could now fall below its current-bottom level near $3,100.

Fundstrat Set Downside Target towards $2,270

Bitcoin, crypto, A/D, Bloomberg, Fundstrat More

Advance/Decline line (A/D) plots the difference between the number of advancing and declining assets daily. | Source: Fundstrat, Bloomberg

Fundstrat posted the price action of three of its cryptocurrency indexes: FS CryptoFX 10, FS CryptoFX 40, and FS CryptoFX 250. The numbers 10, 40, and 250 reflects the ranking of cryptocurrencies in the index. For instance, CryptoFX 10 tracks price data of top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, which include Bitcoin, Ether, and XRP. Similarly, CryptoFX 40 tracks the top 11 to 40 digital currencies. And so on.

Read the full story on CCN.com.