Bitcoin Bulls Stampede Past $3,700 & Wider Crypto Market Rallies with Them

Everyone knew a breakout was coming. A tight trading pattern lasted for weeks, which is almost always a precursor to big activity, one way or the other. In the case of Bitcoin and most everything else in the crypto market over the past 24-hours, things went very positive.

Bears lost their stranglehold on the market and plenty of short positions were likely vaporized. Traders in recent weeks had become accustomed to movements of sometimes less than $100 in a whole day. Like as not, plenty of positions were primed for movements of that size. But virtually every market saw Bitcoin go over $3,700 in the past 24 hours, and the rest of the market is lifted as a result.

The increased valuation of Bitcoin had a side effect of bringing Ripple (XRP) back over $0.30. Ethereum’s rise to just under $120 wasn’t enough to launch it into the second spot in the market cap rankings, where Ripple currently sits. This reporter still feels bearish about XRP, at least for the interim. Mass adoption is an important vector in considering the prospects of cryptocurrencies.

Flippening Lite

Source: Shutterstock

