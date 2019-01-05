Bitcoin Cash – ABC, Litecoin and Ripple Daily Analysis – 05/01/19

Bitcoin Cash – ABC – Struggles Continue

Bitcoin Cash ABC gained 0.38% on Friday, following a 6.19% slide on Thursday, to end the day at $158.86.

A mixed day saw Bitcoin Cash ABC rise to a late morning intraday high $163.19, testing selling pressure at the 38.2% FIB Retracement Level before hitting reverse, the day’s first major resistance level at $170.72 left untested.

The reversal saw Bitcoin Cash ABC fall to an intraday low $153.00, calling on support at the first major support level at $152.87 before recovering to $158 levels by the day’s end.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin Cash ABC was down 0.54% to $158.00, with a trend bucking start to the day seeing Bitcoin Cash ABC fall from an early morning high $161.52 to a morning low $158.00, the day’s major support and resistance levels left untested early on.

For the day ahead, a hold onto $158 levels through the morning would support a move back through the morning high $161.52 to bring the 38.2% FIB Retracement Level of $163 and the first major support level at $163.70 into play, with the broader market needing a sustained rally through the day to support a break through the second major resistance level at $168.54 to bring $170 levels into play.

Failure to hold onto $158 levels through the morning could see Bitcoin Cash ABC fall back deeper into the red, with a fall through $155 levels bringing the day’s first major support level at $153.51 into play before any recovery, sub-$150 support levels unlikely to be in play through the day.

Litecoin Finds Support

Litecoin gained 1.33% on Friday, partially reversing a 4.04% loss from Thursday, to end the day at $32.02.

A relatively bullish morning saw Litecoin rise to a mid-morning intraday high $32.64 before sliding to an early afternoon intraday low $31.01, Litecoin coming within reach of the first major resistance level at $32.8, while steering clear of the major support levels on the day.

Tracking the broader market, a late recovery saw Litecoin move back through to $32 levels by the day’s end, sub-$31 levels avoided on the day.

At the time of writing, Litecoin was up 2.5% to $32.82, Friday’s late rally continuing into the early hours of this morning, with Litecoin rising from a start of a day $32.01 to strike a morning high $33.13 before easing back to $32 levels, Litecoin breaking through the first major resistance level at $32.77 early on in the day.

For the day ahead, a hold above the first major resistance level at $32.77 would support another break through to $33 levels to bring the second major resistance level at $33.52 into play before any pullback, $34 levels likely to remain out of reach through the day.

Failure to hold above the first major resistance level could see Litecoin pullback through the morning low $32.01 to bring $31 levels back into play, while we would expect Litecoin to steer clear of $30 levels, with the day’s first major support level at $31.14 there to prevent heavier losses in the event of a sell-off.