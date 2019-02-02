Bitcoin Cash – ABC, Litecoin and Ripple Daily Analysis – 02/02/19

Bitcoin Cash – ABC – Gets Support

Bitcoin Cash ABC gained 1.1% on Friday, partially reversing a 4.08% slide from Thursday, to end the day at $114.76.

A bearish start to the day saw Bitcoin Cash ABC fall to a mid-morning intraday low $110.25 before finding support. The pullback saw Bitcoin Cash ABC come within range of the first major support level at $109.98.

Rallying through to the early afternoon, Bitcoin Cash ABC bounced back to an intraday high $116.82. Bitcoin Cash ABC came within range of $117 levels and the first major resistance level at $117.03 before easing back.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin Cash ABC was up by 0.47% to $115.3. Moves through the early morning saw Bitcoin Cash ABC rise from a morning low $114.82 to a morning high $115.3, the day’s major support and resistance levels left untested early on.

For the day ahead, a hold onto $115 levels through the morning would support a move through to $117 levels to bring the day’s first major resistance level at $117.64 into play before any pullback. We would expect Friday’s high $116.82 to pin Bitcoin Cash ABC from a break out from $117 levels, barring support coming from a broad-based cryptomarket rally.

Failure to hold onto $115 levels could see Bitcoin Cash ABC hit reverse. A fall through to $113 levels would bring the day’s first major support level at $111.07 into play before any recovery. We would expect Bitcoin Cash ABC to steer clear of sub-$110 levels in the event of a crypto sell-off later in the day.

Litecoin Rallies

Litecoin rallied by 3.58% on Friday, reversing a 0.92% slide on Thursday with interest, to end the day at $32.37.

Tracking the broader market, Litecoin fell to an early morning intraday low $30.57 before steadying. The early pullback saw Litecoin fall through the first major support level at $30.63.

Steering clear of sub-$30 levels, Litecoin rallied through the late morning and afternoon to an intraday high $33.21 before easing back. Litecoin broke through the first major resistance level at $32.03 and second major resistance level at $32.83 to hit $33 levels for the first time since 24th January.

At the time of writing, Litecoin was up 1.27% to $32.78. Litecoin rose from a start of a day morning low $32.34 to a morning high $32.94 before easing back, the day’s major support and resistance levels left untested early on.

For the day ahead, a move back through the morning high $32.94 would bring $33 levels and the first major resistance level at $33.53 into play. Support from the broader market would be needed for Litecoin to take a run at $34 levels, while we would expect Litecoin to come up short of the second major resistance level at $34.69.

Failure to move back through the morning high could see Litecoin give up the morning gains. A pullback through the morning low $32.34 could see Litecoin fall through to $31 levels, bringing the first major support level at $30.89 into play. We would expect Litecoin to avoid sub-$30 levels in the event of a reversal.