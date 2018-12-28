Bitcoin Cash – ABC, Litecoin and Ripple Daily Analysis – 28/12/18

Bitcoin Cash – ABC – Sees More Red

Bitcoin Cash ABC tumbled by 14.8% on Thursday, reversing Wednesday’s 2.89% gain, to end the day at $147.54.

An early rise to an intraday high $175.94 was the only bullish move of the day, Bitcoin Cash ABC coming up well short of the first major resistance level at $186.97 before hitting reverse.

Sliding through the rest of the day, Bitcoin Cash ABC fell to a late in the day intraday low $144.46, the reversal seeing Bitcoin Cash ABC fall through the 38.2% FIB Retracement Level and first major support level at $163 and second major support level at $151.11 to strike $140 levels for the first time since 19th December and the 50% rally.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin Cash ABC was down 3.14% to $142.90, with Bitcoin Cash ABC sliding from a start of a day morning high $150.97 to a morning low $141.12 before finding support, the day’s major support and resistance levels left untested early on.

For the day ahead, a move back through the morning high to $156 would support a move through to $160 levels, while we would expect Bitcoin Cash ABC to fall short of the first major resistance level at $167.5, with Bitcoin Cash ABC needing to break through the 38.2% FIB of $163 to support a breakout.

Failure to move through to $156 levels later in the day could see Bitcoin Cash ABC take a bigger hit, with a fall through the morning low $141.12 bringing the first major support level at $136 into play before any recovery, sub-$130 support levels in play should sentiment across the market deteriorate through the day.

{alt} More

Litecoin Struggles Continue

Litecoin slumped by 9.17% on Thursday, marking a 4th consecutive day in the red, to end the day at $27.72.

A bearish morning saw Litecoin fall from an early intraday high $31.09 to a morning low $29.81, steering clear of the day’s major support and resistance levels before a late afternoon tumble.

Litecoin fell to an intraday low $27.48, falling through the first major support level at $28.96 to call on support at the second major support level at $27.41 before steadying.

At the time of writing, Litecoin was up 0.69% to $27.91, with moves through the early hours seeing Litecoin rise from a start of a day morning low $27.72 to a morning high $28.08 before easing back to $27 levels, the day’s major support and resistance levels left untested early on.

For the day ahead, a move back through the morning high $28.08 to $28.8 would support a run through to $29 levels to bring the first major resistance level at $30.05 into play before any pullback, though sentiment will need to materially improve across the broader market for Litecoin to break through to $30 levels on the day.

Failure to move through the morning high $28.08 could see Litecoin hit reverse later in the day, with a fall through the morning low $27.72 bringing $26 levels and the day’s first major support level at $26.44 into play before any recovery.