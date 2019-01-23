Bitcoin Cash Keeps Shining as Wider Crypto Market Turns Red

By CCN.com: Bitcoin Cash posted the most gains out of the top 10 cryptocurrencies. Ethereum lost nearly 2%, XRP and Bitcoin over 1%, and Bitcoin SV continues to threaten an exit from the top 10. Thus is the state of the crypto market on late Wednesday afternoon.

Bitcoin Price Slips Toward $3,500

In yesterday’s market round-up, we reported that Bitcoin had risen almost 1% over the 24-hour period. Over the past day, however, the grandfather crypto has lost that near 1% and dropped by around 1.10%. A daily high of almost $3,670 led to a price at press time of $3,595. Bitcoin may be walking down the steps to its notable bottom of $3,100 or a bit lower.

[caption id="attachment_159090" align="aligncenter" width="1006"] Bitcoin traded within a comfortable (for crypto) range of $80 over the day, with a high of almost $3,670 and a press-time price of $3,595.[/caption]

The True Strength Indicator on Bitcoin was as low as -26, a sign that sell pressure is winning today. A sentimental cryptocurrency if there ever was one, negative sentiments expressed around Bitcoin at Davos are probably not helping matters in this bear market. CCN also notes that a “zero” price figure for Bitcoin is virtually impossible.

Read the full story on CCN.com

.