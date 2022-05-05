Bitcoin.com Completes a $33.6M Private Sale for its New Ecosystem Token VERSE

Miami, Florida, 5th May, 2022,

Bitcoin.com announced today it has completed a private sale of USD $33,600,000 for the Bitcoin.com VERSE token with participation from Digital Strategies, KuCoin Ventures, Blockchain.com, ViaBTC Capital, Redwood City Ventures, 4SV, BoostX Ventures, and select individual thought leaders and influencers including Roger Ver, and Jihan Wu.

Verse will expand Bitcoin.com’s ecosystem of cryptocurrency products and services, linking the utility and rewards features of the VERSE token to every step in the crypto journey for everyday people.

“Since 2015, Bitcoin.com has been a leader in introducing newcomers to crypto and guiding them along their crypto journey. So far we’ve built an incredible portfolio of products and services that count more than 4 million monthly active users and 30 million self-custody wallets created. Today, we’re proud to announce VERSE, a utility and rewards token for everyone who participates in the ready-built Bitcoin.com Verse ecosystem” said Dennis Jarvis, Bitcoin.com CEO. “VERSE is user-centric and adds tremendous value across our range of crypto products and services including the Bitcoin.com self-custody wallet app, the Bitcoin.com Exchange, the Verse DEX, Bitcoin.com News, and our upcoming crypto-enabled debit card. We’re also extremely excited to announce the Verse public token sale, which is scheduled to begin in June.”

VERSE, which will be minted first this summer as an Ethereum (ERC-20) token, is closely comparable to CRO, BNB, and FTT, the utility and rewards tokens for the Crypto.com, Binance, and FTX offerings respectively. Some VERSE features can also be compared to the native tokens of CeFi platforms like Nexo and Celsius, as well as the native tokens of representative decentralized trading protocols such as Uniswap and TraderJoe.

Eric Weiss, Managing Partner, Digital Strategies: “In our view, the utility of the Verse token in conjunction with the Bitcoin.com brand and broad suite of tools will create a powerful moat for its ecosystem. We’re thrilled to be part of this journey with Bitcoin.com and Verse.”

Justin Chou, Chief Investment Officer, KuCoin Ventures: “The next wave of growth in crypto will be led by strong global brands that create real-world products for millions of people. Bitcoin.com will accelerate the development of products and partnerships that expand their reach globally.”

Verse Public Sale Coming Soon

The Verse public token sale is set to begin in June 2022. Six percent of the Verse total supply (12,600,000,000 VERSE) will be sold. The sale will take place as the first token project launch on the new Bitcoin.com Verse Launchpad, which will release simultaneously. Interested parties can get more information on the public sale and sign up to receive updates at getverse.com.

About Bitcoin.com and Verse

Bitcoin.com is building the products that give everyday people access to a vast world of opportunities to generate personal prosperity without limits. Since 2015, Bitcoin.com has been a global leader in introducing newcomers to cryptocurrency, featuring accessible educational materials, timely and objective news, and easy-to-use fully self-custodial products for buying, spending, trading, investing, and earning with crypto.

VERSE is a rewards and utility token for users who contribute to and participate in the Bitcoin.com ecosystem. More details including the Verse whitepaper can be found at the Verse website. Verse already counts over twenty-five thousand participants combined in its vibrant Telegram and Discord communities. Verse will be available by early summer 2022, following the conclusion of the Verse public token sale.

