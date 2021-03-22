Bitcoin Could Top Out at $150K to $300K in 2022, Says Large BTC Miner

Damanick Dantes
·2 min read

The current bitcoin (BTC) bull market could accelerate around September and then slow down by June 2022 before entering a bear market. That’s according to Jiang Zhuoer, CEO of BTC.Top, one of the largest cryptocurrency mining platforms based in China.

“BTC could tip between this September and next June, targeting $150,000-$300,000,” Jiang wrote CoinDesk in an email. “The current price level is definitely not reaching a peak,” he said. “The attention and popularity around bitcoin has not reached the level we saw in the past bull market.”

Jiang also explained his rationale with crypto-journalist WuBlockchain, in a Twitter thread published over the weekend.

  • “After Tesla purchased $1.5 billion in BTC and Meitu purchased $90 million in BTC and ETH, there are no other large, listed companies in North America and Asia to follow up,” according to WuBlockchain’s interview with Jiang.

  • Jiang also pointed to a potential shift in U.S. monetary policy as a headwind for cryptocurrencies. The global economic recovery could lead to a policy tightening, which could weigh on risk assets including bitcoin.

  • Jiang is not alone in his bitcoin forecast. “Previously, several Chinese blockchain company CEOs told WuBlockchain that they believe this autumn might start to turn into a bear,” tweeted WuBlockchain.

Related: Cryptocurrency Fund Flows Decline as Bitcoin Price Trades Sideways

Jiang’s company is also experiencing higher mining revenue, especially given the rally in bitcoin’s price. Higher revenue enables Jiang to reinvest in his mining business.

“If you increase labor cost by 10,000 yuan, it is possible to see an increase in mining output by 100,000 yuan. Due to insufficient chip production capacity, it is expected that the profit of the mining business will outperform the growth of bitcoin’s price,” wrote Jiang.

Related Stories

Recommended Stories

  • Veteran Analyst Peter Brandt Expects Bitcoin to Reach $200K

    Based on an analysis of price chart patterns, bitcoin is about halfway through its current bull market, which began around the March 2020 low.

  • Can Decentralized Stablecoins Stabilize?

    Efforts to create decentralized stablecoins outside the dollar system are attractive for privacy reasons but may be impractical, says our columnist.

  • Gold prices finish lower as tech stocks rise, Turkish lira collapses

    Gold futures finish lower on Monday after concluding last week's trade at their highest settlement in about three weeks.

  • Man arrested after taking toddler into zoo elephant enclosure

    Jose Navarrete charged with child cruelty and held on $100,000 bail

  • Biden news: DHS chief blames Trump for border situation as president to announce new vaccine targets

    Follow the latest on US politics

  • Democratic Party fundraising for February is highest ever for non-presidential year

    Haul of $18.4 million for first two months of 2021 follow in the wake of Georgia’s Senate runoff races

  • ‘Do not come’: White House tells migrants to avoid US-Mexico border as administration opens ‘overflow’ housing

    More than 15,000 migrant children in government custody, as White House balances demands for humanitarian aid with scrutiny over immigration policy

  • Jeopardy! fans vow to boycott episodes hosted by Dr. Oz

    We'll take unlikely — and controversial — Jeopardy! hosts for $1,000. Dr. Mehmet Oz, known for hosting The Dr. Oz Show, will step in as guest host of Jeopardy! for two weeks starting on Monday. He's the latest in a series of temporary guest hosts the show has been bringing in since Alex Trebek's death, but let's just say fans aren't exactly thrilled with the pick. After all, Oz has been slammed for "promoting quack treatments and cures," as a group of doctors wrote in a 2015 letter to Columbia University, and in 2014, a study found that "medical research either didn't substantiate — or flat out contradicted — more than half of Oz's recommendations," The Washington Post reported. So when Oz was tapped for Jeopardy! last month, some users on the show's subreddit immediately declared they'd be skipping his episodes, with one fan blasting Oz as a "charlatan champion of pseudoscience" in a highly-upvoted comment. In February, The Ringer also heard from Jeopardy! champions who were none too pleased with the selection, with four-game winner Lindsey Shultz saying, "When you've made your career in the popular media by at best conveying confidence in unproven remedies — and at worst implicitly causing your audience to doubt the process the rest of us live by and have been at wit's end trying to defend for a full calendar — I'm not sure a show based around facts is the best place for you." Ahead of Oz's first episode, a Reddit thread on Monday was devoted to the question of whether fans should tune in. Some said they'd still watch to support the contestants despite opposing Oz as host, while others said they'll tune out to register their disdain for the pick. Jeopardy! hasn't yet announced who will take over for Trebek permanently. But after this backlash, producers may have just ensured whomever they pick will receive a warm reception among fans — if only because they're not Dr. Oz. More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefits5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's filibuster threatBiden's early successes prove experience matters

  • The weight lifting rep range rule is a myth - here's how you should work out to build muscle and strength

    Traditional gym lore says sets of 3-7 reps build strength, 8-12 builds muscle, and 12+ is endurance training or "toning." But this isn't true.

  • Americans who don't receive direct deposit by March 24 will be mailed checks, Treasury says

    The next batch of direct payments from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package will be sent this week, and Americans who don’t receive a direct deposit by March 24 will get the money via a check or a prepaid debit card in the mail, the Treasury Department announced in an update Monday. The big picture: Some people will see the money in their accounts earlier, either as a provisional or pending deposit. The Treasury said last Wednesday it had sent $242 billion worth of payments to 90 million Americans.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe payments are the largest economic relief check disbursement yet. Individuals making less than $75,000 and married couples jointly making less than $150,000 should expect to receive $1,400 and $2,800, respectively.Use the IRS "Get my Payment" tool to find out more informationLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Trump continues to insist that Pence should have 'gone back' after the Capitol riots to overturn the 2020 election results

    Trump supporters waged a violent insurrection on January 6 under the false belief that Pence and Congress could invalidate election results.

  • U.S. Supreme Court leans toward reining in unions in property rights case

    Supreme Court justices on Monday appeared ready to further curb the power of organized labor in the United States by rolling back a decades-old California regulation that lets union organizers enter agricultural properties without an employer's consent. The court, with a 6-3 conservative majority, appeared sympathetic during more than an hour of oral arguments toward an appeal by two fruit companies in the most populous U.S. state seeking to halt enforcement of the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board regulation, which has been in place since 1975. The justices wrestled over how far they should go in bolstering the property rights of owners.

  • Gerard Butler says training 6 hours a day for ripped '300' look was 'ruining' his body

    Looking back on the breakout hit, the actor said while making the movie he thought it was going to "suck."

  • GOP Sen. Ron Johnson complained about the failed drug hydroxychloroquine not getting FDA approval, and refused to say the COVID-19 vaccine is safe

    In trying to defend himself against being cast as a conspiracy theorist, Johnson doubled down on COVID-19 falsehoods in a New York Times interview.

  • Orlando Bloom jokes that he and Katy Perry don't have 'enough' sex now that they're parents

    The "Lord of the Rings" actor and the "Firework" singer welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, in August.

  • 1-year-old dies after she’s bitten on the head by family dog, Illinois police say

    She had celebrated her first birthday the week before.

  • 'Jersey Shore' star JWoww posted a barefaced selfie and said she'd 'rather be old and ugly' than edit all her photos

    JWoww, whose real name is Jenni Farley, posted an unedited selfie and an edited version. "Seriously, don't do this crap to your pics," she wrote.

  • A police detective filed for divorce from his wife after she was photographed with another man at the Capitol riot

    Jennifer Heinl was charged with several crimes after the riot, including disorderly and disruptive conduct and violent entry.

  • The husband of Georgia spa shooting victim Delaina Ashley Yaun says officers handcuffed him for hours before telling him his wife died

    Mario González told the news website Mundo Hispánico that the police might have treated him suspiciously because he's Mexican.

  • Duke and Duchess of Sussex's chief of staff steps down

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's chief of staff has stepped down after less than a year in the role. Catherine St-Laurent, who previously held senior roles at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, started working for Harry and Meghan in April 2020. As well as acting as the couple's chief of staff, she was also the executive director of their non-profit organisation, Archewell Foundation. A spokesman for the Sussexes confirmed that the Montreal-born mother-of-two will transition to an "advisory" role and be replaced by James Holt, the couple's UK spokesman. It comes after Harry and Meghan appointed Ben Browning as Archewell's head of content to "work closely with Netflix and Spotify", with whom the couple signed multi-million dollar deals last year. It means the two most powerful people in the Sussexes' top team are now both white males, despite the couple having voiced their concerns about a lack of diversity in the Royal family. A statement issued on behalf of Archewell made clear that it would also be advised by Invisible Hand, "a female-led, diverse team" based in New York and run by Genevieve Roth. Toya Holness, the global press secretary for Archewell, said: "Archewell is incredibly pleased to welcome Ben, Genevieve and the Invisible Hand team to the organisation. "Along with the appointment of James Holt as executive director of Archewell Foundation, they join a rapidly expanding team that's deeply dedicated to advancing systemic cultural change and supporting compassionate communities across the world."