Bitcoin, crypto drop after disappointing inflation data

Crypto and related assets slid on Tuesday following the August inflation report that showed prices rose more than anticipated, signaling that the Federal Reserve is likely to hike interest rates by another 0.75% next week.

Bitcoin was changing hands at $20,783 early afternoon Tuesday, selling off more than 6% since the release of inflation data and outpacing the S&P 500's (-3.1%) and Nasdaq Composite's (-4%) losses. The cryptocurrency fell from $22,719 after risen more than 17% in the previous seven days.

The losses underscore that cryptocurrency's fortunes are very much still tied to the moves by the central bank.

"Hopes of a soft landing, the end of the Fed hiking cycle, and a resilient consumer, are fading away," Edward Moya, a senior market analyst with Oanda, told Yahoo Finance. "So over the short term, cryptocurrencies are going to be vulnerable to further selling pressure."

In the past four hours, over $144 million worth of trader positions on bitcoin in the derivatives market have been liquidated with approximately 82% of that coming from long versus short BTC positions, according to crypto derivatives aggregator, Coinglass.

The sell-off isn’t troubling for Baxter Hines, chief investment officer of Honeycomb Digital Investments, crypto investment manager.

“Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies being more forward looking tend to reflect expected headwinds for the near-term future. The threat of inflation gives the Fed more leeway to hike rates faster maybe than what people we’re thinking,” Hines told Yahoo Finance, adding that sentiment around risk assets may be so bad now that there "may be room for markets to run higher over the next year."

Volatility trading firms, which can take market neutral positions on various crypto assets, have seen a rush of new opportunities since the beginning of the month.

According to crypto index tracker Nomics, crypto trading volumes across all exchanges has risen 54% to $738 billion over the past week with trading activity in dollars having risen 24% to $126 billion over the previous 24 hours.

The bump in activity is due in part to traders and fund managers readying for Ethereum’s Merge upgrade later this week and others returning to the market after a slow summer when cryptocurrencies more broadly underperformed major stock indexes.

Ether, which has lost nearly 7% for the same 24-hour period, had already lost steam over the weekend with Oanda's Moya pointing out that traders may have already prepared for a "sell the event" reaction to the protocol's long-awaited Merge finale set for early Thursday morning,

The second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, which is finishing its transition to proof of stake in less than two days, was trading below $1,600 midday Tuesday and showing a slight recovery since hitting its lowest price — $1,588 — in the past week.

Along with other large coins by market cap such as Cardano (ADA-USD) and Polkadot (DOT-USD), it has lost more than 3% over the last week.

Shares of companies holding bitcoin on their balance sheet such as Marathon Digital (MARA), Coinbase Global (COIN), Block (SQ) and MicroStrategy (MSTR) have tumbled and all show between a 7% to 10% in losses on the day as of noon.

Shares of MicroStrategy, the largest corporate holder of bitcoin, are changing hands at $235 per share, a more than 10% drop since the inflation data release. The business intelligence software company turned bitcoin whale recently registered for the option to sell up to $500 million in stock to buy more bitcoin.

As of Tuesday at noon New York time, the total market capitalization for all crypto assets had fallen approximately 6% on the day from $1.07 trillion to $1 trillion, according to Coinmarketcap.

Looking to crypto's performance for the second half of September, Oanda's Moya thinks the market could still rebound if prices of major cryptocurrencies — bitcoin and ether — can sustain levels above $21,000 and $1,600, respectively.

"I still think we're approaching a moment where we will see cryptocurrencies begin to trade on their own fundamentals and that means it will not necessarily be just a leveraged trade of what's happening with tech stocks," Moya added.

