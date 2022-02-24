Bitcoin, crypto market tank as Putin declares war on Ukraine

The cryptocurrency market took a nosedive in what was already seeming like a day in the red zone after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a “special military operation” for the “demilitarization and de-Nazification of Ukraine.”

See related article: Crypto market tumbles amid uncertainty over Russia and Ukraine

Fast facts

The global cryptocurrency market cap dipped to US$1.58 trillion, the lowest since August, with the selloff yet to completely stabilize, as of press time.

The top five cryptocurrencies are all falling, with Bitcoin dropping 5.6% in less than two hours to US$34,958, while Ethereum fell by 7.7% to ​​US$2,382, according to CoinGecko.

Terra has retraced some of its gains from Thursday morning Asia time, to join the crypto top 10 in the loss column to trade at US$55.89, down from its 24-hour high of US$62.92.

Several explosions were reported in Ukraine and European aviation regulators have warned against the threat of civilian planes getting shot down.

The West is planning full-scale sanctions against Russia while Putin warned foreign powers against interfering.

See related article: Terra bullish trend continues; rest of crypto top 10 in red