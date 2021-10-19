Bitcoin and the Cryptocurrency Debate: One Advisor Weighs in on Why He’s Changing His Tune

Evan J. Mayer
·5 min read

Back in March, I wrote an article titled “Bitcoin 101: Could Cryptocurrencies Eventually Replace the Dollar.” While that article still stands up as just a factual reference, my thoughts on it have changed slightly. The price of Bitcoin is actually the exact same from when I wrote that piece, though with much more volatility. I still believe that the value in these cryptocurrencies is worthless—a sentiment shared by Jamie Dimon. Only time will tell if this is, in fact, the case. However, over the last couple weeks, my thoughts of “I should never own these” have changed.

There are now over 6,000 crypto coins in the universe and more popping up each day. The most popular is Bitcoin with a market cap of $1.1 trillion. The second most popular is Ethereum, with a market cap of $450 billion. For the Ethereum fans, this is what is used to buy NFTs, and there is value in both for those bullish in the space. In third goes Cardona with a market cap of $73 billion. The rest of the cryptocurrencies out there add up to what the Ethereum market cap is alone, so they’re rather small. Dogecoin was initially created as a joke, but now has a market cap of $31 billion, mostly due to tweets and comments from Mark Cubin and Elon Musk.

While I fully agree with Jamie Dimon that there is no intrinsic value other than that there is a limited supply, I have decided to start thinking about these as simply a gamble with a high chance of losing money. “What? You invest to lose money?” you ask. No, not investing like one would into companies that make money or can make money like stocks. Gambling like a slot machine, where the coins chosen are worth more later. Choose the right few, and maybe one might get rich if they sell them. Or maybe they lose it all. How much of your net worth would you put into a slot machine? Well, my answer to that is probably something very, very small.

Since crypto is not a currency or securities per the SEC, you cannot hold a cryptocurrency in traditional brokerage accounts yet. Even if you could, it would not be something today that I would feel comfortable recommending for clients. Will my thoughts change again? I am always open to saying I was wrong, if crypto in its current format is here to stay. I think this space will change dramatically in the future.

The Mayer Group is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services.
Investment Advisory Services are offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc.
The Mayer Group – 2600 N Military Trail # 215 Boca Raton, FL 33431 (561) 430-3399
Structured investments are not suitable for all investors. They involve a variety of risks, and each investment will have its own unique set of risks and considerations. Before investing in any structured investment, an investor should review all applicable offering documents for a comprehensive discussion of the risks associated with the investment.
Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC.
Any opinions are those of The Mayer Group and not necessarily those of RJFS or Raymond James. There is no assurance any of the trends mentioned will continue or forecasts will occur. The information has been obtained from sources considered to be reliable, but Raymond James does not guarantee that the foregoing material is accurate or complete. Any information is not a complete summary or statement of all available data necessary for making an investment decision and does not constitute a recommendation. Investing involves risk and you may incur a profit or loss regardless of strategy selected.
Individual investor’s results will vary. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Forward looking data is subject to change at any time and there is no assurance that projections will be realized. Any information provided is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation. Investing involves risk and you may incur a profit or loss regardless of strategy selected.
Keep in mind that individuals cannot invest directly in any index. The NASDAQ composite is an unmanaged index of securities traded on the NASDAQ system. Leading Economic Indicators are selected economic statistics that have proven valuable as a group in estimating the direction and magnitude of economic change. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), commonly known as “The Dow” is an index representing 30 stocks of companies maintained and reviewed by the editors of the Wall Street Journal.
The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index of 500 widely held stocks that is generally considered representative of the U.S. stock market.
Prior to making an investment decision, please consult with your financial advisor about your individual situation. The prominent underlying risk of using bitcoin as a medium of exchange is that it is not authorized or regulated by any central bank. Bitcoin issuers are not registered with the SEC, and the bitcoin marketplace is currently unregulated. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are a very speculative investment and involves a high degree of risk. Investors must have the financial ability, sophistication/experience and willingness to bear the risks of an investment, and a potential total loss of their investment.

The post Bitcoin and the Cryptocurrency Debate: One Advisor Weighs in on Why He’s Changing His Tune appeared first on Worth.

