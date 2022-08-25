Bitcoin Depot to list in the U.S. through $885 million SPAC deal

·2 min read

(Reuters) -Fintech Bitcoin Depot plans to list in the United States by merging with blank check company GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp in a deal valued at $885 million, the companies said on Thursday.

The transaction will raise up to $321 million of cash held in GSRM's trust account and will be used to support Bitcoin Depot's working capital, complete acquisitions and scale its platform and suite of products.

Assuming no redemptions, the combined company will be valued at $755 million, including debt, with an equity value of $885 million and up to $170 million in cash proceeds from the deal, according to a statement.

Bitcoin Depot, founded in 2016, is a bitcoin ATM operator in North America that enables users to convert their cash into bitcoin, ethereum and litecoin at more than 7,000 kiosk locations in 47 U.S. states and nine Canadian provinces.

Special purpose acquisition company GSRM, which raised $316 million in an initial public offering in March this year, is pushing ahead with the deal at a time when few are. https://bwnews.pr/3CxbAfY

A SPAC is a listed firm with no business operations but a pool of capital that it uses to merge with a private company. The deal then takes the private company public.

High rates of shareholder redemptions and regulatory concerns have dissuaded companies seeking to go public through the SPAC route stifling dealmaking in the sector which took wall Street by storm in the past two years.

Among companies that have recently scrapped their agreements to go public via SPACs include telecom services firm Syniverse Technologies, 3D printing firm Essentium Inc and travel technology platform HotelPlanner.

The deal, expected to close by the first quarter of next year, is being advised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. The combined company will list on Nasdaq under the symbol 'BTM'.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street

  • 'Significant decline in demand:' Toll Brothers boosts buyer incentives as home orders fall by 60%

    The Fort Washington home builder may deliver 2,000 less homes than it originally expected in the current fiscal year as market softening, supply chain issues and labor shortages take their toll on the company.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks With 9% to 15% Dividend Increases in 2022

    The best dividend stocks to consider buying now include those of two leading utilities and one of a maker of popular candies and snack foods.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The growth investor that became a rock star after a market-thumping run in 2020 as the co-founder and CEO of the Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has seen many of her key investments falter over the past year and change. Exact Sciences was a market darling for Wood in 2020, but it's been largely downhill since the stock peaked early last year.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her investments and stock strategies are panning out or not, one thing has always been consistent. Wood has never deviated from her path, and continues to this day to urge investors to stay the path. Wood h

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • 2 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Stocks under $5 a share (aka penny stocks) are rarely worth considering as an investment vehicle. Companies that occupy this portion of the equity price spectrum tend to have major fundamental flaws, poor management teams, and/or unfavorable competitive positions within their industry. Speaking to this point, several of the best-performing equities over the prior 12 months were former penny stocks.

  • Financial markets are bracing for what could be a ‘very hawkish’ Jackson Hole speech by Fed’s Powell

    The general takeaway from analysts, economists and investors is that Powell will keep reiterating the Fed's commitment to fighting inflation.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Ray Dalio

    In the article, we will discuss 10 stocks to sell according to Ray Dalio. To skip the detailed analysis of Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates, go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Ray Dalio. Raymond Thomas Dalio is an American billionaire investor, hedge fund manager, and philanthropist. He is also the author of […]

  • Cathie Wood dumps Nvidia stock ahead of results

    Is Cathie Wood fearing more bad news from Nvidia? Wood’s ARK Invest funds trimmed their stake in Nvidia (NVDA) ahead of the graphics chipmaker’s results. Nvidia has already warned on second-quarter results, so the real question is the degree of caution it employs about the rest of the year.

  • Nvidia has faced this type of downturn before, and seems to have a specific goal in mind this time

    Nvidia Corp. has been through this type of downturn before, and this time executives are taking more aggressive tactics to overcome it. Nvidia (NVDA) executives warned Wall Street on Wednesday that revenue in its next fiscal quarter would be roughly $1 billion below analysts’ expectations, due to supply chain-issues and a sudden slowdown in consumer demand for gaming products. The last time that Nvidia suffered a glut in gaming chips, during the “crypto hangover” of 2019, revenue declined year-over-year for four consecutive quarters.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Real Estate Instead of Bitcoin Last Year, Here is Where You Would be Now

    For much of the last 10 years, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been driving the conversation when it comes to alternative investments. It’s not hard to understand why. Bitcoin is a perfect storm in terms of its ability to generate press and spur casual and seasoned investors to make huge bets on it. Many investors hailed Bitcoin as the currency of the future and cleared their portfolios to put everything in Bitcoin. They looked like geniuses when Bitcoin hit an all-time high of almost $68,000 in Novem

  • Verizon dividend yield at ‘by far’ its highest level in a decade, and a hike could be imminent

    The pullback in Verizon Communications Inc.'s stock this year has brought its dividend yield to "by far" its highest level in 10 years at 5.8%, and Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery expects that the company will increase its dividend payout shortly.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    A down market is the perfect opportunity to buy into these highly profitable and attractively priced stocks.

  • Billionaires Are Scooping Up These 3 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks

    U.S. stock markets have been exceedingly volatile in 2022. The billionaire brothers Julian and Felix Baker -- co-owners of the biotechnology focused hedge fund Baker Bros. Advisors -- are a prime example. Perhaps most interestingly, the Baker brothers bought large chunks of small-cap healthcare stocks Affimed (NASDAQ: AFMD), Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS), and Replimune Group (NASDAQ: REPL) in the most recent quarter.

  • Tesla Stock Split: Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming Split

    This has been a challenging year in every sense of the word for Wall Street professionals and everyday investors. In 2022, this shining light is stock splits. Since the beginning of the year, dozens of companies have announced and/or enacted stock splits.

  • 'I want to be buying the riskiest stuff that I can buy right now': Here's what financial advisers are doing (or not doing) with their own portfolios in a bear market

    Four advisors share their strategies for navigating a slow market.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With Ultra-Safe Dividends

    It's a fantastic hunting ground for great dividend stocks that will put passive income into your pocket just for owning a piece of the company. Whether owning property directly or selling realty-related products or services, here are three no-brainer winners you can hold in confidence for their proven dividends. The company's revenue has increased by an average of 6.5% annually over the past decade alone.

  • Looking for Bargains? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Insiders Are Buying Right Now

    When stocks fall in price, it’s frequently a signal for renewed investor interest. After all, low share prices offer a chance to live up to the old market advice, ‘buy low and sell high.’ What investors need is some way to tell the underlying reasons for a drop in share price, whether it bodes well or ill for the stock. One of the best stock signals comes from corporate insiders, the company officers who hold positions of high responsibility – to their Boards, and to their peers, and to their sh

  • How can I lock in some fat and stable income in this still-volatile market? Here are 3 top Goldman Sachs dividend stocks yielding as high as 13.6%

    A potential safe haven in a volatile market.