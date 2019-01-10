Bitcoin Dips Below $3,700 as All Top Cryptos See Severe Losses

Thursday, Jan. 10 — all of the top 20 cryptocurrencies are seeing severe losses in the 24 hours to press time. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price has dipped below the $3,700 mark, according to Coin360 data.

Market visualization from Coin360

At press time, Bitcoin is down over 9 percent on the day, trading at around $3,661. Looking at its weekly chart, the current price is lower than $3,888, the price of BTC one week ago. The current Bitcoin value is also substantially lower than $4,108, its mid-week high reported on Tuesday.

Bitcoin 7-day price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Ripple (XRP) has regained its position as the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, overtaking Ethereum (ETH). Moreover, the divide between the two assets coins has shrinked, with Ethereum’s market cap being $13.3 billion and Ripple’s — $13.57 billion.

Ripple is down over 9 percent on the day, trading at around $0.33 at press time. On the weekly chart, the current price is lower than $0.364, the price at which the cryptocurrency started the week. XRP’s current price is also notably lower than its high of $0.381, reported earlier today.

Ripple 7-day price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Ethereum has seen its value decrease by about 16 percent over the last 24 hours. At press time, ETH is trading at around $127, having started the day around $151. On the weekly chart, Ethereum’s current value is significantly lower than $150, the price at which the coin started the week.