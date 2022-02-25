Bitcoin donations for Ukraine military surpass $1M
A charitable fundraising page for the Ukrainian military shut down on Patreon, while donations to the organization’s Bitcoin wallet accelerated to surpass US$1 million on Friday.
See related article: Putin’s attack triples Ukrainian crypto exchange’s trading volume
Fast facts
Come Back Alive, a Kyiv-based nonprofit organization established in 2014, says funds will be used to finance military equipment including armor and medical kits for Ukrainian soldiers.
Director Taras Chmut said it was receiving small donations for several months, but when Russia invaded, over US$300,000 rolled in, including many contributions of less than US$1,000.
Crypto is becoming an efficient means of charity and donations, with digital assets donations rising by 1,558% in 2021 on crypto philanthropy platform The Giving Block.
Come Back Alive was accepting fiat donations on Patreon, but as documented by pro-Ukraine donors on social media, the page was inaccessible since Thursday.
Patreon said in a blog post that using its services to support military funding is against its policies and the fund in the charity’s account will be refunded to donors.
See related article: Bitcoin, crypto market tank as Putin declares war on Ukraine