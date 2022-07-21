Bitcoin Dragged Down Further on Weak Stocks in Asia, Tesla Sales

(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin extended its decline in Asia on Thursday, dragged down by weak stocks and Tesla Inc.’s disclosure that it sold the majority of its holdings of the cryptocurrency during the second quarter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Asian stocks slid as investors weighed signals from the latest corporate earnings and geopolitical risks in Europe.

Cryptocurrency markets have been moving in a tight band despite a relief rally in the last few days as investors remained wary following a rout led by tightening monetary policy and aggravated by a series of defaults in the sector.

Bitcoin broke a three-session rising streak to trade down 1.7% at around $22,853 as of 2:42 pm in Singapore. It gained as much as 4.2% in the previous session.

Tesla said a Bitcoin impairment affected its second-quarter earnings and that it has converted about 75% of its Bitcoin purchases into fiat currency.

Read: Tesla Sells Majority of Bitcoin After Turbulent Crypto Foray

“There is no strong reason for crypto markets to have sustained the rally,” said Elon Huang, chairman and founder of MainNet Capital, a Singapore-based fund manager. “Weak Asian stocks and Tesla selling a large part” of its holdings have added to Bitcoin’s fall, he said. The digital token should be supported around $19,000, Huang said.

Tesla’s conversions added $936 million of cash to the balance sheet, it said in its earnings statement Wednesday. The automaker didn’t specify the size of the impairment. Bloomberg Intelligence said July 15 that the quarterly results could include a Bitcoin-related charge of about $740 million.

CEO Elon Musk has expressed interest in Bitcoin and Dogecoin and at one point allowed customers to buy Tesla’s electric cars with the token. The company later suspended the Bitcoin payment option citing environmental concerns about cryptocurrency mining.

Story continues

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.