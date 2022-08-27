Bitcoin dips below $20,000

FILE PHOTO: A neon logo of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen at the Crypstation cafe, in downtown Buenos Aires
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Bitcoin dipped below $20,000 on Saturday, continuing a drop that has taken it down nearly 60% from its year high.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, was last down 1.5% at $19,946 on Saturday, down $298 from its previous close.

It is down 58.7% from the year's high of $48,234 hit on March 28.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, meanwhile dipped 2.76 % to $1,467.2, losing $41.60 from its previous close.

Bitcoin's fall comes after a weak day on Friday for the currency, which fell as Wall Street slumped with all three benchmarks ending more than 3% lower.

The weakness in risk assets came after Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell cautioned against expecting a swift end to its rate tightening. The Fed's actions on interest rates has caused some investors to forecast more pain for equities.

Bitcoin was last below $20,000 in mid-July.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Megan Davies in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

