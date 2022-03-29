Bitcoin ETF rejection could trigger Greyscale to sue the SEC

Greyscale Investments might sue the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) if its filing to convert its US$30 billion Bitcoin trust into an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is rejected, company CEO Michael Sonnenshein told Bloomberg.

Fast facts

The SEC’s deadline to approve or reject Greyscale’s filing is July 6, after which Sonnenshein said “all options are on the table.”



In seeking legal action, Greyscale would argue that the SEC has granted approval to Bitcoin derivatives-backed ETFs but has repeatedly denied spot ETF applications.



A spot-traded ETF tracks the price of an underlying asset as a stock, granting easier access to the asset for investors.



Greyscale Investments operates over a dozen funds with almost US$40 billion in assets under management and the Greyscale Bitcoin Trust currently trades with a discount of over 20% compared to the net asset value.



Spot Bitcoin ETFs are traded in countries like Canada, Brazil and the United Arab Emirates.

