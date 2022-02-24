Bitcoin Tests the Year’s Lows as Ukraine Crisis Rocks Markets

Bitcoin Tests the Year’s Lows as Ukraine Crisis Rocks Markets
Joanna Ossinger and Akayla Gardner
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrencies extended declines as Russia’s attacks on targets across Ukraine sent risk assets reeling, with Bitcoin slumping to a one-month low.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The largest token fell as much as 8.5% to $34,337 after Vladimir Putin’s push to demilitarize Ukraine started with a barrage of missile attacks on Thursday. While Bitcoin pared its loss, it’s still down almost 50% from its all-time high set in November. Second-ranked Ether declined as much as 12% to $2,301.84. Other coins like XRP, Cardano and Solana were down as well.

Bitcoin’s swings during the past weeks of escalating geopolitical tensions have undermined the argument that cryptocurrencies offer a hedge in times of trouble. That’s in large part a result of its deepening integration into global financial markets, which causes it to move more like other risk assets, according to Ben Caselin, head of research and strategy at crypto exchange AAX.

The traditional safe haven gold, meanwhile, surged to the highest level in nearly two years on Thursday.

“This is a different level of anxiety,” said Kenny Polcari, managing partner at Kace Capital Advisors. “When push comes to shove, and people think about safety and where to put their money, I think gold trumps Bitcoin.”

The Russia-Ukraine crisis “could drive prices significantly lower in the short-term,” said Jonathan Tse, head of trading at crypto platform Copper.co. “However, it could be what’s needed to find a bottom sooner, rather than an ongoing crypto winter for prices slowly grinding lower.”

The next key level to watch for Bitcoin in the event of further declines will be $28,000 to $29,000, said Vijay Ayyar, vice president of corporate development at Luno, a crypto platform. If that threshold gets breached, “we could be looking at much lower levels in the low $20,000s and below.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • German soccer club FC Schalke 04 removes logo of Russian firm Gazprom from jerseys

    German soccer club FC Schalke 04 say they are removing the logo of Russian firm Gazprom, a main sponsor, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • European Energy Prices Soar 50% After Russia Attacks Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateG-7 Leaders Speak; Fighting Near Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on Russia Assault: Markets WrapEuropean energy prices soared after Russian forces attacked targets across Ukraine, prompting Western governments to vow further sanctions in response. B

  • Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv remains prepared but calm in the face of a Russian threat

    The people of Kyiv are mostly going about their business, as volunteer defense forces work tactical training into their weekend schedules.

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine throws world into new era of upheaval

    Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine — including attacking the capital, Kyiv — in an overnight barrage that was swift, broad and ruthless. The attack was exactly in line with President Biden's dire forecasts.Why it matters: The world is waking up to a new era of global upheaval. Two sovereign nations are in a conventional war in Europe for the first time since World War II, with huge ramifications for the power dynamics of Russia and the superpowers, the U.S. and China.Stay on top of the latest market

  • Cardano leads way as largest cryptocurrencies decrease

    CRYPTO UPDATE All of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Thursday, with Cardano (ADAUSD) seeing the biggest change, tumbling 11.48% to 79 cents. Litecoin (LTCUSD) plunged 10.

  • Cryptocurrencies fall after Russia invades Ukraine

    LONDON (Reuters) -Bitcoin slumped to its lowest in a month on Thursday after Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast, sparking a sell-off of riskier assets. Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two and confirmation of the worst fears of the West. The United States and its allies will impose "severe sanctions" on Russia after the attacks, U.S. President Joe Biden said.

  • ‘Time to make this personal to Putin:’ SC leaders react to Russia’s attack on Ukraine

    “The world needs to condemn Putin’s destruction of a neighboring democracy as a war crime,” U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted last night as news broke that Russia had invaded neighboring country Ukraine.

  • Brent Oil Hits $100 a Barrel for the First Time Since 2014

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil surged to $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 as Russia’s dramatic escalation of the Ukraine crisis sparked fears of a disruption to the region’s critical energy exports.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attacks Across Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on Russia Assault: Markets WrapBiden’s First Salvo

  • Maks Chmerkovskiy Posts Tearful Clips from Kyiv as Russia Invades Ukraine: 'I Want to Go Back Home'

    Maks Chmerkovskiy shared a series of videos to Instagram Thursday that gave his followers a glimpse of the Russian invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine

  • Wall Street slides over 1% as Russia attacks Ukraine

    U.S. stock indexes slid more than 1% on Thursday, led by losses in bank stocks, as Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine sparked a widespread selloff in global markets. Russian forces invaded Ukraine in a massed assault by land, sea and air, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two. Most big lenders, including Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs Group Inc slipped over 4% each.

  • Singapore Tech Salaries Jump 22% in Chase for Skilled Coders

    (Bloomberg) -- Salaries for software engineers in Singapore increased by an average of 22% last year, highlighting the need for qualified talent to sustain the city-state’s burgeoning tech ecosystem, according to a report published this month.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateG-7 Leaders Speak; Fighting Near Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wea

  • Colleyville rabbi expected to be hired by North Carolina congregation, reports say

    Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, who led Congregation Beth Israel for 16 years and led an escape after he and others were taken hostage in January, is expected to leave the synagogue.

  • Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned

    The resignations throw the future of the probe in doubt.

  • OneOf Expands Sports NFT Presence With New Collection on Polygon

    The NFT platform known for its music marketplace is launching a series of one-of-one sports NFTs that grant holders exclusive perks.

  • What Russia attacking Ukraine means for Fed policy

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Cheung discusses what Russia invading Ukraine will mean for the Federal Reserve amid inflation and rate hikes.&nbsp;

  • 4 of the Best Student Loan Refinance Companies

    Student loans have been in the spotlight for the last few years, as the U.S. has enacted and then extended legislation that has put a moratorium on student loan repayment during the coronavirus...

  • CCTV images of Russian military equipment crossing Crimea border checkpoint

    The Ukrainian Border Guard Committee releases CCTV images of Russian military equipment crossing a border checkpoint in Crimea. Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, forcing residents to flee for their lives.

  • Nato ramps up military response and readies warplanes after Russia invasion

    “We must respond with renewed resolve and even stronger unity,” says Jens Stoltenberg

  • Bitcoin Falls to $35,000 and Ether Plunges as Russia Attacks Ukraine

    fell to a one-month low as Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, has plunged 9.8% over the past 24 hours to $35,330, according to CoinDesk, after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an attack on Ukraine, with Russian troops and tanks entering Ukraine and airstrikes pounding Ukraine’s capital and other cities. Bitcoin fell Thursday to as low as $34,338, the lowest levels since late January.

  • Pink on why she won't let her 10-year-old have a phone

    The 'So What' singer refuses to let daughter Willow have a phone despite the fact that her friends have one.