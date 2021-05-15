Bitcoin, Ether Dive While Some Alternative Cryptocurrencies Hit Record Highs

Muyao Shen
·2 min read

Ether, the second biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is positioned to log its first weekly loss since the end of March, as its price, along with that of larger sibling bitcoin, are in the red on Saturday.

At press time ether’s changing hands at $3,779.81, down 8.48% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinDesk 20. Meanwhile bitcoin, the No. 1 cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has also fallen, down 5.88% in the past 24 hours to below $48,000.

After having logged a six-week-long winning streak, ether’s set to end the week on a down note, according to data from TradingView and Kraken.

Related: Market Wrap: It&#8217;s &#8216;Doge Day Afternoon&#8217; as Memecoin Jumps 47%; Ether and Bitcoin Rise

As for bitcoin, the balance of that cryptocurrency held on major exchanges is increasing again after dropping for more than a year, according to data from Glassnode. Some analysts interpreted it as a bearish sign for the market. as it could show more BTCs are available to sell on exchanges.

Meanwhile, the winners of the day appear to be tokens of so-called Ethereum Killers and layer 2 scaling projects, as some those tokens have logged new all-time highs on Saturday.

The price of scaling solution Polygon Network’s native token, MATIC, was up by more than 22% in the past 24 hours, per data from Messari. Its price logged a record high on Saturday at around $1.87.

On a year-to-date basis, MATIC has also chalked a 100-fold rise with its market capitalization rising to more than $8.96 billion.

Related: Bitcoin Wallet Used by DarkSide for Ransom Payments ID&#8217;d by Elliptic

At the same time, prices of tokens for smart contract platforms such as Cardano (ADA) and Cosmos (ATOM) were also on the rise. At the time of writing, ADA is up 18.30% in the past 24 hours to $2.25 and ATOM is up 5.39% to about $26.47.

The network congestion on Ethereum blockchain has increased demand for Ethereum alternatives as well as layer 2 scaling projects like Polygon, which has sent their tokens’ prices skyrocketing.

Related Stories

Recommended Stories

  • How murky legal rules allow Tesla's Musk to keep moving markets

    With his cult following, Tesla boss Elon Musk has amassed considerable power to move markets with his musings, but murky rules make it difficult for regulators to rein him in. The celebrity CEO, who boasts more than 54 million Twitter followers and has a devoted constituency on Reddit, has whipsawed the cryptocurrency market and sent some stocks soaring this year with a series of tweets and business announcements. A Musk tweet on Wednesday that Tesla would no longer accept payments in bitcoin sent the cryptocurrency tumbling 17%, roiling bitcoin futures and dragging down the broader cryptocurrency market.

  • Bitcoin’s reflecting a new dimension of thinking about cryptocurrency: Rayliant Global Advisors CIO

    Jason Hsu, CIO of Rayliant Global Advisors, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss cryptocurrency, inflation pressures, and outlook on the market.

  • Elon Musk's U-turn on bitcoin hits Tesla and other crypto-linked stocks as hundreds of billions get wiped off the digital-asset market

    Tesla suspended vehicle purchases through bitcoin and will instead explore other digital currencies that are less energy-intensive, Musk said.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – May 15th, 2021

    It’s a mixed start to the day for the majors. A Bitcoin move back through to $51,500 levels would support the broader market.

  • Dogecoin: Coinbase trading platform says it will add support for cryptocurrency in coming weeks

    Cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase says it will add support for dogecoin in the coming weeks. Dogecoin has become perhaps the most discussed – and certainly fastest growing – of cryptocurrencies in recent times. It had gained more than 10,000 per cent over the course of 2021, before it experienced a crash after Elon Musk hosted Saturday Night Live.

  • 7 Surprising Bitcoin Metrics You Should Watch Amid Latest Fall

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) recently saw a major downwards price movement after Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced it wouldn't be accepting the cryptocurrency as means of payment over environmental concerns. What Happened: According to a recent Business Insider report, there are seven metrics that traders and investors should check after Bitcoin plunged as much as 17%, to below $50,000 from a high near $58,0-00. The first one of those metrics is the aggregated open interest on Bitcoin futures, which fell from a high of $20.39 billion on May 12 to $18.79 billion on the next day. Business Insider points out that traders of this kind of derivative can often leverage their position up to 125 times and that consequently, "the market moving only slightly can trigger liquidations on those positions." According to a market analyst, in the previous 24 hours, "332 796 traders were liquidated, with a total of $3,640 million in liquidations. $2,210 million of which within one hour before the tweet was published." John Wu, the president of a crypto firm Ava Labs and CoinShares CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti CEO commented on the open interest metric by explaining that it can inform on future movement in the spot markets. In other words, the higher the open interest, the more one can expect the positions to be leveraged, and the more easily the price could crash due to liquidations. Mognetti also pointed to Bitcoin options data, "You can also look at option implied versus realized to understand the Bitcoin price drop." Crypto hedge fund Alameda Research trader Sam Trabucco recommended checking historical futures premia, historical futures open interest, and spot-price data. He explained that when open interest is skyrocketing and premia are high for a while, it becomes critical to starting watching price data. "When the price data dips down from a local maximum, for instance, all these combinations combine for an environment where liquidations are really likely to drive prices down even more," Trabucco noted. CoinShares' Mognetti also suggested checking the market depth for the BTC/USD trading pair. He pointed out that the chart clearly shows "a rapid decimation of market depth on spot BTC-USD order books aggregated across 6 exchanges." Ava Labs' Wu also highlighted the importance of anecdotal insights and news, providing an example about the mid-April crash: "For example, since the drop, I have had a lot of friends from traditional finance ask me if this is the dip they were waiting for to get involved. [...] I am not sure if this is scientific, but based on my conversations with traditional finance people, this will invite new players into crypto and continue the trend of more players in the space of crypto." Mognetti also recommended checking the divergence of the prices of the spot markets, pointing out that at the time of the mid-April crash, "the divergence in spot prices between Coinbase and Binance reached nearly 3% at one point." He explained that this is significant because it shows that "most of the sell-off was coming from the Asia market, not the US or Europe" and said: "Futures traded at significant discounts to spot, with the annualized rolling 3-month basis on Binance falling to -37% according to data provider Skew." The last metric, also recommended by Mognetti, is total liquidations. This data shows that on May 12, $3.46 billion of longs were liquidated in the cryptocurrency market, the highest number reported since April 17. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCiti Considers Launching Bitcoin Custody, Crypto Trading© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bitcoin is the ‘future of digital currencies'

    Ross Gerber, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management CEO, joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down Coinbase’s first earnings report as a public company, assess what’s next for crypto and discuss the future of automaker Tesla.

  • Upstate NY Bitcoin Miner Greenidge to Offset Rigs’ Carbon Emissions

    The power station that sparked controversy over a bitcoin mining expansion plan will also invest in renewable energy projects.

  • Ripple Will Remain Resilient, Despite Regulatory Headwinds

    Money transfer network Ripple (CCC:XRP-USD) has been one of the fastest-growing blockchain networks in recent memory. XRP, the cryptocurrency tailored to work on the network, grew an incredible 543% in the past 12-months. Source: Shutterstock Even its regulatory troubles with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and last month’s flash crash; have done little to stop its progress. Of course, there is a risk, but Ripple has a massive growth runway ahead and is, therefore, a high return opportunity for investors. Ripple is essentially a currency exchange and payments settlement network which can process transactions globally. The platform is an exchange for digital tokens such as XRP along with other fiat currencies. It was designed as an alternative to SWIFT (a top money transfer network) or settlement layer between various financial institutions.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips So far, it has shown to have real-world utility for its users in terms of payment processing, allowing payments within 3-5 seconds. Moreover, it carries a remarkably low fee at just 0.0001 XRP per transaction. Hence, Ripple is a crypto that appears to be in it for the long haul. SEC Lawsuit The SEC filed a lawsuit against Ripple Labs back in December last year for violating federal securities laws in selling XRP to retail consumers. The lawsuit alleged that it raised $1.3 billion over seven years to retail investors through its sale of the crypto on an ongoing basis. Ripple maintained that the XRP was separate from the company and did not violate any U.S. securities laws. The SEC essentially considers XRP as an investment contract, whereas the company believes it is a medium of exchange. Cryptocurrency experts are closely watching the legal battle unfold between the two entities. The consensus is that the case could lead to establishing a regulatory precedent surrounding digital coin offerings. 7 Great Growth Stocks to Consider for Your Short List It’s tough to see which side would prevail at the end, but Ripple seems to be in the ascendency at this time. The federal court has ruled in favor of Ripple in the preliminary rulings, including gaining access to internal SEC documentation and guarding personal bank records of the company executives from discovery. Moreover, the holders of the XRP at issue in the litigation were allowed access to intervene in the case as well. Therefore, things seem to be moving in the right direction for Ripple. Ripple: Price Prediction XRP has been on a roll since the start of the year, and most analysts are bullish on its price in the coming months. FXStreet predicts that the crypto is showing a consolidation in play and is poised to cross the $2 mark. This represents a 55% increase over its current price. Analysts at Primexbt are of the view that in the short term, XRP could rise to as high as $4. However, they also feel significant volatility with the investment and considerable dispersal between its high and low estimates. Moreover, Longforecast predicts that XRP will likely close out the year valued at $3.12 and remain steady in 2022. Finally, Digitalcoinprice forecasts that the crypto will be priced at $1.88 after the year and reach $3.89 in 2022. The Bottom Line on Ripple Ripple’s XRP has been among the top performing cryptocurrencies in the past year. However, short-term headwinds in the shape of the SEC lawsuit appear to be a challenge. It has proven resilient so far, and will push along to new heights. However, it needs to score more wins to maintain its momentum. Therefore, despite the risk, Ripple will continue to push along at a healthy pace. On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article Muslim Farooque is a keen investor and an optimist at heart. A life-long gamer and tech enthusiast, he has a particular affinity for analyzing technology stocks. Muslim holds a bachelor’s of science degree in applied accounting from Oxford Brookes University. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post Ripple Will Remain Resilient, Despite Regulatory Headwinds appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Sports betting skyrocketed in pandemic. Experts warn of a 'ticking time bomb'

    Despite a sharp rise in online gambling, federal and state governments still devote few resources to tracking and treating people with gambling problems.

  • Seagate and Western Digital Shares Take Off as Crypto ‘Farmers’ Snap Up Drives

    Producers of a new cryptocurrency called Chia need vast amounts of storage space, rather than the computing power needed to mine Bitcoin and ethereum.

  • Should You (or Anyone) Buy Ethereum?

    Ethereum is a digital currency that claims to be "the world's programmable blockchain." It is more nimble than Bitcoin, and chances are you won't move far into the world of cryptocurrencies before you come across it. What is Ethereum?

  • Next Brexit Test Is a Carbon Market With High Volatility Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. is set to start its own carbon market with the aim of putting a price on polluting that it hopes will help achieve the country’s ambitious climate goals.The first auction of emission permits on May 19 is the latest test of how the country copes with the separation from the European Union, its largest trading partner.Until January, Britain was part of the EU’s emissions trading system, the world’s largest cap-and-trade program and the centerpiece of the bloc’s efforts to limit climate change. By going it alone, the U.K. is forgoing a 16-year-old market that helped cut EU emissions by almost a quarter in the past two decades.The U.K. auction will be keenly watched to see how close prices will be to those in Europe, where emission costs have doubled in the past six months to a record. Too high a price could tilt the economic playing field against U.K. companies by overburdening them with permit costs, while one too low diminishes the incentive to invest in low-carbon technology.While the U.K. market was designed to be almost exactly like the EU system, there are a few key differences.The main one is that it’s much smaller. That means there are far fewer industrial and power-sector emissions that need permits. The U.K. is set to auction about 83 million permits this year, compared to more than 700 million for the EU.It’s an issue market participants are concerned about. Earlier this year representatives from industry groups in the U.K. and Europe wrote to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to urge him to link the carbon trading system with the larger EU system. That would mean permits from both the U.K. and EU could be used to account for emissions in either.The smaller market size also raises the risk of bigger price swings. An emissions trading system is meant to give businesses an indication of when is a good time to invest in lower-carbon alternatives. A high degree of volatility could hurt confidence that the emissions price is a reliable figure.“It’s an emissions trading system for a very small market, which makes no sense,” said Jan Ahrens, head of research at SparkChange, a platform to facilitate investments in carbon markets. “That has the risk of having high price volatility.”Volatility and a surging price could also be affected by how much financial players buy into the market. Demand from investment funds helped drive the gains in the EU carbon price this year. Ahrens said the investors he works with are eager to buy British carbon.So how much will emissions cost in the U.K.? The main indicator is the EU carbon price, which has gained more than 70% this year to a peak of 56.90 euros per metric ton, or 49.01 pounds, on Friday.The U.K. market is set to be oversupplied from the outset, a bearish indicator for prices. The cap for total emissions is about 156 million tons, compared with about 97 million tons of actual emissions estimated by BloombergNEF. That surplus is intentional, allowing market participants to accumulate permits to hedge for future years. The cap will likely be revised in the coming years to shrink with the U.K.’s plans to rapidly cut emissions this decade.There is also a safety net built into the British system. Unlike the EU, the U.K. has a price floor so that permits can’t be auctioned below 22 pounds. But similar to the EU, there’s a mechanism for the government to add permits to the market if prices rise too far, too fast.U.K. Plans Deeper Carbon Cuts to Spur Climate Change FightIt’s a part of the U.K.’s effort to ensure that the system works as planned, that companies that need permits can get them and that prices don’t bounce around too much after the market’s launch.“This is the first year, so they want to make sure the market is effective,” said Bo Qin, analyst at BloombergNEF. “Not too high, not too low,”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 4 things to know about Jets’ UDFA S Jordyn Peters

    The Jets signed Auburn safety Jordyn Peters as an undrafted free agent. Here are four things to know about the Jets' newest defensive back.

  • U.S. Marine officer first active-duty military charged in U.S. Capitol riot

    A U.S. Marine Corps major is the first active-duty member of the military charged with taking part in the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, federal prosecutors said on Thursday. The Justice Department said Christopher Warnagiris, 40, a Marine Corps major from Woodbridge, Virginia, has been charged with federal crimes, including obstructing law enforcement officers during civil disorder and obstruction of justice. The FBI said Warnagiris has been stationed since last summer at the Marine Corps base at Quantico, Virginia.

  • Serge Ibaka looks sharp in return, but Clippers sit several players and lose to Rockets

    Serge Ibaka had 15 points and seven rebounds in his first game since March 14, but the Clippers lost 122-115 to the host Houston Rockets.

  • GOP congressman let his son live in Capitol basement for weeks, lawsuit alleges

    Rep Doug Lamborn ‘gave his son the necessary access to live in a storage area in the basement of the US Capitol,’ the lawsuit alleges

  • Fire causes extensive damage to historic theater in Stockton

    A historic theater in Stockton was heavily damaged in a five-alarm fire Friday. The fire ignited around 5 a.m. at the old Empire Theatre on Pacific Avenue in the Miracle Mile District, according to the Stockton Fire Department. A huge amount of resources were used to put out the flames. The fire marshal says there is smoke and water damage throughout most of the building, and video from LiveCopter 3 shows the extensive damage to the theater's roof. See more in the video above.

  • Singapore tightens COVID-19 measures, travel bubble unlikely

    Singapore further tightened its COVID-19 measures as it seeks to control an increase in untraceable coronavirus infections in the city-state. “A pattern of local unlinked community cases has emerged and is persisting,” Singapore’s Ministry of Health said in a statement Friday. “This is worrying as it suggests that there may be unknown cases in the community with possible ongoing community transmission and that our earlier and ongoing measures to break the chains of transmissions may be insufficient.”

  • Congress strikes surprise deal to move ahead with special commission on Capitol riot

    ‘Inaction – or just moving on – is simply not an option,’ Rep Bennie Thompson says as he announces new bill, which took months to agree on