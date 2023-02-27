Bitcoin, Ether gain, shrug off fall in U.S. equity markets; Solana bounces back

Tom Zuo
·2 min read

Bitcoin and Ether rose on Monday morning in Asia along with all of the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, though most are still trading lower from prices a week ago. Solana led the gainers, bouncing back from a network glitch. The gains in crypto came despite the declines in equities on Wall Street on Friday following release of data showing inflation remains stubbornly high.

See related article: IMF releases crypto action plan, advises against legal tender status

Fast facts

  • Bitcoin rose 1.70% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$23,559 as of 8 a.m. in Hong Kong, but is still down 3.15% for the past seven days, according to CoinMarketCap data. Ethereum gained 2.87% to US$1,640, reducing its loss for the week to 2.5%.

  • Solana bounced back 3.3% to US$23.25 after resolving a technical glitch on Saturday that had slowed transactions on the Solana blockchain, according to Solana monitoring site Solana Status. The token is still down 6.5% for the seven day period.

  • Shiba Inu gained 3.6% after developers announced over the weekend a beta version of Shibarium, which is expected to reduce transaction fees and improve the scalability of the Shiba Inu blockchain. However, like other crypto, the meme token is down for the week, posting a weekly loss of 4.0%.

  • The total crypto market capitalization edged 1.9% higher to US$1.08 trillion, while the total trading volume fell by 8.2% over the past 24 hours to US$34.35 billion.

  • U.S. equities closed lower on Friday to post the worst week so far in 2023. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.02%, the S&P 500 dropped 1.05% and the Nasdaq Composite Index posted the biggest loss of 1.69%.

  • The losses in equities followed the release of the personal consumption expenditures price index for January, which rose 4.7% on year and 0.6% on month when excluding food and energy prices. The index is used by the Federal Reserve to track inflation, suggesting the central bank may be more likely to keep interest rates higher for longer to slow the pace of inflation.

  • U.S. interest rates are now between 4.5% to 4.75%, the highest since October 2007. The January Fed meeting minutes released last Wednesday showed policymakers agreed to moderate the size of rate increases, but warned the tightening cycle is not over.

  • Analysts at the CME Group expect a 72.3% chance that the Fed will raise rates by another 25 basis points next month. They also predict a 27.7% chance of 50 basis point hike, which has increased from 18.1% last week. The next Fed meeting to decide on interest rates will be held on March 21 and 22.

See related article: Taiwan must mandate a central authority to oversee crypto by May 16, says lawmaker

Recommended Stories

  • First Mover Asia: Solana in the Green After Weekend Deep Freeze

    ALSO: CoinDesk Chief Content Officer Michael Casey considers why the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has overreached in its recent actions against crypto entities, and that the crypto industry must improve its lobbying efforts; bitcoin's price rises.

  • Virginia Fairfax County School Board member with history of controversy calls Battle of Iwo Jima 'evil'

    School board member Abrar Omeish said the Battle of Iwo Jima was "evil" in a confusing remark she made during a Fairfax County School Board meeting Thursday in Virginia.

  • Want Rising Dividend Income? Buy Hershey Stock

    The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) arguably fits this profile. Here's why the stock is a sweet pick that should be on the radar of dividend growth investors. Hershey's $48 billion market capitalization earns it the distinction of being the second largest confectioner in the world behind Mondelez International's (NASDAQ: MDLZ) with its market cap of $89 billion.

  • Oklahomans with criminal records can change lives. Let's be a state that honors 2nd chances

    Let’s build on recent progress and make Oklahoma a state that honors second chances.

  • Stocks Poised for Mixed Open

    The Conference Board on Tuesday releases its Consumer Confidence Index for February, measuring Americans' attitudes toward the economy and labor market.

  • Chris Kirk wins final Honda Classic in one-hole playoff over Eric Cole

    Fittingly, the final Honda Classic came down to several lead changes, a late crash and a lot of drama between Chris Kirk and Eric Cole.

  • Jill Biden talks safe sex, condoms with Kenya's young adults

    It was a Saturday of learning for U.S. first lady Jill Biden in Kenya. Biden has been highlighting U.S.-backed efforts to empower these groups during a five-day, two-country visit to Africa this week. “These are issues that really all people need to talk about and yet, somehow, they don't, and the consequences of not talking about it are so dire,” Biden told dozens of young people after talking with them about safe sex, condom use and birth control at the Shujaaz Konnect Festival, a local youth empowerment event.

  • Tech Carried the Stock Market. Now They’re Taking It Down With Them.

    It isn’t just the possibility that interest rates may have further to rise. It’s also that the economy is losing steam at the same time, something many investors haven’t experienced.

  • 'Worst game of season' as Barca shocked by lowly Almeria

    La Liga leaders Barcelona tumbled to an embarrassing 1-0 defeat at Almeria on Sunday, failing to capitalise on Real Madrid's derby draw with Atletico to extend their advantage.Victory would have stretched their advantage in the title race to double figures, as they bid to win La Liga for the first time since 2019.

  • Thousands without power as California storms bring rain, snow and cold

    Nearly 85,000 households and businesses were without power in the Los Angeles area on Saturday, as storms continued to pummel parts of California, bringing snow to higher elevations and dumping rain and hail in the flatlands. Interstate 5, the largest highway leading north out of the city, remained closed at the steep grade known as the Grapevine due to heavy snow, while several more southern points of the freeway in and around Los Angeles were closed due to flooding, the California Department of Transportation said. In Northern California, San Francisco was expected to experience record cold temperatures on Saturday, and the National Weather Service warned residents of the state capital of Sacramento to avoid travel from Sunday through Wednesday as rain and snow started up again after a reprieve on Saturday.

  • Thousands protest in Portugal over cost-of-living crisis

    Thousands took to Lisbon's streets on Saturday to demand better living conditions at a time high inflation is making it even tougher for people to make ends meet. Portugal is one of Western Europe's poorest countries, with government data showing more than 50% of workers earned less than 1,000 euros ($1,054.60) per month last year. House prices in Portugal rose 18.7% in 2022, the biggest increase in three decades, and rents have also increased significantly in part due to a speculative property bubble.

  • Donald Trump’s Train Wreck Appearance In Polluted East Palestine, Ohio Heats Up ‘SNL’ Cold Open

    “Oh, it’s wonderful to be here in the town of East Palestine, not a great name,” said the James Austin Johnson-portrayed Donald Trump tonight, kicking off Saturday Night Live. “I’m here and I brought hats, cameras and hats,” he added after taking a swipe at Joe Biden for visiting the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and […]

  • This Bear Market Predictive Tool Hasn't Been Wrong in 77 Years: Here's Where It Says Stocks Head Next

    As much as we'd like the stock market to only move higher, history shows that stock market corrections are a normal, and relatively common, part of the investing cycle. Since the beginning of 1950, there have been 39 separate double-digit percentage declines in the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), according to data from sell-side consultancy firm Yardeni Research. The 30-component Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have an extensive history of double-digit drops, too.

  • This Baby Berkshire Might Be the Cheapest Stock in America Right Now

    Many companies have tried to copy the conglomerate model run by Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). It is extremely difficult to beat the market consistently over multiple decades the way Berkshire has. The stocks that succeed at it can create life-changing returns for shareholders.

  • Prediction: These 3 Stocks Will Be Worth Over $1 Trillion by 2030

    You can count on one hand the number of stocks with market caps of more than $1 trillion that trade on U.S. exchanges. In my view, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) is the obvious top choice to be the next stock with a $1 trillion market cap. Berkshire currently ranks behind Amazon as the stock that's closest to the magic number, with its market cap of around $674 billion.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Posts A Big Loss, Hoards Cash

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway posted a big loss due to market volatility but plans to have a "boatload" of cash.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Dogecoin in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    You probably don't need me to tell you this, but 2022 was a challenging year for crypto investors. Ironically, cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has remained one of the market's most lucrative investments over the past three years. Despite being a meme coin created as satire, Dogecoin exploded in value over the past few years.

  • 3 Stocks Than Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    Patient investors can generate winning returns by holding onto great stocks through the highs and lows of the market.

  • Here are 4 reasons to be wary of holding cash even as the stock market rally breaks down and bond yields surge

    A record $5 trillion in cash is in money market accounts, but there are reasons for investors not to stockpile too much cash, one strategist says.

  • Rich millennial Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead for long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Is it time to follow suit?