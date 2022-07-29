Bitcoin and Ether Are on Track for Their Best Month Since 2021

Vildana Hajric and Immanual John Milton
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin and Ether, the world’s two largest digital tokens, are headed toward their best month since 2021 amid a revival of risk appetite in global markets and optimism about an Ethereum network upgrade.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Bitcoin is up 26% in July and Ether 65%, though their rallies paused Friday. Bitcoin was down 2% to trade at $23,538 as of 9:34 a.m. in New York and Ether was hovering around $1,672.

A US economic slowdown is leading investors to the view that the Federal Reserve will be done raising rates by year-end and might pivot to cutting borrowing costs in 2023, creating a more favorable liquidity backdrop for speculative assets.

“Signs the Fed may be nearing the end of their hiking cycle have lifted all risk assets, and crypto has also benefited,” said Cici Lu, chief executive officer at consulting firm Venn Link Partners. “Liquidation of leveraged positions seems to be over,” she added, and “markets may have found the bottom.”

Cryptocurrencies are trying to recover from a rout this year that’s wiped more than 50% off the MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 index. Earlier this year, virtual coins were buffeted by the Fed’s shift to monetary tightening and ensuing leveraged blowups, such as crypto hedge-fund Three Arrows Capital.

Meanwhile, the Ethereum blockchain is due to move to a more energy-efficient so-called proof-of-stake system. That’s been a tailwind of late for its native token, Ether. The virtual coin could push toward $1,915 to $2,000 in the days ahead, according to Mark Newton, head of technical strategy at Fundstrat.

“Ethereum looks more attractive technically than Bitcoin in the short run, so pullbacks into mid-August should be buyable,” he said.

Still, cryptocurrencies were under pressure at the end of the week as two key US inflation gauges on Friday posted larger-than-forecast increases, adding to worries that prices will remain persistently high for longer than expected. Elsewhere, US Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler said he is stepping up his push to get crypto trading platforms to register with the Wall Street regulator.

Joe DiPasquale, CEO of BitBull Capital, said he’ll be watching to see where Bitcoin closes out the month and whether it retests key supports around $19,000 to $20,000. “Successful bounces from that range could give bulls a solid foundation for a continued rally,” he said.

(Updates prices throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Toyota supplier Denso's Q1 profit tumbles 41%, misses view

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Denso Corp, a major supplier to Toyota Motor Corp, lowered its operating profit forecast for the current business year by 14%, expecting automakers to undershoot production plans. Denso initially estimated automakers' production would be 5% lower than they had planned, but their output fell 22% short of planning in the April-June quarter due to a pandemic lockdown in Shanghai. Denso has now adjusted its estimate of vehicle production to a 10% shortfall for each of quarter from the second quarter onward, senior executive officer Yasushi Matsui said.

  • Xiaomi’s $10 Billion Car Project Hits Regulatory Barrier

    (Bloomberg) -- Xiaomi Corp. is facing difficulties getting regulatory approval for its electric vehicle project in China, an unexpected hurdle for the smartphone giant’s $10 billion carmaking endeavor.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision The Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and

  • Taiwan Semi’s Spending Spree Will Pay Off Big in the Long Term

    Planned $100 billion in investments is a drag now, but should keep TSMC No. 1 later in production of the most advanced computer chips.

  • Amazon, Apple Poised to Add $170 Billion After Resilient Results

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. are set to add nearly $170 billion in market value Friday after they joined technology peers Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp. in assuaging investor concerns by reporting higher revenue even as consumers curb their spending amid rising inflation. Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Publ

  • British law body recommends categorizing crypto as a new type of property

    The Law Commission of England and Wales recommended classifying cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as a new type of property in a consultation paper published on Thursday. See related article: Basel Committee starts public consultation on banks’ crypto asset exposures Fast facts The Law Commission, an independent statutory body responsible for reviewing and reforming laws, […]

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin’s Recent Gains Have Been Small. What Will Drive Its Price Higher?

    The U.S. economy seems headed for recession, if it's not already there. But it's difficult to predict how BTC and other cryptos will perform in the weeks ahead; cryptos climb higher in Thursday trading.

  • Two US Cost Gauges Surpass Estimates, Stoking Inflation Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- Two key US inflation gauges posted larger-than-forecast increases on Friday, heightening concerns that prices will remain persistently high and prompt continued aggressive interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision The Crypto Collapse Ha

  • Nintendo Supplier Withdraws Outlook Citing Chips Uncertainty

    (Bloomberg) -- Hosiden Corp., a major assembler of Nintendo Co.’s Switch console, withdrew its fiscal year sales forecast citing difficulties procuring electronic components.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting StartedAlito Decries 'Hostility to Re

  • Komainu latest to get Dubai’s approval to operate

    Digital assets company Komainu has received a provisional license from the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) to offer cryptocurrency products and services to institutional clients in Dubai, CoinDesk said in a report. See related article: Dubai could be crypto’s promised land, Citi says Fast facts Komainu is the latest to receive approval from Dubai […]

  • Bitcoin rig maker Canaan to deploy self-mining soon in US, executive says

    Chinese crypto mining rig maker Canaan is ramping up its mining business and will soon start self- or joint-mining operations in the U.S., Edward Lu, a senior vice president of Canaan, told Forkast in an interview on Thursday. See related article: Bitcoin rig maker Canaan reports over US$200 mln in Q1 revenue Fast facts “Today […]

  • Tech Stocks Are Helping Cryptos Fly. Where Bitcoin Prices Are Heading Next.

    The biggest cryptocurrency has just capped its best two-day stretch in more than a month, while Ether has seen its best two days since early 2021.

  • Stock Market Takes GDP Contraction In Stride; Apple, Amazon Set To Report Earnings

    The stock market rose despite lower GDP in the second quarter; Apple and Amazon report today after the close.

  • Swiss Re posts smaller-than-expected 85% profit drop in H1

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Swiss Re posted a smaller-than-expeced 85% fall in net profit in the first half of the year, the reinsurance company said on Friday, in a period hurt by the effect of the war in Ukraine and volatile markets. Chief Executive Christian Mumenthaler said meeting full-year targets was "highly dependent" on how financial markets perform and the outcome later this year of big claims, like those for hurricanes and other catastrophes. Last year, the Zurich-based company recovered from a pandemic-related loss in 2020, but the war in Ukraine has become a major headwind for the reinsurer as it set aside reserves for the war during the first three months of the year.

  • ECB nemesis Kerber weighs action against new debt shield

    The German academic behind the European Central Bank's biggest court setback is weighing legal action against the ECB's new bond-market shield, which he sees as "blatant" aid to Italy and other debt-laden states. Markus Kerber is taking aim at the Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI), which will let the ECB buy bonds from countries that come under what it deems unjustified market pressure, provided they follow the European Union's economic prescriptions. The professor of public finance at Berlin's Technical University said these potentially unlimited debt purchases were chiefly aimed at helping Italy, the euro zone's biggest debtor, and that they violate European Union rules barring the ECB from financing states.

  • Bitcoin Surges After Fed Rate Hike

    Cryptocurrency prices rallied quickly after the Federal Reserve hiked rates by 0.75% instead of 1% in an effort to slow down high inflation rates. Bitcoin, one of the most popular digital assets, rose by 8.69% to 22,786 in afternoon action while ethereum increased by 15.64% to 1,595.01. The second largest increase in valuation was 10.2% to 58.15 in litecoin.

  • Santander Brazil to Launch Crypto Trading Feature in Coming Months, CEO Says

    The financial institution will join fintech companies entering the crypto segment, such as Nubank, Mercado Libre and PicPay.

  • The Fed vowed to crush inflation with higher rates. Then the stock market rallied. Here’s why. (It’s not good news.)

    Slaying the inflation dragon isn't done with baby steps. Expect much higher interest rates as a headwind for equities.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Historically Cheap and Begging to Be Bought

    Stock-split euphoria has taken hold of Wall Street, with a select few stock-split stocks standing out as incredible bargains.

  • Jim Cramer Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger on Stocks; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    Investors are trying to make sense of the markets, in face of conflicting signals. Year-to-date, we’re facing deep losses – but more recently, a sharp rally despite this week’s confirmation that we’re in a recession. Government data released on Thursday showed a 0.9% GDP contraction in Q2, which came on the heels of a 1.6% contraction in Q1. That’s two quarters in a row, the definition of a recession. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, reminds us the ‘conventional wis

  • J.P. Morgan Thinks These 2 Tech Stocks Could More Than Double From Here

    Warnings of a recession have been prevalent for a while now, and while J.P. Morgan’s global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic thinks one could well be on the way, he believes the market is already reflecting that possibility. “While recession odds are increasing,” Kolanovic said, “a mild recession appears already priced in based on the YTD underperformance of Cyclical vs. Defensive equity sectors, the depth of negative earnings revisions that already matches past recession moves, and the shift