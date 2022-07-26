Bitcoin, Ether trade lower ahead of FOMC meeting
Bitcoin and Ether were trading lower in anticipation of an upcoming U.S. Fed meeting that is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points.
Fast facts
Bitcoin was trading at US$21,130 at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday HKT, down 3.3% in the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
The price of Ethereum fell by 5.5% in 24 hours to US$1,430, the data showed.
The Federal Open Market Committee, set to meet on Wednesday and Thursday, is expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points for the second straight month.
The U.S. Consumer Price Index jumped 9.1% in June from a year ago, recording a four-decade high.
Economists are predicting a slower pace of interest-rate increases after the anticipated increase this week, according to a Bloomberg survey.
