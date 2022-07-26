Bitcoin, Ether trade lower ahead of FOMC meeting

Timmy Shen
·1 min read

Bitcoin and Ether were trading lower in anticipation of an upcoming U.S. Fed meeting that is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points.

See related article: Crypto market pain will continue but still bullish on Bitcoin lending: Silvergate

Fast facts

  • Bitcoin was trading at US$21,130 at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday HKT, down 3.3% in the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

  • The price of Ethereum fell by 5.5% in 24 hours to US$1,430, the data showed.

  • The Federal Open Market Committee, set to meet on Wednesday and Thursday, is expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points for the second straight month.

  • The U.S. Consumer Price Index jumped 9.1% in June from a year ago, recording a four-decade high.

  • Economists are predicting a slower pace of interest-rate increases after the anticipated increase this week, according to a Bloomberg survey.

See related article: Bitcoin, Ether recover as Fed guidance reduces policy uncertainty

Recommended Stories

  • Illegal foreign exchange trading with Bitcoin ‘Kimchi Premium’ probed in S.Korea

    Prosecutors in South Korea are reportedly investigating foreign remittances of over 2 trillion Korean won (US$1.5 billion) at the country’s banks on suspicions of money laundering by crypto speculators. See related article: US$1.5B South Korean ‘kimchi premium’ crypto scheme prompts 33 arrests Fast facts The Seoul Central District Prosecutor’s Office is examining foreign exchange transactions […]

  • Pain Ahead for Bitcoin & Related ETFs?

    Electric car maker Tesla (TSLA) sold $936 million worth of bitcoin during the second quarter.

  • Coinbase Faces SEC Investigation on Cryptocurrency Listings

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. is facing a US probe into whether it improperly let Americans trade digital assets that should have been registered as securities, according to three people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomySergey Brin Ordered Sale o

  • MARA Stock Surges As It Inks Deals To Achieve Hash-Rate Views; Is Marathon Digital Holdings Stock A Buy?

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Bitcoin and Every Top-20 Crypto Is Trading Red in Advance of Pending Fed Rate Hike

    On Wednesday of this week, it's widely expected that the Federal Reserve will announce plans to raise short-term interest rates another 0.75%.

  • Indian rupee dips, bonds little changed; Fed meet in focus

    The Indian rupee weakened slightly against the dollar on Tuesday, while bond yields were little changed, as investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting late on Wednesday for near-term direction. The Fed has signalled a 75 basis point (bps) rate hike at its July 26-27 meeting, although data last week showing that inflation hit 9.1% year-on-year in June has raised the possibility of a larger 100 bps hike later this year.

  • Why Ethereum Is a Better Long-Term Buy Than Bitcoin

    Bitcoin's long reign as the most popular crypto to hold in your portfolio may be coming to an end.

  • 6 Tips for Surviving a Bear Market

    Markets can confound amateurs and experts alike. Here's how to position yourself for long-term financial health.

  • First Mover Asia: Is DEX Efficiency a Threat to Coinbase Long-Term?; Bitcoin Sinks Below $22K

    Coinbase’s revenue dwarfs the decentralized exchange Uniswaps, but the two companies are generating roughly the same trading volume, and Uniswap is operating with a significantly smaller workforce.

  • Booming ETFs That Worry Wall Street Watchdogs Rake In Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are splurging billions of dollars on “complex” ETFs to ride out the crushing bear market across assets -- just as Wall Street watchdogs threaten intrusive measures to limit retail participation. Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on E

  • Crypto: Bitcoin dips below $22,000 amid Fed interest rate hikes

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at cryptocurrency prices ahead of the Fed's next interest rate hike, including Voyager Digital's bankruptcy filings.

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough year. But it does have some perks.

  • U.S. housing cooldown is recession red flag for markets

    With the Federal Reserve set to jack up interest rates again this week, Wall Street is on alert for signs of recession, and recent housing data suggests the sector may be a harbinger of a cooling economy. Homebuilder stocks, sales and mortgage data show that previously booming housing market is falling back to earth amid a broader economic cooldown. Surging mortgage rates, exacerbated by Fed hikes this year, have begun to reverse a demand/supply imbalance, the result of a suburban stampede prompted by COVID-19 lockdowns.

  • Cryptoverse: What crisis? Venture capitalists bet big on crypto

    Even as the crypto sector shivers in the bleak winter, venture capitalists are pouring money into digital currency and blockchain startups at a pace that's set to outstrip last year's record. "The current market conditions - I don't think they faze investors," said Roderik van der Graf, founder of Hong Kong investment firm Lemniscap, which focuses on crypto and blockchain. The data suggests a solid faith in the future of crypto and blockchain tech, despite a bruising six months for the industry.

  • Apple, Visa, Microsoft, Exxon Mobil, Chipotle, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Second-quarter earnings season ramps up with dozens of companies reporting. The FOMC is expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday. Plus, housing, GDP, and inflation data.

  • Nevada court fights raise caution flags on green energy push

    Opposition from friends, not foes, is creating potential roadblocks to President Joe Biden’s green energy agenda on federal lands in the blue-leaning, Western swing state of Nevada. Two lithium mines and a geothermal power plant in the works in the biggest U.S. gold-mining state are under attack from conservationists, tribes and others who otherwise generally support Biden's efforts to expedite the transition from fossil fuels to renewables. The conflicts put a spotlight on an emerging reality as the Biden administration tries to meet its goal of having the U.S. power grid run on clean energy by 2035.

  • Fed Expected to Hike Rates by 75 Basis Points This Week

    The Federal Reserve is expected to increase its interest rate by 75 basis points to combat rising inflation. Injective Labs CEO Eric Chen discusses the current "risk-off mode" in the crypto markets and the potential impact of macro headwinds on price action. Plus, the state of DeFi amid crisis in crypto lending.

  • Stock market live updates: Stocks mixed, tech lags in lackluster trading session

    Stocks opened Monday's trading session higher as investors brace for a flood of earnings and economic data during the busiest week of the year.

  • Celsius customers write pleas to bankruptcy court to get crypto back: ‘This is an emergency situation, simply to keep a roof over my family and food on their table.’

    Some customers of Celsius, which filed for bankruptcy earlier this month, have written to the bankruptcy court, hoping to get their funds back.

  • Microsoft earnings: What to expect from the company's fourth-quarter results

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley previews Microsoft's Q4 earnings report.