Bitcoin, Ethereum little changed; Solana still lower after network hack

Lachlan Keller
·1 min read

Bitcoin was trending lower to little-changed in early Asia trading on Thursday with most major cryptocurrencies losing ground. Solana remained lower after reports of a hack on its network. Bitcoin was priced at US$22,848 as of 8 a.m. in Hong Kong, off 0.6% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum dipped 0.8% to US$1,615, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Fast facts

  • Solana saw the biggest losses in CoinMarketCap’s top ten list by market cap, trading down 6.53% to US$38.36, continuing its losses from Wednesday amid reports of hacks on the network that had caused wallets to be drained.

  • BNB was one of two top ten cryptos to buck the downtrend, rising 5% to change hands at US$297.46, amid reports Binance, the issuer of BNB, was offering staking services for more tokens. Cardano edged up 0.8% to US$0.50.

  • Further down the list, the decentralized finance (DeFi) token Uniswap rose 7.16% to US$9.00.

  • Traditional stock markets fared better overnight; the Nasdaq Composite closed 2.6% higher on Wednesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.3% and the S&P 500 Index finished up 1.6%.

  • The gains in equities came as the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan Wednesday afternoon after a diplomatic visit that escalated tensions between China and the U.S. and raised fears of a potential military confrontation.

