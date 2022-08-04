Bitcoin, Ethereum little changed; Solana still lower after network hack

Bitcoin was trending lower to little-changed in early Asia trading on Thursday with most major cryptocurrencies losing ground. Solana remained lower after reports of a hack on its network. Bitcoin was priced at US$22,848 as of 8 a.m. in Hong Kong, off 0.6% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum dipped 0.8% to US$1,615, according to data from CoinMarketCap.



Fast facts

Solana saw the biggest losses in CoinMarketCap’s top ten list by market cap, trading down 6.53% to US$38.36, continuing its losses from Wednesday amid reports of hacks on the network that had caused wallets to be drained.



BNB was one of two top ten cryptos to buck the downtrend, rising 5% to change hands at US$297.46, amid reports Binance, the issuer of BNB, was offering staking services for more tokens. Cardano edged up 0.8% to US$0.50.



Further down the list, the decentralized finance (DeFi) token Uniswap rose 7.16% to US$9.00.



Traditional stock markets fared better overnight; the Nasdaq Composite closed 2.6% higher on Wednesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.3% and the S&P 500 Index finished up 1.6%.



The gains in equities came as the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan Wednesday afternoon after a diplomatic visit that escalated tensions between China and the U.S. and raised fears of a potential military confrontation.

