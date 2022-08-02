Bitcoin, Ethereum lose ground; Polkadot skids after near six-week run up

Major cryptocurrencies were lower in early Tuesday trading in Asia, with Ethereum losing 3% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$1,634 as of 8 a.m. in Hong Kong. Bitcoin dipped 0.2% to trade at US$23,267, according to data on CoinMarketCap.

Fast facts

Polkadot, which sits just outside CoinMarketCap’s top 10 cryptos by market cap, fell to US$8.14, down more than 10% from the almost six-week high it reached yesterday.



Ethereum Classic dropped 3.7% in the past 24 hours to US$35 after seeing significant gains last week ahead of Ethereum’s “Merge.”



Filecoin fell more than 20% to trade at US$8.79. This pullback follows the launch of a Filecoin crypto fund by Australian Holon Global Investments last week that saw the token surge 115% in under a week to US$11.8 on Monday.



Equity markets in the U.S. were little changed overnight, with The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 Index and the Nasdaq Composite Index all ending down less than 0.3%.

