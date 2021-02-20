Bitcoin and ethereum prices 'seem high,' says Musk

FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Billionaire CEO Elon Musk said on Saturday the price of bitcoin and ethereum seemed high, at a time when the cryptocurrencies have hit record highs, with bitcoin crossing the $1 trillion market-capitalization threshold.

The chief executive of Tesla Inc, whose recent tweets have fueled the digital-currency rally, made the remark on Twitter while replying to a user who said that gold was better than both bitcoin and conventional cash.

Musk, who earlier in the week remarked that he found the prospect of holding bitcoin adventurous for an S&P 500 company, said in a tweet: "Money is just data that allows us to avoid the inconvenience of barter ..."

"That said, BTC & ETH do seem high lol," he added.

Bitcoin, the world's most popular cryptocurrency, hit a fresh high in Asian trading on Saturday, extending a two-month rally a day after the digital currency's market capitalization exceeded $1 trillion.

Ethereum or ether is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and daily volume.

Musk, an ardent proponent of digital currencies, has defended Tesla's recent purchase of $1.5 billion of bitcoin, which has ignited mainstream interest in the digital currency.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin hits $1 trillion market cap, surges to fresh all-time peak

    Bitcoin hit a market capitalization of $1 trillion as it rose to yet another record high on Friday, countering analyst warnings that it is an "economic side show" and a poor hedge against a fall in stock prices. The world's most popular cryptocurrency jumped to an all-time high of $56,399.99, posting a weekly gain of 14%. Bitcoin's gains have been fueled by signs it is gaining acceptance among mainstream investors and companies, from Tesla Inc and Mastercard Inc to BNY Mellon.

  • 7 Blockchain Stocks to Buy to Go Beyond Crypto

    Although cryptocurrencies have revolutionized the investment markets, they’re also incredibly risky. I would know. Recently, I explained that I had to exit out of the Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) sector because it was too much. However, for those who are considering virtual currencies, you may be better served with blockchain stocks. First off, I simply don’t know where cryptocurrencies as a speculative vehicle will end up. That’s one of the reasons why I exited before the $50,000 target that I had previously called. Don’t get me wrong — I still believe in the continued rise of Bitcoin, and, therefore, I maintain a modest position. But I also had to get something out of this ride. Otherwise, it’d be for naught. Second, blockchain stocks represent investments in the underlying technology of Bitcoin and other virtual tokens. While I’m not 100% certain what the future of cryptos hold, I’m much more confident in the belief that the decentralized distributed public ledger system will carry on. Not only that, the blockchain will spark additional innovations in the world of fintech.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips This segues into my third point: The innovation underlining blockchain stocks represents true financial connectivity and integration. For instance, bank wire transfers are slow and expensive. Moreover, they become problematic when dealing with countries that may not have the most robust economic infrastructure. We need something that’s cheap and effective, and only the blockchain has forwarded a reasonable proposal. Beyond that, mitigating or outright eliminating the friction in peer-to-peer transactions will help our own economy manage the destruction caused by the novel coronavirus. With the possibility of an extended recession, the number of individuals being forced out of the financial system may rise substantially. Therefore, only technology will solve this dilemma, which benefits these blockchain stocks to buy. 7 Overvalued Stocks Investors Just Don’t Get Tired Of As you can see from the list below, the available companies are very diverse, ranging from blue-chip giants to speculative names. Therefore, blockchain stocks offer something for everyone, irrespective of your risk tolerance. Let’s take a look: Visa (NYSE:V) IBM (NYSE:IBM) CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) SolarWorld (OTCMKTS:SRWRF) Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Visa (V) Source: Kikinunchi / Shutterstock.com Initially, many corporate and government institutions regarded Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as competition for the global financial system. Nothing could be further from the truth. In reality, by utilizing the blockchain innovation, blue-chip companies like Visa can offer services that meet the increasing demands of their clients. In the credit card company’s case, management developed the Visa B2B Connect platform, which processes corporate cross-border business-to-business payments in a safe, secure and predictable manner. This is huge for Visa, as virtual currencies as a concept will not be going away anytime soon. Further, Visa stock can benefit from the superiority of the blockchain technology. Basically, the platform is more efficient than other alternatives because the trust component between two parties is not handled by a human (and therefore corruptible) entity but rather, an immutable digital record. If you’re not interested in the wild swings of the cryptocurrencies themselves, stable blockchain stocks like Visa provide exposure to a relevant innovation that won’t leave you hanging. IBM (IBM) Source: Laborant / Shutterstock.com When you hear the term blockchain stocks, you can’t help but think about the wild gyrations in the cryptocurrency markets. More than likely, something like IBM stock doesn’t immediately fit the profile. However, as sedate as “Big Blue” may be for some investors, it’s worth considering for safe exposure to this burgeoning technology. As you may know, the company established its IBM Blockchain platform to help enterprises and institutions deal with various challenges that extend beyond financial purposes. A brilliant example of this is the Covid-19 vaccine rollout. Thanks to the blockchain’s immutable characteristic, IBM is able to deliver real-time end-to-end traceability for vaccine distribution. While I hope that we never have to hear about Covid-anything in the future, if we do have another health crisis, Big Blue will be ready. That bodes well for IBM stock. 7 Blue-Chip Stocks That Aren’t a Gamble And like other blue-chip blockchain stocks, IBM has several other revenue channels in case the decentralized ledger doesn’t pan out. In particular, its artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity solutions are compelling under the current circumstances. CME Group (CME) Source: Marko Aliaksandr/ShutterStock.com Though not directly one of the blockchain stocks, CME Group nevertheless gave the entire digital currency complex a massive credibility boost. You see, as the world’s largest financial derivatives exchange, CME offers investors the ability to trade on almost anything. With cryptocurrencies as part of its offerings, the sector is now a legitimate one. In addition, buying CME stock provides you with exposure to Bitcoin trading without having to step into the arena. In a way, owning equity in CME is the loose equivalent of selling tickets to the big game rather than betting on one team to beat the other. No, you’re probably not going to get rich off CME, but you’re likely not going to be left destitute. Further, the ability to buy Bitcoin futures and trade options contracts affords the underlying asset the constant price movements that allow day trading to occur. Overall, CME Group’s involvement in the space is positive for the digitalized economy, and it should turn out to be a good deal for CME stock too. Nvidia (NVDA) Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com Technically more of a crypto-mining play, I nevertheless included Nvidia in this list of blockchain stocks because mining is what makes most decentralized distributed public ledgers tick. Again, the beauty of this platform is that two parties that don’t necessarily trust each other don’t have to rely on a third-party intermediary that both may not mutually trust. Instead, the intermediary is the blockchain system itself. However, public blockchains require participation of nodes (computers) to verify transactions that occur within the system. This is where mining comes into the picture, with blockchain users competing for the right to verify such transactions and receive digital tokens as a reward. However, to win this competition consistently usually entails intensive hardware. Arguably, Nvidia provides the best processors for mining tasks, which greatly benefits NVDA stock. 7 Stocks That Elon Musk Loves — And That You Should Too Further, you don’t have to be a big believer in blockchain stocks to appreciate Nvidia. The semiconductor firm has exposure to multiple relevant businesses, including video games, machine learning and autonomous solutions. Thus, you really can’t go wrong with NVDA stock. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com If I’m going to mention Nvidia on this list of blockchain stocks, then I’m obligated to also include Advanced Micro Devices. Admittedly, this is part of self-preservation. Otherwise, I’d get a lot of heat from fans of AMD stock, and I’m already hundreds of emails behind. I don’t need any more to flood my inbox. Seriously, though, Advanced Micro more than deserves inclusion as a blockchain/crypto-mining play. In recent years, the company has been taking it to its larger rivals. Years ago, AMD was an afterthought in the broader chip-manufacturing space. Now, it’s a legitimate leader in multiple semiconductor segments, including graphics processing units (GPUs) that cater toward mining operations. Also, you may be interested to know that AMD stock could possibly be a leading indicator for Bitcoin and major altcoins. It appears that a sizable rally in AMD shares precedes robust moves in the cryptocurrency. If that’s true, I don’t see why the two assets can’t be mutually beneficial moving forward — higher interest crypto mining is generally good for both Bitcoin and AMD’s GPU revenues. SolarWorld (SRWRF) Source: Diyana Dimitrova / Shutterstock.com No, SolarWorld has nothing directly to do with blockchain stocks. And no, I haven’t lost my mind. Just hear me out for a second. Although cryptocurrencies to skeptics sound like digital fairy dust, the truth is that the process of mining these tokens require real “work.” That is, the energy needed to extract most virtual currencies require some level of sacrifice. Sure, sacrifice doesn’t necessarily give them value. However, it would be wrong to assume that crypto coins are materialized for nothing. However, as cryptocurrencies have become more popular, the energy requirements needed to extract many of these coins have become much more intensive. And this is where SRWRF stock comes into the picture. As a solar energy investment, the underlying product could potentially help make crypto mining more profitable for newcomers as it may mitigate utility costs. 9 Meme Stocks That Social Media Won't Shut Up About Using solar energy to extract cryptocurrencies isn’t a new concept. However, it could become incredibly popular now that this market has attracted mainstream attention. While SRWRF stock is a speculative trade, it’s well worth consideration with “dumb” money. Bitfarms (BFARF) Source: Shutterstock Gone are the days when you can mine Bitcoin on your laptop. As the original digital token increased in value and popularity, so too did its mining difficulty. Now, it can cost thousands, even tens of thousands of dollars to run a Bitcoin mining operation — and you’re not even guaranteed to be successful with such a cash outlay! Therefore, crypto-mining farms — or dedicated mining centers — have popped up across the world. Bitfarms is one such mining farm, and, conceptually, it’s an intriguing one. Utilizing clean and competitively priced hydroelectricity, BFARF stock represents an environmentally responsible way to mine Bitcoin. As well, the company operates five mining facilities in Quebec, Canada. Geographically, this would seem to be an advantage as the colder climate should help prevent Bitfarms’ mining equipment from overheating. You’d think that this will help extend the life of the equipment, possibly making BFARF stock a shrewd speculative idea. Nevertheless, this is a wild one, so don’t get involved with money you can’t afford to lose. On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto held a long position in BTC. A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Play to Profit from Biden's Presidency The post 7 Blockchain Stocks to Buy to Go Beyond Crypto appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Bitcoin Climbs Above $53,000 as Musk Backs Crypto Over Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Elon Musk defended Tesla Inc.’s $1.5 billion Bitcoin investment on Twitter, calling the cryptocurrency a “less dumb” version of cash.“When fiat currency has negative real interest, only a fool wouldn’t look elsewhere,” Musk said in a reference to the sub-zero returns on cash caused by negative-yielding debt. The comments pushed Bitcoin to a record on Friday, with prices climbing above $53,000.In a sense, Musk’s comments sum up one of the big issues facing markets this year. With so much cash being pumped into the financial system from governments fighting the pandemic, investors are increasingly worried about inflation and looking for alternative places to put their money.“Having some Bitcoin, which is simply a less dumb form of liquidity than cash, is adventurous enough for an S&P 500 company,” Musk wrote, adding that Tesla’s decision to buy Bitcoin doesn’t directly reflect his opinion.“Bitcoin is almost as bs as fiat money. The key word is ‘almost,’” he added.Bitcoin was up as much as 2.4% to $53,263 as of 9:55 a.m. Friday in New York. Just this week, prices have jumped about 10%.Musk’s posts were in response to remarks by Binance Holdings Ltd.’s chief Changpeng Zhao. In a Bloomberg Television interview, Zhao wondered why Tesla bought Bitcoin if he’s so “gung-ho” on Dogecoin. Musk said he’s an engineer, not an investor, and doesn’t own any publicly traded stock besides Tesla.This year, the billionaire has tweeted about cryptocurrency-related topics more frequently, with his memes and jokes about Bitcoin and Dogecoin -- a tongue-in-cheek digital currency -- often moving markets.(Updates with record prices in second and sixth paragraphs and chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla Stock Dips After Musk’s Bitcoin Red Herring

    Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has cooled off in recent weeks despite the company getting as much free publicity as ever. The latest headlines may be the most exciting ones yet for CEO Elon Musk’s droves of social media supporters. Source: Shutterstock Earlier this month, Tesla reported a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD). The headline understandably blew up online given the recent buying frenzy in both Tesla stock and bitcoin. But while cryptocurrency investors rejoiced, I wasn’t the only one who saw Tesla’s crypto investment as a potential red flag. Tesla Stock Distractions While many of Musk’s devoted followers see him as a champion of engineering and green energy, I believe his ultimate legacy will be a different one. I think Musk deserves the most credit for figuring out how to best navigate the modern social media landscape. I don’t say that to be dismissive of everything he has accomplished at Tesla. But the massive gap between Tesla’s business and its market valuation are a testament to Musk’s ability to convince his followers that the company is something that it is not.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips One way Musk controls the online narrative is by distracting from negative Tesla headlines. Musk could have chosen any time to buy Bitcoin, and he’s an extremely savvy promoter. He definitely chose the timing of the Bitcoin purchase for a specific reason. “Chinese regulators summon Tesla on quality issues as consumers complain about quality…but $Tesla bought $BTC,” Scion Asset Management head Michael Burry recently tweeted. “In my mind’s eye, so much #digitalconfetti.” 7 Overvalued Stocks Investors Just Don’t Get Tired Of Burry gained notoriety by profiting tremendously on the bursting of the housing market bubble during the financial crisis. Now he’s betting on a similar bursting of the electric vehicle bubble by shorting Tesla stock. I recently wrote about how pissed off China seems to be with Tesla after it issued its second massive safety recall in less than a year. If you missed it, there’s a good reason. The China news was buried under a mountain of Tesla bitcoin articles. Bitcoin Is Off-Brand If you’re skeptical of just how much Musk is able to control the TSLA stock narrative, consider this. Most Tesla investors would say Musk and Tesla are champions of the environment, fighting against the evil legacy auto market. Those legacy companies, like Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM), are destroying the world with their internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. That’s the narrative, at least. In reality, both Ford and GM are investing hand over fist to electrify their products. GM is investing $27 billion in rolling out 30 new EV models by 2025. Ford is investing $22 billion in its own electrification efforts between now and 2025. Meanwhile Musk and Tesla, champions of the environment, are investing in Bitcoin. Bitcoin mining emits 36.95 megatons of CO2 annually. That’s equal to the emissions of about 8 million ICE automobiles, according to the EPA. Ford and GM sold about 6.7 million vehicles combined in 2020. In other words, in 2020, Bitcoin did far more damage to the environment than both those companies combined. More Tesla Stock Problems Bitcoin is horrible for the environment. So why did Musk buy? I think Burry is right about the possibility that Tesla’s China business may be in trouble. It’s also not great that third-party testers recently found Tesla’s real-world battery ranges are consistently significantly lower than advertised. Car and Driver has compiled an excellent summary of how Tesla cheats the system on its mileage ranges. Former Bernstein analyst and CEO of Aegon Asset Management Gary Black recently disclosed that he sold his stake in Tesla stock after buying in August 2019. He said he would be looking to buy back in at some point, but there seems to be too much risk at the moment. “The absence of clear FY’21 delivery guidance, increased odds of a 1Q miss, and a more risky capital allocation policy/higher earnings variability were the primary factors.” Black said. The more risky capital allocation policy seems to be a direct reference to Bitcoin, which is little more than a casino at this point. I don’t think Musk is simply gambling with Tesla’s cash. I think there’s a strong possibility he is deliberately distracting from Tesla’s myriad of other problems. How To Play It I’m still not recommending anyone short TSLA stock. At this point, I believe Musk could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot someone and his followers still wouldn’t sell their Tesla shares. But I also wouldn’t recommend buying stock in a company that has so much underlying risk related to its quality issues, its potential strained relationship with China, its reliance on waning regulatory credit sales, its looming tsunami of legacy auto market competition and its cryptocurrency market speculation. On the date of publication, Wayne Duggan held a long position in GM. Wayne Duggan has been a U.S. News & World Report Investing contributor since 2016 and is a staff writer at Benzinga, where he has written more than 7,000 articles. Mr. Duggan is the author of the book “Beating Wall Street With Common Sense,” which focuses on investing psychology and practical strategies to outperform the stock market. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Play to Profit from Biden's Presidency The post Tesla Stock Dips After Musk’s Bitcoin Red Herring appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Elon Musk On Why Tesla Invested in Bitcoin, Not Dogecoin

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Thursday gave an indication on why the electric vehicle maker invested in Bitcoin (BTC) and not Dogecoin (DOGE) — a meme cryptocurrency often at the center of his tweets. What Happened: The entrepreneur was responding to a tweet that contained comments by Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, where the latter said while he was “surprised that Elon's so gung-ho on Dogecoin,” it was worth noting Tesla's actual investment came in Bitcoin. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Musk said Tesla's investments are not "directly reflective of my opinion." The Tesla CEO added that Bitcoin, which he describes as "simply a less dumb form of liquidity than cash," is "adventurous enough for an S&P500 company," let alone Dogecoin. To be clear, I am *not* an investor, I am an engineer. I don’t even own any publicly traded stock besides Tesla. However, when fiat currency has negative real interest, only a fool wouldn’t look elsewhere. Bitcoin is almost as bs as fiat money. The key word is “almost”. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 19, 2021 Reflecting on his personal stance, Musk noted he is an "engineer" and not an "investor." “I don’t even own any publicly traded stock besides Tesla,” the billionaire entrepreneur wrote. The apex cryptocurrency also came under some criticism from the executive who said “Bitcoin is almost as bs as fiat money. The keyword is 'almost.'” Why It Matters: Last month Tesla invested .5 billion in Bitcoin and said it expected to accept the cryptocurrency for payments in the near future. Musk said in an appearance on the Clubhouse app that he was a “supporter of Bitcoin.” Comments on Twitter by Musk have at times fueled spikes in the price of the Shiba Inu-themed DOGE. BTC hit an all-time high of $51,335.23 on Wednesday buoyed by Tesla’s purchase of the cryptocurrency and heightened institutional interest from other investors like MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR). BTC traded 1.39% lower at $51,332.92 at press time, while DOGE traded 11.05% higher at $0.058. Price Action: Tesla shares closed 1.35% lower at $787.38 on Thursday and fell 0.54% in the after-hours session. See Also: Elon Musk Asks 'Major Dogecoin Holders' To Sell Most Of Their Coins Photo courtesy: Forbes via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy DODO Cryptocurrency Has Skyrocketed 90% TodayRobinhood To Let Users Deposit, Withdraw Dogecoin And Other Cryptos: What That Means For Investors© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • New Jersey Legal Pot Hits Even More Delays

    (Bloomberg) -- New Jersey’s long-delayed effort to legalize recreational marijuana has veered again into chaos, despite voter approval and a pause on pot prosecutions that has left some offenders in limbo.Governor Phil Murphy has until Monday to act on two bills that would bring him closer to fulfilling a pledge he made more than three years ago to legalize pot. For months, he has been wrangling with fellow Democrats, who control the legislature, over language in the measures to address how law enforcement would treat people under 21 in possession of marijuana.Lawmakers have pushed back previous deadlines on the matter, and the state missed the voter-approved Jan. 1 date to legalize. Murphy hasn’t commented on his plan for Monday. If he doesn’t veto the two marijuana bills, which passed the Senate and Assembly, they will become law. Alternatively, if lawmakers fear a Murphy veto, they could invoke a procedural rule to reset the clock on the due date for his consideration.“It will be a colossal mistake if he doesn’t sign them,” said Senator Nick Scutari, a Democrat from Union, who has been pushing legalization for more than a decade. “The people of New Jersey have spoken.”Political LiabilityMurphy, a 63-year-old Democrat, hasn’t spoken extensively in public on the recent legislative back-and-forth. But failing to fulfill the voters’ decree could prove a liability in his bid for a second term in November.“No comment for now,” Murphy spokesperson Alyana Alfaro said in an email Thursday. Murphy, though, has indicated that he was still unhappy with proposed legal penalties for those under 21. The Black caucus has argued that the policy would target minority youth in communities already hard hit by decades of drug prosecutions.“We’re still trying to find our way to that point that we all want to get to, which is to get this done, to get it done the right way, that both protects our kids from the criminal justice system but also legalizes cannabis in the right, responsible way,” Murphy said at a Feb. 8 briefing.Murphy’s effort to legalize pot dates to January 2018, when he took office. Pushback came from Republicans and some Democrats, citing a wide range of issues including distributor licensing, taxation, possession limits and expunging criminal records. The matter finally went to voters on Nov. 3 -- a step that supporters said would skirt the deadlock and lead to legalization far faster -- and 67% gave permission to amend the state constitution to allow for recreational cannabis sales. Medical pot has been legal in New Jersey since 2010.Legal PurgatoryNew Jersey and three other U.S. states legalized recreational use during November’s election, bringing the total to 15. Neighbors New York, Connecticut and Pennsylvania are among those states expected to take up the issue this year. The process, though, goes well beyond approving a ballot. Governors and legislators must agree on rules, including how to tax the drug, who can sell it and how to deal with people currently in jail for pot offenses.While New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal has ordered a pause on marijuana-related prosecutions, more than 6,000 charges are pending statewide since November, according to data from the state administrative office of the courts. Because legalization isn’t officially on the books, marijuana arrests have continued and offenders say they are stuck in a state of legal purgatory.“‘Confident’ is not a word I would use” about charges ultimately being dismissed, said Carmine Villani, a Point Pleasant-based attorney defending about 20 marijuana cases.While Villani awaits rules, he’s still filing for court adjournments and telling clients that he has no idea whether records could be expunged, let alone for how far back.“It’s hard to give advice when everything changes on an overnight discussion among lawmakers,” he said. “We are hopeful, if you look at what other states have done.”Among those facing recent charges is the marijuana activist Ed Forchion, who calls himself NJ Weedman. Forchion, an ex-felon who says he openly sells pot at his restaurant, NJ Weedman’s Joint in Trenton, has become a fixture around New Jersey, recognizable because of a surplus cop car he bought and turned into his rolling personal-brand billboard.The so-called Weedmobile caught the eye of local police who stopped him earlier this month for a green license-plate bulb, what they called an equipment violation. The police confiscated under 50 grams of pot and $9,000 in cash and charged him and a companion with possession, a disorderly-persons offense, and conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, a fourth-degree felony.Forchion was released with a promise to appear in court. But even if the charges are dismissed, he says, the delays in legalizing pot leave him with little confidence that small operators like him will be able to benefit from new state marijuana laws anytime soon.Regulations will take about a year to put into place after legislation is signed, and distribution will be limited to 37 corporate licensees initially. Sometime after the first 24 months they could be joined by small operators like Forchion, but there are no time-line commitments.“They made all these promises -- micro licenses, they were going to give some to minorities,” he said in an interview. “They still won’t get to the guys like me, the guys who went to prison for it.”(Corrects spelling of name of attorney in 11th and 12th paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Best Small-Cap ETFs for Q2 2021

    Small-cap exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are designed to invest in a basket of stocks with relatively small market capitalizations. A small-cap company is generally one whose market value is somewhere between $300 million and $2 billion.

  • Local Penn State senior brings THON to Philly

    Makenize Tobin's family transformed the Aqua String Band Club House in Philadelphia's Bridesburg section for the THON event.

  • Dozens of whales die after mass stranding on Indonesia beach

    49 short-finned pilot whales have died after a mass stranding on the coast of Indonesia's Madura island.

  • The iRig Pre 2 is a high-quality audio interface for your smartphone or camera

    IK Multimedia has introduced the iRig Pre 2, a pocket-sized microphone preamp that lets podcasters, musicians and videographers use high-end XLR mics to record, stream, or perform.

  • Fingers Crossed That Kirkland Lake Gold Is Nearing a Bottom

    Kirkland Lake Gold is our next recommendation as part of our precious metals series. In this daily bar chart of KL, below, we can see that prices have been in a downtrend since early August. KL is trading below both the declining 50-day moving average line and the declining 200-day moving average line.

  • One of Bitcoin's biggest strengths could also present its biggest risk

    Sentiment has driven bitcoin ever-higher this year. One risk is that enthusiasm turns sour and spirals downward, according to one crypto investor.

  • Miami Dolphins taking steps to try to avoid more mistakes. And Dolphins’ cap space drops

    A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Thursday:

  • Crypto price surge invites a torrent of crypto crime

    Bitcoin soared past $50,000 per coin for the first time on Tuesday, and three days later its market cap surpassed $1 trillion. And as the prices of these digital assets increase, so does the temptation to heist cryptocurrency.

  • Shaq SPAC II: O’Neal, Disney Vets Mayer and Staggs Seek $300 Million for Media Business

    Fresh off of inking a deal to merge and bring fitness companies Beachbody and Myx Fitness public, the team from Forest Road Acquisition, including Shaquille O’Neal, has filed for a new special purpose acquisition company to seek a media and technology business to bring public. The SPAC, Forest Road Acquisition II, seeks businesses that can […]

  • A Sudden Loss of Faith in Tether Would Pose Risk to Bitcoin, JPMorgan Says

    "If any issues arise that could affect the willingness or ability of both domestic and foreign investors to use USDT, the most likely result would be a severe liquidity shock to the broader cryptocurrency market," the report says.

  • Only Amazon Prime members can score these secret deals—and they start at just $11

    We found 10 incredible deals in Amazon's hidden section—save nearly 50 percent!

  • Here's how tech is taking over the news media

    Even after all these years of tech and media melding together, the divisions between these two businesses are deeper than ever and at the same time becoming more urgent to address

  • Stock Market Today: Stocks Tread Water, Bitcoin Joins the Trillion-Dollar Club

    The Dow finished flat as a pancake as the stock market continues to stall against all-time highs, but Bitcoin continued building a head of steam.

  • Elizabeth Ann, the first cloned ferret, spurs hope for endangered U.S. species

    Black-footed ferret recovery efforts aimed at increased genetic diversity and disease resistance took a bold step forward on Dec. 10, with the birth of Elizabeth Ann, created from the cells of Willa, a black-footed ferret that lived more than 30 years ago, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said. "Although this research is preliminary, it is the first cloning of a native endangered species in North America, and it provides a promising tool for continued efforts to conserve the black-footed ferret," said Noreen Walsh, director of the Service's Mountain-Prairie Region.