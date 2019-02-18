Bitcoin, Ethereum Rally as Market Gains Over $5 Billion in a Day; Crypto Bulls Returning?

Cryptocurrency market started the week with an impressive rally, rising from $120.91 billion to as high as $126.391 billion in a day.

cryptocurrency, bitcoin, ethereum, xrp, Binance More

The cryptocurrency market witnessed sizable gains over the weekend. | SOURCE: COINMARKETCAP.COM

At 0900 UTC, the global crypto market cap was valued at 126.30, up 4.45% from Sunday’s low, with all the top 10 coins trending into their green territories. Bitcoin, the index’s leading cryptocurrency, posted 3.01% gains according to 24-hour adjusted timeframe calculated by TradingView.com. Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency, did better by surging 10% within the same time.

cryptocurrency, bitcoin, ethereum, xrp, Binance More

The top 10 cryptocurrencies are all climbing, led by Ethereum. | SOURCE: COINMARKETCAP.COM

Read the full story on CCN.com.