Will Bitcoin Ever Run Out?

John Csiszar
·3 min read
Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Bitcoin has been around since 2009, but it’s only been the last few years where it’s been on the map of the average investor. That’s likely due to the fact that the price of Bitcoin has absolutely exploded. Even after dropping over 50% from its high in 2021, Bitcoin is still up over 250% over the last year, and over 32,500% since 2014. Whereas lots of investors have gotten excited over the prospect of becoming rich by investing in Bitcoin, not many people fully understand exactly what Bitcoin is or how it works. For example, you may have heard that the total number of Bitcoin allowed to exist is limited. But, how is that possible, and what does it mean? Will Bitcoin ever run out?

Check Out: What Is the Next Big Cryptocurrency To Explode in 2021?
Consider: Is the Shiba Inu Coin the Cryptocurrency You Should Be Watching?

Here’s a quick overview of how Bitcoin is produced, how it can be limited and what it all means for the future of the cryptocurrency.

How Is Bitcoin Produced?

While the mechanics of the operations can get a bit confusing, Bitcoin is produced by miners, but electronic miners rather than physical miners. The way it works is that Bitcoin miners record transactions on the blockchain, which is a decentralized ledger. To record a transaction, miners must solve complex algorithms using massive computer power. Once a transaction is recorded, which occurs about every 10 minutes on average, the miner is rewarded with Bitcoin. Currently, the reward for miners is 6.25 Bitcoin, but this amount is halved every four years. In 2009, when Bitcoin was first developed, the reward was 50 Bitcoin. It’s estimated that the next halving will be in 2024, when the reward will drop to 3.125 Bitcoin.

Learn More: Where Does Cryptocurrency Come From?

Bitcoin Is Limited to 21 Million

Under the mining system, it might seem like there would be no limit to the amount of Bitcoin that could be produced. However, the way its source code is written, there can be no more Bitcoin produced once 21 million coins are in the system. The way the mining system is set up means that the final Bitcoin won’t be mined until about 2140, however. So, although the production rate will slow, there will still be new Bitcoin coming online for over 100 years.

See: If You Invested $1,000 in These Cryptocurrencies a Year Ago, Here’s How Much You’d Have Now

The Future of Bitcoin

Bitcoin will never “run out,” as there have already been over 18 million Bitcoin mined and there will ultimately be 21 million in the system. However, the introduction of new supply will eventually stop. This is one of the reasons Bitcoin bulls aggressively tout the cryptocurrency. In their opinion, increasing demand for Bitcoin will eventually overcome the limited supply, thereby driving up prices exponentially.

This could prove true, as more and more businesses and even countries are beginning to accept Bitcoin as a valid form of currency. El Salvador, for example, became the first country to accept Bitcoin as legal tender on June 9. However, the future demand for Bitcoin is still far from certain, which is part of the reason there are such wild swings in its price.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: July 29, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Will Bitcoin Ever Run Out?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • When To Consider Job-Hopping To Maximize Your Pay

    If you're in search of a fatter paycheck, switching jobs may seem like the optimal move. There's a sense that you can get a bigger pay bump by leaving your company for greener pastures than by getting...

  • Ethereum Estimated To Become Deflationary: Here's When And How Much

    Following Thursday's London upgrade, the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) network started burning thousands of coins each day, while this is a welcome blow to Ether's inflation may expect that in the future it may make it even a deflationary asset. What Happened: According to network data, over 4,418 ETH (equivalent to over $12.1 million) were burned in under 22 hours after the network implemented Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 1559 as part of the London hard fork. With EIP-1559, users start paying a

  • This $59 Million NYC Penthouse Has the City’s Highest Outdoor Deck—and Its Craziest Views

    Set on the 90th floor, the 10,171-square-foot apartment includes six bedrooms, lots of outdoor space and a host of amenities.

  • The Housing Market Forecast for the Rest of 2021, According To Realtors

    It's no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has turned the real estate market into a wild domain. If you're looking to buy or sell a home, you're likely eager to know how long this will last. In June...

  • Bitcoin to $250,000, plus secrets from a market wizard

    The definitive collection of the best investing stories Business Insider published during the week ended August 7.

  • Shiba Inu Devs Deliver on Coin Burn, Price Soars

    In addition, Shiba Inu is going head-to-head with Dogecoin in a Crypto Cup competition hosted by BitForex.

  • Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin breaks down why the London hard fork is so important for the future of ether

    Buterin said the London hard fork paves the way for ethereum's transition to a proof-of-stake system, which would lower its carbon emissions by 99%.

  • Ethereum's Update Sets The Stage For 99% Energy Usage Cut: Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin

    Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) successfully implementing the controversial London hard fork this week reassures the blockchain's co-founder Vitalik Buterin that the network will easily transition to proof-of-stake (PoS) and cut most of its energy consumption. What Happened: During an interview with Bloomberg published on Thursday, Buterin said that the success in applying the London network upgrade is “proof that the Ethereum ecosystem is able to make significant changes," hinting at the network's upcom

  • BTC and ETH Soar as Total Crypto Market Cap Climbs to $1.8T

    It has been an eventful 24 hours for the crypto market, as front-runners bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) show significant growth. Increases that have brought an additional $140 billion to the market. These gains in turn propel crypto's total market capitalization to $1.8 trillion.

  • Second Opinion: How the U.S. can deter ransomware attacks

    To discourage cyber hackers, the U.S. must make it harder for them to profit — and signal that the country is ready and willing to retaliate.

  • ByteDance Eyes H.K. IPO Amid China Tech Crackdown, FT Says

    (Bloomberg) -- TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd. is reviving plans to list in Hong Kong by early next year even as Chinese authorities widen their crackdown on the country’s technology companies, the Financial Times reported.The listing could take place either next quarter or in early 2022, the paper said in a report on Sunday, citing three unidentified people with knowledge of the plans.ByteDance has been working on addressing data security concerns raised by Chinese regulators, the FT reported. It’s

  • White House officials share cybercrime strategy at conference

    Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and CISA director Jen Easterly laid out the federal government's plan to tackle the recent uptick in ransomware attacks earlier this week. The two were keynote speakers at the annual Black Hat USA cybersecurity conference in Las Vegas. CBS News technology reporter Dan Patterson joined CBSN to discuss.

  • Argh! 5 reasons your computer is slow—and how to fix them

    Frustrated by a slow computer? Here are some reasons why — and how to fix it.

  • UK health chief sees 'unfair' pricing for COVID travel tests

    Britain’s competition watchdog said Sunday it will look into the cost of COVID-19 testing for travelers after Health Secretary Sajid Javid complained that high prices for the government-mandated tests were preventing some people from going on vacation. Prices quoted by providers listed on the government website range from 17 pounds ($24) to 250 pounds ($347). Javid said he asked the Competition and Markets Authority to crackdown on “unfair market practices” by test providers.