Bitcoin Extends Dip Below $40,000 as Ukraine Tensions Boost Gold
(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin dropped to a more than two-week low, tumbling along with equities as escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine weighed on risk appetite.
Most Read from Bloomberg
UNSC to Hold Emergency Meeting On Russia’s Move: Ukraine Update
Stocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets Wrap
Kremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid Tensions
Trump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP Candidates
Porsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 Million
The largest cryptocurrency dropped as low as $36,831 on Tuesday morning in Asia after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he’s recognizing two self-proclaimed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine.
Bitcoin dipped below $40,000 level over the weekend and kept weakening as the Ukraine crisis deepened, undermining the argument that cryptocurrencies are a haven in times of geopolitical turmoil. At the same time, gold has reached its highest level since June.
“In the globe’s latest maelstrom -- U.S./Russia/Ukraine -- Bitcoin, the asset purported to be the answer to every question, has quietly weakened and is notably underperforming its arch-enemy, gold,” said John Roque of 22V Research in a note on Monday.
Roque predicted Bicoin may fall below $30,000 as traders increasingly favor gold, potentially pushing bullion to an all-time high.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Wall Street Is Buying Starter Homes to Quietly Become America’s Landlord
How Instagram’s ‘Billionaire Gucci Master’ Sank Nigeria’s Super Cop
‘Zero-Click’ Hacks Are Growing in Popularity. There’s Practically No Way to Stop Them
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.