Bitcoin Extends Slide, Has Fallen More Than 50% From Record High
(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin, the largest digital asset, extended its decline Saturday, and has now shed more than 50% from its record high in November.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Tech Leads Stocks to Worst Week Since March 2020: Markets Wrap
Jeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has Started
American Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Rewards Management App
Bitcoin’s decline since hitting the record has wiped out more than $600 billion in market value, and over $1 trillion has been lost from the aggregate crypto market. While there have been much larger percentage drawdowns for both Bitcoin and the aggregate market, this marks the second-largest ever decline in dollar terms for both, according to Bespoke Investment Group.
With the Fed’s intentions rocking both cryptocurrencies and stocks, a dominant theme has emerged in the digital-asset space: cryptos have twisted and turned in nearly exactly the same way as equities have.
Bitcoin fell as low as $34,042 Saturday, a drop of 7.2%.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The Charismatic Developer and the Ponzi Scheme That Suckered San Diego
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.